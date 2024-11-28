Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 17

With Gameweek 16 now behind us, Fantasy EFL managers are looking ahead to Gameweek 17, which features 72 EFL sides in action. Here, we have our Gameweek 17 Scout Squad ready and prepped to give you a head start on your selections.

INTRODUCING THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Scott, Louis [FPLReactions] and Edgeworth – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 17 Scout Picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W LOUIS R EDGEWORTH GK Max O’Leary James Trafford Matt Macey Matt Macey GK Daniel Bachmann David Harrington David Harrington David Harrington GK David Harrington Matt Macey Owen Goodman Owen Goodman DEF Carl Johnston Carl Johnston Ellis Iandolo Ellis Iandolo DEF Ricardo Santos Harry Souttar Ryan Andrews Anthony O’Connor DEF Alex Mitchell Mickey Demetriou Mickey Demetriou Mickey Demetriou MID Jack Payne Kwame Poku Finn Azaz Finn Azaz MID Kwame Poku Finn Azaz Kwame Poku Dean Campbell MID Finn Azaz Harry Anderson Alex Gilbey Connor Coventry FWD Ronan Coughlan Borja Sainz Borja Sainz Borja Sainz FWD Borja Sainz Ronan Coughlan Emmanuel Latte Lath Emmanuel Latte Lath FWD Emmanuel Latte Lath Borja Sainz Ronan Coughlan Ronan Coughlan TEAM Colchester United Colchester United Colchester United Colchester United TEAM Fleetwood Town Fleetwood Town Fleetwood Town Fleetwood Town TEAM Norwich City Watford Peterborough United Port Vale TEAM Peterborough United Middlesbrough Watford Middlesbrough

LEWIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

I’m not thrilled by the goalkeeping options this week. However, I’ve opted for Bristol City’s Max O’Leary (G), Fleetwood’s David Harrington (G) and Watford’s Daniel Bachmann (G). Despite O’Leary only keeping four clean sheets in 17, he’s still returned 61 points. Notably, Bristol City next face Plymouth Argyle (H), who have been dismal on the road. I expect a clean sheet lock. Elsewhere, Bachmann has kept three consecutive home clean sheets and they face QPR (H) up next, where I expect the number one to extend his impressive record. However, Harrington is the standout. A double against two misfiring attacks could see at least one clean sheet and save points to boot.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Fleetwood’s Carl Johnston (D) is locked in for me. The right-back has scored 80 points, returning in his last six fixtures. He also has a goal and assist to his name and offers an attacking threat. Elsewhere, Bolton’s Ricardo Santos (D) and Charlton’s Alex Mitchell (D) seem strong options. Despite Santos only keeping three clean sheets in 16, he’s scored 89 points and has made 129 clearances! I expect a shut-out against Mansfield. Finally, Mitchell faces struggling Crawley Town (H), and I expect an Addicks clean sheet at The Valley, alongside defensive returns.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, provided he plays, Jack Payne (M) of Colchester is locked for me. The U’s number 10 has been excellent, scoring two (+12) and providing six assists (+18), totalling 88 points. I expect a double-digit haul for the 30-year-old if he plays in both fixtures. Furthermore, Finn Azaz (M) has been electric for Boro and is in sensational form. The number 20 has five goals and eight assists in 16, totalling 116 points. With Hull City (H) on Saturday, I can see another high score incoming. By the same accord, I couldn’t leave out Peterborough’s Kwame Poku (M). Ten goals and five assists in 16 matches speaks for itself, and with Burton at home next, they could dismantle the Brewers.

FORWARDS

Up front, Ronan Coughlan (F) is the best Double Gameweek attacker. He’s got six goals and one assist in 12 outings and has scored in his previous two. With two opportunities to bag in front of his home faithful, I expect him to extend his impressive tally. From the ‘single’ Gameweekers, Borja Sainz (F) and Emmanuel Latte Lath (F) stand out. Sainz punished me in Gameweek 16, scoring a hat-trick to return 31 points in two matches. Ouch! With Luton (H) up next, Sainz will likely help the Canaries defeat the out-of-sorts Hatters. Equally, Lath can add to his tally tonight against Blackburn (H). With seven goals and two assists in 16 presently, I can see him extending his tally against Hull.

GAMEWEEK 17 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

As for club picks, I’m set on Fleetwood and Colchester. The allure of two doublers is too much to resist and as we’ve learnt in previous Gameweek, the upside is much higher for these sides nailing points against each other. However, if something dramatic happens, I’ll switch to Norwich City or Peterborough United. I expect both sides to win their respective matches and can easily envision nine-point hauls this Gameweek.

SCOTT W SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Starting with goalkeepers, I have selected James Trafford (G), Matt Macey (G) and David Harrington (G). Trafford, and the Burnley defence this season, have been unbelievable, only conceding one goal in their last six games; I expect this to continue at Stoke (A). Although Colchester haven’t been great this season defensively, only keeping four clean sheets, I could see one Macey clean sheet from their double of Fleetwood away and Swindon at home. However, if they don’t, the extra fixture allows Macey to get a good score with saves alone. Harrington plays Colchester and Doncaster, both at home. Again, like with Macey, I could see one clean sheet here and some save points.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I have selected Carl Johnston (D), Harry Souttar (D) and Mickey Demetriou (D). Johnston has been a consistent scorer in Fantasy EFL this season and has also managed a goal and an assist already this campaign. Furthermore, he is playing in a defence that has kept six clean sheets, so also has good potential for shut-oug points. Souttar is part of a top defence who have kept 11 clean sheets. Many will be put off this week with their fixture against Sunderland (A), but the goals have slowed down for the Black Cats in recent weeks. Due to this, I expect a clean sheet here for Sheff Utd. Demetriou makes up my last defensive option. Crewe have a good fixture away at Carlisle, so along with Demetriou’s huge upside with clearances, I think he’s a good option this week.

MIDFIELDERS

My midfield selections are Kwame Poku (M), Finn Azaz (M) and Harry Anderson (M). Poku is a no-brainer for me this week. He is the best player in League One, with the most goals and assists of any player in the division. With his fixture at home to Burton, he seems a must to me. My second midfield pick, again, is another no-brainer. Azaz has been on fire lately, managing a 19-pointer followed by a 20+ haul in the Double Gameweek. With his home fixture against a poor Hull team, he, like Poku, seems obvious to me. Finally, if you want a differential, I would go with Anderson. With five interceptions in the last two weeks, and with a Colchester double this week, he could be a nice punt.

FORWARDS

Like the midfield, I feel the forward selections are obvious this week. I have gone with Ronan Coughlan (F), Emmanuel Latte Lath (F), and Borja Sainz (F). Coughlan is Fleetwood’s top scorer ahead of their double. Latte Lath is flying at the moment, which has seen him claim a 20+ haul in his most recent double. As I mentioned above with Azaz, Middlesbrough also has a good fixture against Hull this week, again only strengthening his appeal. My final forward scored a hat-trick in his most recent game when Norwich smashed Plymouth 6-1. Sainz now has 14 goals for the season and with the Canaries’ fixture against Luton this weekend, I think he makes a great option in your attack this week.

GAMEWEEK 17 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

The four teams I have selected are Colchester, Fleetwood, Middlesbrough and Watford. With Colchester and Fleetwood being the only doublers, I think they are the obvious team picks this week, so they make up my immediate selections. If you wanted to go away from that though, I think Middlesbrough and Watford are the best two single Gameweek options. Middlesbrough play Hull at home, who I expect them to beat comfortably, and Watford host QPR, another game I am very confident of a win in.

LOUIS [FPLREACTIONS] SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Goalkeepers offer limited potential week in and week out, so backing Colchester’s Matt Macey (G) and Fleetwood’s David Harrington, who both play twice, makes sense. Another goalkeeper I think could do well is AFC Wimbledon’s Owen Goodman (G). Wimbledon have managed an impressive seven clean sheets already this season, and with a home match against an inconsistent Newport next up, I expect Goodman to add to that.

DEFENDERS

In defence, continuing with those playing two matches, I have opted for Colchester full-back Ellis Iandolo (D), who has started all 16 of his side matches so far. Watford have a plum home fixture against QPR ahead. The London-based club, prior to their match against Cardiff, failed to score in three of their last four matches. Wing-back Ryan Andrews (D) could also take advantage of their poor defence. He goes into the game off the back of scoring in his previous match. Completing the defence is Mickey Demetriou (D). Crewe come up against rock-bottom Carlisle, which could be a great opportunity for them to add to the seven clean sheets they have already managed this season. Demetriou, as well as benefitting from that, is also likely to rack up additional points via defensive actions, something he has been relentless in doing all season.

MIDFIELDERS

Middlesbrough rank better than any other side in the Championship for expected goals this season. A proportion of that number is largely due to Finn Azaz (M). In the six matches prior to his meeting with Blackburn, the Irishman bagged a huge five goals and five assists. Joining him is Peterborough’ Kwame Poku (M). Peterborough face bottom-of-League One Burton next up, who have shipped a huge 29 goals this season already. Primed to take advantage of that is Poku. He has been exceptional this season, notching up a cool 10 goals and five assists in just 16 league games, so he goes into the fixture in great form. Elsewhere, MK Dons’ Alex Gilbey (M) has been in top nick, scoring seven goals and providing one assist, totalling 99 points. A favourable fixture against Chesterfield at home should see him provide some decent returns.

FORWARDS

Fleetwood’s Double Gameweek makes them much more appealing from an investment perspective, and leading their attack should be penalty-taker Ronan Coughlan (F). The 29-year-old has been Fleetwood’s most effective attacker this season, after producing six goals and one assist in his first 12 starts. It’s also very hard to ignore the in-form Borja Sainz (F). The Norwich talisman faces a Luton side who have conceded 29 goals this campaign. The Hatters appear to be out of sorts and their backline will likely struggle against a player who has amassed 14 goals and three assists already this season. 16 goals in the three matches before their clash against Blackburn, and a fixture against a Hull City side which have kept just one clean sheet all season, suggests investing in the Middlesbrough frontline is crucial this week. With that in mind, managing seven goals and two assists before the Blackburn loss, Emmanuel Latte Lath (F) eases his way into my selections.

GAMEWEEK 17 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

When it comes to team selections, prioritising both Fleetwood and Colchester United should be easy. Both sides play twice, which means they have two opportunities to pick up points via results, goals scored and clean sheets. Home matches against much weaker sides also make Watford and Peterborough great picks this week.

EDGEWORTH SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Clean sheets are never guaranteed in the EFL, and so with two teams having two opportunities rather than one to pick up a clean sheet, it seems logical to opt for them. Therefore, Matt Macey (G) and David Harrington (G) have been chosen. Also, AFC Wimbledon face Newport County, who are a team that have only scored in one of their last three games. I have consequently opted for Owen Goodman (G), who picked up a clean sheet in his last game and has seven for the season so far.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I have selected two players who are in the top three for clearances in Fantasy EFL: Anthony O’Connor (D) and Mickey Demetriou (D). The former has 176, averaging 10.3 a game, whilst the latter has 126, averaging 8.4 clearances per game. Both players facing two teams that are both in the bottom three for goals scored in League Two. The third defender is Ellis Iandolo (D) of Colchester United. The chance of an extra clean sheet is appealing, even if the games aren’t perfect!

MIDFIELDERS

Moving into the midfield, Finn Azaz (M) steals the limelight with over 50 points in his last four games. Against Hull City (H), a team that has only kept one clean sheet all season, Azaz’s form should see him return a good score. The other two midfielders are Barrow’s Dean Campbell (M) and Charlton’s Connor Coventry (M). Both mainly gain points from interceptions, with Campbell having the most in the EFL this season with 34, averaging exactly two a game, while Coventry has the third highest in League One with 25, averaging 1.6 a game. To add to that, both players have got six or more points in each of their last five games.

FORWARDS

The attacker I’ve gone for first is Borja Sainz (F), who has the most points in the game with 137. Also, he is up against Luton at Carrow Road this week, where he has six goals and two assists in his last four games there. Emmanuel Latte Lath (F) is next up, and in the last three matches he has scored five goals with two assists. Ronan Coughlan (F) is the third attacker opted for. Not only does the double look good but he has scored six goals and got one assist in the division in 12 games, and so over two games he should pick up some attacking returns.

GAMEWEEK 17 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Team selections are quite straightforward this week, with Fleetwood Town and Colchester United being the only teams with a Double Gameweek. It makes sense to include them both. League Two leaders Port Vale face an inconsistent Cheltenham Town away from home, and even some Cheltenham fans would agree that even a draw would be a good result. High-scoring Middlesbrough are the fourth team with their 15 goals in three games before Wednesday’s loss, speaking for themselves, and at home to a Hull City team in the relegation zone should be a straightforward win for Middlesbrough.