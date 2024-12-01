The marquee match of Gameweek 13 sees Liverpool play host to Manchester City at Anfield.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League with a sizeable six-point advantage, while City are now winless in their last six in all competitions, a period which has seen them concede 17 goals.

Kick-off is at 16:00 GMT.

Liverpool make four changes from their win over Southampton in Gameweek 12.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez come in at the back for the injured Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate.

Alexis Mac Allister replaces Curtis Jones in midfield, while Luis Diaz is preferred to Darwin Nunez up top.

As for City, Stefan Ortega starts in goal with Ederson on the bench.

Josko Gvardiol and John Stones are also named among the substitutes, with Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake preferred.

There is one change further forward, too, with Matheus Nunes in for Savinho.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Endo, Darwin, Jones, Elliott, Quansah, Morton, Nyoni

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gundogan, Lewis, Nunes, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ederson, Carson, Grealish, Doku, De Bruyne, Gvardiol, Savinho, O’Reilly, McAtee

