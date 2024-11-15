Fantasy EFL Gameweek 15: Top Picks for Saturday

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 15 is only a few hours away, with 16 fixtures kicking-off across League One and League Two, up and down the country.

All of these games could have big Fantasy impacts and be exciting in their own right. Here, we go through the top picks for Saturday, determining who you should be focusing on for your Fantasy EFL teams.

Please note: all players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPERS

Joe Whitworth – Exeter City (vs Lincoln City H)

One of the most backed goalkeepers amongst the scouts was Exeter City’s Joe Whitworth (G). The Grecians number one has been a key part of their defensive success this season, and with Lincoln City at home, he could be a great addition to your team. Whitworth has secured 85 points in Fantasy EFL so far, keeping three clean sheets in his previous four home fixtures. With his ownership currently at just 2.7%, he seems like he could be a great addition as a differential compared to teammate Tristan Crama (D).

Connor Ripley (G) – Port Vale (vs Morecambe A)

One alternative to Whitworth, also heavily backed amongst the experts, was Port Vale’s number one, Connor Ripley (G). An away tie at Morecambe awaits, and suggests a clean sheet return could be on the cards, which immediately provides his backers five points. Having said this, the Shrimps have scored eight of their 14 goals this season in front of their home faithful, so save points could be on the cards. Nonetheless, we’re expecting a clean sheet for the Valiants’ number one.

TOP PICKS- DEFENDERS

Mickey Demetriou (D) – Crewe Alexandra (vs Notts County H)

A home tie for Crewe Alexandra makes their defensive giant, Mickey Demetriou (D), a great candidate for selection this week. His defensive masterclasses so far this season have amounted to an incredible 106 points so far in Fantasy EFL. His consistency is a key factor to his success, but the defender has struggled in recent weeks and that is why his ownership has dropped significantly, but still stands at over 13%. Notts County (H) will certainly pose an attacking threat – therefore, Demetriou’s defensive contributions could be massive for the upcoming Gameweek.

Joe Tomlinson – MK Dons (vs Cheltenham Town H)

Another alternative to the more popular defensive assets is MK Dons’ Joe Tomlinson (D). The wing-back has been in excellent form this season, providing some brilliant defensive displays, but has excelled going forwards. The 24-year-old has contributed four goals (+28) and provided one assist (+3) in just 15 appearances. Furthermore, his current ownership stands at just 1.7%, which makes him an excellent differential asset for this week. A home tie against Cheltenham Town could really suit the Dons and allow them to secure their fifth consecutive victory.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Luke Molyneux – Doncaster Rovers (vs Salford City H)

Electric winger, Luke Molyneux (M), is a great asset to own ahead of Gameweek 15. His side host Salford City in front of their home faithful and if there is going to be any standouts in this one, then it is certainly their number seven. Molyneux has six goals (+24) and four assists (+12) to his name this season, totalling 99 points. Donny are unbeaten in their last two matches, providing an additional incentive to make it three consecutive matches unbeaten. Molyneux is a still popular Fantasy EFL asset at 19.3% ownership, but if guaranteed returns are your priority, he’s the top choice.

Shaun Whalley (M) – Accrington Stanley (vs Swindon Town H, AFC Wimbledon A)

Although Ben Woods (M) seems like an obvious pick considering his impressive interception rate, his teammate Shaun Whalley (M) has returned the most points of all the Accrington assets. The only concern with the winger is whether or not he will be available for selection, and more importantly, feature in both matches. With three goals (+18) and four assists (+12) to his name, he is certainly a great asset. When you consider his upcoming Double Gameweek combined with the fact that his ownership only stands at 1.8%, he has emerged as one of the best differential options for Gameweek 15. He is certainly someone to consider if he does start on Saturday.

TOP PICKS- FORWARDS

Kyle Wootton (F) – Stockport County (vs Wrexham H)

While Louie Barry (F) is a popular choice among Fantasy managers, Wootton’s (F) recent form and low ownership make him an intriguing differential pick.

Wootton’s six goals (+30) and three assists (+9) have been instrumental in Stockport’s recent success, including their dominant 5-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers. With both teams in fine form and a history of high-scoring encounters, Saturday’s match against Wrexham promises excitement. Wootton’s low ownership (1.1%) offers a unique opportunity to gain a significant advantage over your league rivals.

Michael Cheek (F) – Bromley (vs Carlisle United H)

Another top pick at the top end of the pitch is Bromley’s talisman, Michael Cheek (F). The forward has registered seven goals (+35) and one assist (+3) this season, which is certainly impressive stats considering his side have only just been promoted. A home tie against Carlisle United is the perfect fixture for Cheek to extend his current goal tally. Furthermore, his ownership stands at just 1.6%, so he is another attacking asset that could be classed as a differential. This belief was shared by three of the experts, who chose to back the attacker in front of his home faithful. Another excellent shout for Gameweek 15!