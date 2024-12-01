28
  1. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Lets go

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haaland 4 goals and mass panic buying everywhere

      1. Captain Mal
          1 min ago

          That would be quite something

          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            just now

            We’d love to see it, oh yes we would

    2. The Mandalorian
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rashford and Højlund are United's best finishers.

      Amad Uniteds best winger.

      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why was Mazzaroui subbed early?

      2. F4L
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        whoever plays 9 in that United system will get goals.

      3. sulldaddy
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Amad looks like a possible buy

    3. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mo cappers, confident?

      1. el polako
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yes

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Seems quite defensive and narrow setup from city

      3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'd take an 8

      4. F4L
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        yes

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Warra stat...

      Combined number of PL goals this season in the City line-up excluding Haaland:

      Zero

      https://x.com/JElgott/status/1863234990768628157?t=MQxuVux-mE6davup5f74qQ&s=19

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Wow

    5. F4L
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      first time owning (S)alah. lets see what its like

      and come on Foden, repeat of your performance in 2021 at Anfield please

    6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Which option:

      A) TAA + Rashford -4
      B) VVD + Mbeumo

      1. Sid07
        • 10 Years
        just now

        None

    7. Sid07
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      1) isak to jackson
      2) mbuemo + isak to saka + J Pedro (-4)

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        2

    8. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      That Mazraoui sub before 60 is an absolute joke! Ffs

      1. Captain Mal
          just now

          As a non-owner, I feel you. Losing a clean sheet because of an early sub or a late goal is possibly the most painful experience in FPL.

      2. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        To start next week?

        1) Wood
        2) Rogers
        3) Jackson -4
        4) Bowen -4

        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 4 Years
          just now

          C

        2. F4L
          • 9 Years
          just now

          wood

        3. Captain Mal
            just now

            Wood

        4. jack88
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          trent anyone next week? cheap AF

        5. lilmessipran
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Hope Haaland does something, 15m donkey

        6. F4L
          • 9 Years
          just now

          "rested" Ederson. sure....

        7. Pinnochio
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Too many comments flying by. I have both isak and solanke. Is there news on their injuries?

