Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Gameweek 16

Following AFC Wimbledon’s 2-2 draw against Accrington Stanley in the closing Gameweek 15 match, attention turns to the Gameweek 16 captaincy poll. We’ve got a huge Double Gameweek in store, as 46 of 72 EFL sides across three divisions will play twice.

Here, we take a look at the results of the Fantasy EFL captaincy poll for Gameweek 16, to help provide an insight as to who the community feels the best candidate is for the armband. We had our best-ever response – thanks to all who voted via our X account.

Stay tuned for more articles before Friday’s 19:45 GMT deadline, when Cheltenham Town host Exeter City at the EV Charger Points Stadium.

FANTASY EFL CAPTAINCY POLL

% of the votes Borja Sainz (Norwich City) 11% Vakoun Bayo (Watford) 8% Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) 8% Six players 6%

CAPTAINCY POLL: TOP THREE ASSETS

Borja Sainz (F) – Norwich City

Returning to the leaderboard following the international break, Norwich City’s talisman, Borja Sainz (F) secured 11% of the votes and leads the poll.

Although the Spaniard has blanked in his previous two fixtures for the Canaries, he’s scored 11 goals (+55) and provided two assists (+6) in 15 appearances, totalling 106 points. The 23-year-old is averaging 121 minutes per goal and leads the Championship scoring charts. In Double Gameweek 16, Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side take on West Bromwich Albion (A) on Saturday, before hosting Plymouth Argyle at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Although WBA have kept three consecutive clean sheets at The Hawthorns, targeting the Pilgrims (H) fixture seems wise. Wayne Rooney’s side sit 18th in the table – one point above the relegation zone – and have conceded 17 of their 26 goals on the road this campaign. Meanwhile, Norwich are unbeaten in front of their home faithful in over a year. If anyone is to help the Canaries bounce back after three consecutive defeats, it’s Sainz.

Vakoun Bayo (F) – Watford

Watford’s main man, Vakoun Bayo (F), garnered 8% of the votes ahead of Gameweek 16.

The 27-year-old has caught the eye of Fantasy managers in recent weeks. He’s scored six goals (+30) and provided one assist (+3) in 14 appearances, totalling 63 points. Notably, the Ivory Coast international scored four goals (+25) in the Hornets’ 2-6 away win against Sheffield Wednesday, bagging 29 points. Last time out, Bayo helped Tom Cleverley’s side to a 1-0 win against Oxford United (H), scoring the sole goal of the match (+5) and taking three shots on target (+1).

Watford take on Plymouth Argyle (A) before hosting Bristol City (H) on Tuesday. The Pilgrims and Robins have conceded six goals in their previous three matches combined. Therefore, if the Hornets are to continue their strong form, Bayo will undoubtedly be involved.

Kwame Poku (M) – Peterborough United

Furthermore, a single Gameweek player has also made the top three leaderboard: Peterborough’s Kwame Poku (M). The winger also secured 8% of the votes ahead of Gameweek 16.

The 23-year-old has been sensational for Darren Ferguson’s side, scoring 10 goals (+60) and providing five assists (+18) in 15 appearances, securing 124 points. Poku’s heroics ignited the Cambridgeshire derby, as his hat-trick (+23) and assist (+3) propelled Peterborough to a stunning 6-1 triumph over Cambridge United in Gameweek 14.

Up next, Peterborough host Reading at Weston Homes Stadium. The Royals have conceded five goals on the road in the previous two fixtures, securing just one point in that time. A whopping 17 of their 21 goals conceded have come on the road. If the Posh are to continue their prolific form in front of goal and move up the table, Poku will be pivotal.

THE 6% CLUB

A Double Gameweek bonanza! Six players secured 6% of the votes ahead of Gameweek 16: Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk (D), Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D), Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D), Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M), Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield (F) and Walsall’s Nathan Lowe (F).

DEFENDERS

Struijk is a great option ahead of Leeds’s double, playing Swansea City (A) and Luton Town (H). The centre-back has kept nine clean sheets (+45) in 15 matches, totalling 97 points. Additionally, the number five has scored two goals (+7) this season, one of which came from the penalty spot.

Moreover, Cleworth will be hoping to extend Wrexham’s impressive home form, winning six of their previous seven matches at STok Cae Ras. The centre-back has secured six clean sheets in 11, scoring three goals and providing one assist this season. Phil Parkinson’s side have two home matches, facing Exeter City and Lincoln City.

Finally, as the second-highest scorer on Fantasy EFL with 123 points, Cirkin is an excellent shout. The wing-back has two goals and two assists in 15 matches, securing nine clean sheets. Millwall (A) and WBA (H) are next for Regis Le Bris’ side, who are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run.

MIDFIELDER

Azaz has scored three goals and provided six assists for Boro this campaign, totalling 94 points. With only 2.2% ownership, the 24-year-old has been superb for Michael Carrick’s side. They take on Oxford United (A) before facing Blackburn Rovers (H). Boro have scored nine goals in their previous two and the Republic of Ireland international is their most exciting attacking.

FORWARDS

Stansfield returns to the list, with Blues facing Shrewsbury Town and Exeter City in two away fixtures. The record League One signing has five goals (+25) and two assists in eight appearances. The Shrews have lost their previous four consecutive matches, conceding seven and scoring zero. Although this fixture seems ideal, the Blues are likely to struggle against the Grecians and their imperious home record.

Finally, Lowe has been wonderful for the Sadlers, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in just 12 matches, nailing 77 points. Mat Sadler’s side face AFC Wimbledon (A) and Bromley (H) in an excellent-looking Double Gameweek fixture pairing. 6% of managers are confident the number seven will continue his red-hot form.



