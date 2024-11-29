Fantasy EFL Gameweek 17: Top Weekend Picks

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 17 has already seen a top-of-the-table Championship clash on Friday night. On Saturday and Sunday, managers are treated to 13 matches of Championship and League Two action.

All of these fixtures could have a huge impact on your Fantasy EFL teams. Therefore, if you are seeking some further inspiration, then this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting for your Fantasy EFL teams.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPERS

Daniel Bachmann (G) – Watford (vs QPR H)

The first honourable mention goes to Watford’s Daniel Bachmann (G). The Austria international has made some huge saves for the Hornets this season, contributing majorly to their overall success under Tom Cleverley. Watford face QPR in their next fixture at Vicarage Road and the home side will be eager to make it 13 games unbeaten in front of their home faithful. A home tie against 23rd-placed QPR certainly provides this opportunity. However, the visitors will certainly be desperate to cause an upset and will have a new lease of life after securing a victory in their midweek tie against Cardiff City (A). Therefore, a clean sheet potential (+5), as well as multiple save contributions combined with his ownership sitting at just 0.6% means he could be a great differential for in between the sticks in Gameweek 17!

James Trafford (G) – Burnley (vs Stoke City A)

Burnley’s James Trafford (G) is our second top pick for the weekend. The Clarets number one has been excellent this season, securing 86 points overall in Fantasy EFL. He has made 16 appearances for the promotion-seekers this season and has kept an unbelievable ten clean sheets (+50), conceding only six goals all campaign. Burnley make the trip to the Bet365 stadium to face Stoke City, who have only scored two goals in their previous three matches. His ownership is certainly higher than other goalkeeping assets, currently at 10.7%, but with an average points score of 5.4, this is justified.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Ben Cabango (D) – Swansea City (vs Portsmouth H)

The first of the defensive honourable mentions is Swansea City’s Ben Cabango (D). Their centre-half has been pivotal to their backline success and has provided multiple defensive masterclasses from a Fantasy EFL perspective, with an impressive 108 points secured overall in the game. The defender has managed six double-digit displays this season, with his latest one coming across Double Gameweek 16. Despite his side not managing a clean sheet across either of the fixtures, the Swans defender still returned ten points for his backers. Only two were secured in the seven-goal thriller against Leeds United (H), but an eight-point haul redeemed the poor showing of the first game, thanks to a staggering 16 clearances (+5) and two tackles (+1), as well as 90 minutes played (+2) in their 1-2 victory against Derby (A).

The Swans host newly-promoted Portsmouth, who currently sit bottom of the Championship table in their fixture. A clean sheet return (+5) and an abundance of defensive contributions are expected for 24-year-old Cabango.

Torbjørn Heggem (D) – WBA (vs Preston North End A)

Another excellent alternative for this weekend’s action is West Brom’s Torbjørn Heggem (D). The full-back has been crucial for the Baggies this season, providing multiple defensive masterclasses, whilst also posing a threat going forward. Carlos Corberan’s side managed to hold Sunderland to a goalless draw in their last outing at The Stadium of Light and this led to an impressive ten-point return for Heggem. The Norweigan secured six clearances (+2), two tackles (+1), 90 minutes played (+2) and a clean sheet return (+5). His side travel north to face 19th-placed Preston in Gameweek 17. With ownership at just 2.3% and an average points per game of 6.6, he could be the perfect differential this week.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Jack Rudoni (M) – Coventry City (vs Cardiff City H)

Jack Rudoni (M) secures a place amongst this week’s honourable mentions. The Sky Blues playmaker has had a good season so far, with two goals (+12), five assists (+15) and 13 interceptions (+26) to his name. His side host Cardiff City in front of their home faithful and with Frank Lampard recently appointed, the new manager bounce could certainly come into effect here! Rudoni managed nine points in Double Gameweek 16, so will be hoping to kick on and secure a double-digit haul. Furthermore, with ownership of just 1.6% and 97 overall points, he could be a great differential as opposed to the more popular assets.

Emiliano Marcondes (M) – Norwich City (vs Luton Town H)

Norwich City’s playmaker, Emiliano Marcondes (M) has been excellent for the Canaries in recent weeks, providing an unbelievable 24-point haul across Double Gameweek 16, but his ownership stood at 0%, which meant no managers were able to reap the rewards of his excellent display. The first tie against the Baggies was where the midfielder truly shone, providing a goal (+6), three interceptions (+6) and 90 minutes (+2), totalling 14 points. He then provided an additional ten points when his side smashed six past Plymouth Argyle. He managed two assists (+6), four key passes (+2) and featured for the full 90 minutes again (+2). Any midfielder that can secure interceptions and goals is key for Fantasy EFL; with incredibly low ownership, he could be the perfect midfielder addition for Gameweek if you’re looking for an alternative to Borja Sainz (F).

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Emmanuel Latte Lath (F) – Middlesbrough (vs Hull City H)

Leading the line in the honourable picks category is Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath (F). The number nine was crucial at the top end of the pitch when his side hit six past Oxford United in their first game. His outstanding 27-point haul was courtesy of three goals (+15), a hat-trick bonus (+5), one assist (+) and five shots on target (+2), all despite featuring for just 62 minutes (+2). Boro then followed their 2-6 victory with a 0-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers and Lath only managed two points. Their next fixture is against a struggling Hull City side, which should provide Lath the perfect opportunity to extend his seven-goal tally (+35) for the campaign.

Jerry Yates (F) – Derby County (vs Sheffield Wednesday H)

Alongside Boro’s talisman, is Jerry Yates (F) of Derby County. The Rams forward has secured 61 points in Fantasy EFL, mostly through his attacking contributions of four goals (+24) and three assists (+9) in the 14 appearances he has made. The Rams host Sheffield Wednesday in Gameweek 17, which is a prime opportunity for the newcomers who will be eager to get back to winning ways after losing their four-match unbeaten streak against Swansea. Yates has ownership of just 0.1%, and while the Owls have been good on the road, the Owls haven’t won at Pride Park in the league since 2006!