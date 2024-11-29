Fantasy EFL: FA Cup round two fixtures

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 17 is underway, and managers get to look forward to 35 further fixtures from Saturday to Wednesday!

All Championship sides will feature before Monday, while only four League Two clubs play on Saturday. This includes a double for Fleetwood Town and Colchester United.

The rest will be fighting for their place in the third round of the FA Cup. The first round saw a thrilling mix of giant-killings and dominant displays. Non-league clubs caused major upsets, sending several EFL teams packing.

Here, we go through the list of fixtures ahead.

SECOND ROUND MATCHES

All games will be played between Friday 29 November – Monday 2 December. Although this coincides with Gameweek 17, it doesn’t interfere with the calendar – phew!

HOME AWAY KICK-OFF DATE/TIME Harrogate Town [League Two] Gainsborough Trinity [Northern Premier League Premier Division] 19:45, 29/11/2024 Wealdstone [National League] Wycombe Wanderers [League One] 11:30, 30/11/2024 Salford City [League Two] Cheltenham Town [League Two] 15:00 Walsall [League Two] Charlton Athletic [League One] 15:00 Exeter City [League One] Chesterfield [League Two] 15:00 Leyton Orient [League Two] Oldham Athletic [National League] 15:00 Barnsley [League One] Bristol Rovers [League One] 15:00 Accrington Stanley [League Two] Swindon Town [League Two] 15:00 Crawley Town [League One] Lincoln City [League One] 15:00 Stevenage [League One] Mansfield Town [League One] 15:00 Peterborough United [League One] Notts County [League Two] 15:00 Stockport County [League One] Brackley Town [National League North] 15:00 Morecambe [League Two] Bradford City [League Two] 15:00 Cambridge United [League One] Wigan Athletic [League One] 15:00 AFC Wimbledon [League Two] Dagenham & Redbridge [National League] 19:15 Kettering Town [Southern League Premier Division Central] Doncaster Rovers [League Two] 12:00, 01/12/2024 Blackpool [League One] Birmingham City [League One] 13:00 Burton Albion [League One] Tamworth [National League North] 14:00 Reading [League One] Harborough Town [Southern League Premier Division Central] 14:00 Solihull Moors [National League] Bromley [League Two] 15:15

GAMES TO WATCH

Stones aim to topple Chairboys [vs Wycombe Wanderers H]

Wealdstone welcome League One leaders Wycombe to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday in a bizarre kick-off time of 11:30am GMT!

The Chairboys are unbeaten in 12 games and lead League One with 38 points from 16 matches, and also have a game in hand. They’ve been sensational under Matt Bloomfield this season, scoring 36 and conceding 18. Whereas, Wealdstone are sat 19th in the National League, and are just outside the relegation zone on goal difference. Nevertheless, they’re unbeaten in four matches [all comps] and secured a shock 0-1 away victory over Grimsby Town to reach this stage. Can the Stones shock the Chairboys, or will Bloomfield’s side keep marching on?

Brackley look to sink Stockport [vs Stockport County A]

Can Brackley Town make history? The Saints, led by Gavin Cowan, are on a mission to reach the third round for the first time in their club’s history. Sitting eighth in the National League North and unbeaten in six matches, they’re one point away from the play-offs. Their reward for reaching the second round is a tough clash against the Hatters.

Whereas, Stockport County’s promotion charge is gathering pace. The Hatters, sitting fourth in League One, are on a three-game winning streak, scoring nine goals and keeping clean sheets in each match. With their sights set on back-to-back promotions, they’re riding the wave of Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry’s (F) exceptional form, who has already contributed 13 goals and one assist in just 17 games.

Brackley have made this stage four times with no success. Can they break the duct and defy the odds in the FA Cup?

Poppies aim to pull off another cup shock [vs Doncaster Rovers H]

Seventh-tier Kettering Town caused shockwaves in the FA Cup first round when they defeated League One local rivals Northampton Town (A) 1-2, courtesy of former Newcastle striker Nile Ranger scoring from a corner. This time around, they host fourth-placed League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers at Latimer Park Stadium.

Including their historic win over their rivals, they have gone nine games unbeaten [all comps] and sit top of the table with 36 points and an impressive goal difference of 20. Meanwhile, Doncaster are level on points with third-placed Crewe Alexandra, and are undefeated in four. Grant McCann’s side secured a 0-1 away victory at Barrow to reach round two.

With former EFL players Ranger, Gary Hooper and Marvin Sordell featuring in the squad for the Northamptonshire outfit, can the Poppies defeat back-to-back EFL sides?

Bees look to sting the royals

Harborough Town, the lowest-ranked side in the cup as it stands, are looking to break records in the biggest match in the club’s history. This is the first time the club have reached the second round, and they have signed former Spurs midfielder Sandro to help them in Berkshire! They take on League One outfit Reading, who sit seventh-place in the division and just outside the play-off spots on goal difference.

Harborough have never faced an EFL side before in a competitive game and defeated Tonbridge Angels 1-4 away from home in a strong performance in round one. Whereas, Reading defeated Fleetwood Town 2-0 (H) in the FA Cup to progress.