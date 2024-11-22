265
  1. chook121
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Hi guys, don't normally log in, just watch the forum, having a good season, sitting at 7k, how do you link your team and view others profiles?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Dont link your team, it results in downfall and red arrows.

      Click on My Profile, then edit profile, then About you, then enter Team ID.

      1. chook121
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Hahaha appreciate the honesty, yep, probs a good idea

  2. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Arsenal fixtures between GW12-19 (up to 1st Jan) except the midweek UCL fixture before GW13 against Sporting (A) are all based in London.

    Not much travel in a congested schedule is massive for players recovery

    https://x.com/SamJDean/status/1859892860524568798?t=7k9CQwllFwt8IS5vZsltNg&s=19

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      yeah i just need to see some saka training pics then im all over him

  3. Kaptenen
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Thoughts on TAA & Jimi --> Andersen & Isak? 2FT and exact funds.

    Will give me the following team:

    Sels
    Andersen - RAN - Lewis
    Salah - Palmer - Mbeumo - Rogers
    Haaland - Isak - Wissa
    (Fabianski - Myko - Dibling - Greaves)

    Worried about the little funds and weak defence, but will probably end up selling Haaland next week.

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Looks good

  4. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    TAA & Saka to VdB & Salah? I'll have Haaland, Salah and Palmer.

    1. Kaptenen
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Yes for me

    2. dr.No88
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yes

  5. dr.No88
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Hello
    Is this worth a -4

    Raya
    Gvardiol , Gabriel ,Gabriel , Ait Nouri
    Rogers , Salah ,Mbeumo
    Haaland , Raul , Cunha
    Sub Johnson , Konsa

    1. Haaland and Johnson to Isak and Palmer
    2. Johnason to Bruno
    3. Hold

    1. Lemongrab
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I like 2

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      2

    3. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I wouldn't be selling Haaland as part of a -4. Who is the 2nd Gabriel in defence? I'd probably be looking at a Johnson upgrade for free.

  6. Sickboy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Should we be concerned about Wilson’s imminent return affecting Isak’s minutes?

    Thanks guys.

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Nah

    2. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      No he'll be broken again very soon. I'd be surprised if he's even a professional footballer next season.

      1. Sickboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Cheers both!

  7. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    I'm ranked 120k, still have my WC left but my team value is 102m and 0ITB. Would it be better if I had more team value but was ranked 400k for example?

    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I would prefer to be ranked higher. Budget doesn't really matter, points do

    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Dont think so.

      Team ranked 1st is on 103, 2nd is on 102.6, 10th is on 102.1

      I would prefer to be in their position then current position and higher TV of 104m or so.

    3. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      BUDGET AT THIS POINT IN THE SEASON IS LIMITED.
      If you check sell on value, very little gain has been made.
      Price drops are more of a concern. Well done for 120k at this moment in time.

    4. Nuka Girl
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      As an aside, have you seen the most valuable team league?
      Those teams are doing rubbish 😉

      1. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        They are not interested in rank, just team value and take loads of hits chasing price rises and falls. Sad

  8. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Hello, please give me sensible feedback on my wildcard:

    Verbruggen (Fabianski)
    Gabriel Timber Digne (RAN Greaves)
    Salah Saka Palmer Mbuemo Rogers
    Isak Cunha (JP)

  9. jeffa79
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Flekken (Fabianski)
    Aina Gabriel RAN (Zabarnyi Keane)
    Mbueno Rogers Palmer Son Semenyo
    Wood Haaland (Havertz)

    3 FTs, 0.0m ITB - am considering Son, Havertz and Gabriel to Salah, Strand Larsen and Hall. Shall I go for it?

    1. Onanawhatsmyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Kinder Mbueno

  10. BlzE_94
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    GTG?

    Raya
    Gabriel Ait-Nouri Mazraoui
    Salah Palmer Saka Bruno Mbeumo
    Cunha Wissa

    Fabianski Raul Robinson Lewis

  11. Onanawhatsmyname
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Best captain?

    Going Isak myself

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      easily salah this week

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Haaland

  12. tricpic
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Keep Haaland or get rid?
    A) TAA - Gvardiol, McNeil - Bruno, Haaland - Isak (-4)
    B) TAA - Hall, McNeil - Bruno
    I was all set on A before the international break, but waited and waited just in case...and now think B might be a better option.

  13. KimJong
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      is there a possibility TAA will play or its a sell

    • Farteta
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Stuck on what to do here, 3FT, 0.6itb

      Sels - Fabi
      Konate - Gvardiol - Lewis - RAN - Harwood Bells
      Salah - Saka - Palmer - Mbeumo - Rodgers
      Jackson - Raul - Wood

