Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 18

Although we’re in the midst of Gameweek 17, Fantasy EFL managers are looking ahead to Gameweek 18, which sees all 72 EFL sides feature and all Championship clubs doubling! Here, we have our Gameweek 17 Scout Squad ready and prepped to give you a head start on your selections.

Keep an eye on our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] for the latest news so you never miss out.

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site and weekly Fantasy EFL Gameweek guides.

INTRODUCING THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Scott, Louis [FPLReactions] and Edgeworth – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18 Scout Picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SAM H LOUIS [FPLReactions] SCOTT W GK James Trafford Illan Meslier Aynsley Pears Illan Meslier GK Aynsley Pears James Trafford James Trafford James Trafford GK Paul Nardi Daniel Bachmann Paul Nardi Thomas Kaminski DEF CJ Egan-Riley Maxime Esteve Maxime Esteve Maxime Esteve DEF Junior Firpo Mattie Pollock Mattie Pollock Jayden Boyle DEF Japhet Tanganga Pascal Struijk Dominic Hyam Dennis Cirkin MID Emiliano Marcondes Brenden Aaronson Emiliano Marcondes Giorgi Chakvetadze MID Daniel James Emiliano Marcondes Giorgi Chakvedtadze Brenden Aaronson MID Barry Bannan Casper De Norre Finn Azaz Jobe Bellingham FWD Borja Sainz Borja Sainz Borja Sainz Ante Crnac FWD Jaidon Anthony/ Jay Rod Vakoun Bayo Vakoun Bayo Borja Sainz FWD Liam Cullen Joel Piroe Liam Cullen Wilson Isidor TEAM Norwich City Leeds United Norwich City Norwich City TEAM Burnley Norwich City Blackburn Rovers Leeds United TEAM Leeds United Watford Watford Burnley TEAM WBA Blackburn Rovers Swansea City Sunderland

LEWIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Burnley’s James Trafford (G), Blackburn’s Aynsley Pears (G) and QPR’s Paul Nardi (G). Trafford has been sensational and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 13. With 11 clean sheets in 17 and two home fixtures against Middlesbrough and Derby, I can see at least one shut-out. Rovers face Hull (A) and Sheffield Wednesday (A), who sit 22nd and 12th respectively. The Tigers are in dismal form, and I see Rovers extending their three-game unbeaten run. Nardi takes on Norwich City (H) and Oxford United (H) and has nailed two 11-point hauls. While the Canaries will be a difficult test, the U’s have been poor on the road losing three straight, so a clean sheet looks likely.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Burnley’s CJ Egan-Riley (D) is near nailed. The centre-back has three back-to-back double-digit hauls and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 11. The number six has also opened his goalscoring account in 16, nailing 16 points. I can see another double-digit return. Although I’m tempted by a double-up with Maxime Esteve (D), Leeds’ Junior Firpo (D) and Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga (D) are also great. Firpo has three assists and one goal and takes on Derby and Boro next at Elland Road. Equally, Millwall take on Coventry City and Sheffield United. Two difficult fixtures in their own right. Nevertheless, averaging 6.9 points and The Den’s superior form, I can see a 1-0 win across two matches.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, looking at the attacking upside, Emiliano Marcondes (M) has two goals and two assists in 10, and has 33 points in three Gameweeks. He’s been flying since starting regularly and is a great differential. Daniel James (M) has missed some games through injury, but with three goals and four assists in 12, he’s been a great option when he features. However, rotation does worry me. Finally, as a box-to-box option, Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan (M) is in good form and has three goals and one assist, alongside 11 interceptions, totalling 87 points. With PNE (H) and Blackburn (H) in store, I can see goal involvements and at least two interceptions.

FORWARDS

Up front, like virtually every other player, Norwich’s Borja Sainz (F) is locked in. The Spaniard has 15 goals and three assists in 18, totalling 145 points. I’m anticipating at least two goals across their upcoming fixtures as he leads the Fantasy EFL scoring. Burnley’s Jaidon Anthony (F) or Jay Rodriguez (F) are also enticing given the fixtures but I think I prefer the upside of their defenders. Finally, as a differential, Swansea’s Liam Cullen (F) is standout with 0.1% ownership. The striker has four goals and two assists in 15 and has returned in his last three matches. With Luton Town (A) and Plymouth Arygle (A) for the Swans, returns seem likely for Cullen.

GAMEWEEK 18 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

As for club picks, I’ve only selected Burnley and Norwich once so it feels like the perfect opportunity to select them. The Clarets have two great home fixtures and are unbeaten in five. Equally, the Canaries face the bottom two clubs and should see their unbeaten run extended. If I decide to swap, Leeds and WBA are next on the list. The Whites are incredible at home and are a good option. Equally, WBA are unbeaten in 10, although the fixtures aren’t appealing.

SAM H SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In between the sticks I have opted for the Leeds United, Burnley and Watford number ones. Illan Meslier (G), James Trafford (G) and Daniel Bachmann (G) all have favourable fixtures in the upcoming Double Gameweek 18, with a great chance of clean sheet bonuses, as well as an abundance of save points.

DEFENDERS

Securing the defensive spots are Maxime Estève (D), Pascal Struijk (D) and Mattie Pollock (D). It is the same combination of Leeds, Burnley and Watford. Their defensive records in previous weeks combined with the limited threat of their opponents make them great candidates for selection this week. All with an excellent chance of at least one clean sheet, as well as multiple defensive contributions, and even an attacking threat!

MIDFIELDERS

The midfield trio of Brendan Aaronson (M), Emiliano Marcondes (M) and Casper De Norre (M) provides the perfect balance of attacking points through goals and assists, as well as interception points, which we know are crucial for Fantasy EFL. Both Aaronson and Marcondes have a great chance of extending their goal tally with favourable fixtures approaching. Whereas, Millwall’s De Norre has racked up 34 interceptions in Fantasy EFL and is owned by just 1.8% of managers. Across a Double Gameweek, being an interception magnet and a differential could provide enormous benefits!

FORWARDS

Leading the line for me this week has to be the Championship top-scorer, Borja Sainz (F), who now has an incredible 15 goals (+75) already to his name in this campaign. Watford’s Vakoun Bayo (F) and Leeds United’s Joël Piroe (F) feature alongside him after providing impressive displays in previous Gameweeks. Bayo’s 29-point haul in 13 is more than enough for him to secure a place amongst my selections.

GAMEWEEK 18 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

My club picks this week heavily echo my player picks, with Leeds United, Norwich City and Watford all selected. The only other team I have backed, but not selected players from is Blackburn Rovers, who have consecutive away ties against Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday. Of all four sides, the most likely picks this week will be Leeds United and Norwich City. Their current form, aligned with their winnable fixtures, makes them great picks!

LOUIS [FPLREACTIONS] SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Aynsley Pears (G) is a shoo-in. The Blackburn man goes into his lovely Double Gameweek against Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday off the back of securing back-to-back clean sheets in his last two matches. Five consecutive clean sheets in their last five games makes Burnley a great defence to invest in. With that in mind, James Trafford (G) could be an easy addition. My third and final goalkeeper is QPR’s Paul Nardi (G). Similar to the two other options, Nardi has also kept a clean sheet in his last two games and two home matches next up suggests he could continue that top form. A fixture against Middlesborough shouldn’t be enough to put us off the Burnley defence, especially when they meet with Derby at Turf Moorf.

DEFENDERS

Their most reliable defender in terms of minutes is Maxime Esteve (D), who has also proven he can pick up additional points via defensive actions. Joining him is Mattie Pollock (D). As well as the fact Watford side face two sides who sit in the bottom five of the Championship, Pollock is also in fine form – racking up 6-10 points in all five of his previous league matches. Benefitting from his side’s recent defensive form, Blackburn’s Dominic Hyam (D) heads into his double Gameweek after producing back-to-back double-digit hauls in his last two games.

MIDFIELDERS

10 goals scored in their last two matches makes the Norwich front line one of the most effective in the league as of late. One route into the attack is via Emiliano Marcondes (M), who has produced a goal and two assists in his last two matches. Watford may have scored just one goal in their last two matches, but they face two inconsistent sides in Cardiff and Hull City next. Impressing recently, and likely to be involved if the Hornets do score, is Georgi Chakvetadze (M). Completing the midfield Boro’s Finn Azaz (M). Middlesborough have two tough away matches next up but based on their elite xG data and Azaz’s recent relentless output, it could be a huge mistake to exclude him.

FORWARDS

Leading the free-scoring Nowich attack, going into matches against QPR and Portsmouth, is winger Borja Sainz (F). Sainz has been excellent this season – racking up a huge 15 goals and three assists already. Vakoun Bayo (F) has started the last two matches for Watford now. This momentum, with the creativity of Chakvetadze behind him, could lead to goals, and they could come this week. Swansea face two woeful defensive lines up next, and their standout attacker going into those matches is Liam Cullen (F). He appears to be settling back into the starting line-up and he’s been in firing form too – hitting an attacking return in each of his last three matches.

GAMEWEEK 18 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Two matches against poorer opposition make Norwich the standout team to select this week. The fact the Canaries play away from home twice also makes them appealing because of the extra points awarded for away wins. Blackburn’s recent wins against Leeds and Middlesborough were truly impressive, and if they can keep that same form going into their double, they should ease past Hull and Sheffield Wednesday. Two other sides I think could do well this week include Watford and Swansea. The former may be more convincing but the latter face two sides who are out for form and down on confidence.

SCOTT W SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Starting off with the goalkeepers, I have gone with James Trafford (G), Illan Meslier (G) and Thomas Kaminski (G). Trafford gets the pick due to a good double at home to Middlesbrough and Derby, and because Burnley have only conceded one goal in their last seven championship games. The second keeper I have selected is Meslier. Leeds have been excellent defensively at home this season, keeping clean sheets in their last three home games. With their double including two home fixtures, I think Meslier is a great pick this week. My final keeper is Kaminski. This might seem odd given their poor league position. However, they have kept two clean sheets in their last two home games, and with a favourable double against Swansea and Stoke to come, I think he’s a great differential pick this week.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I am targeting similar teams, picking Maxime Esteve (D) and Jayden Bogle (D). These are two teams to target and my feeling is these are the two best defenders from Burnley and Leeds to pick. My other defender who isn’t from these teams is Dennis Cirkin (D). He should be back fit for their double and with favourable fixtures against Stoke and Bristol city at home, I think he’s a great shout this week, (just check he’s in that starting XI this weekend).

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, I have gone for Giorgi Chakvetadze (M), Jobe Bellingham (M) and Brenden Aaronson (M). Chakvetadze has been great for Watford this season and with their double against Cardiff and Hull this week, I think he’s a good player to target. My second midfielder is Jobe Bellingham. He has a great double this week: Stoke (H) and Bristol City (H), but he also offers points from a number of areas. He provides goals and assists but also interceptions – this type of profile in a midfield is perfect for EFL Fantasy, and therefore I think he’s a good option this week. My final pick is Aaronson. I wanted a Leeds midfielder with their great double this week, but with Farke’s heavy rotation of his wingers, the only man in the midfield that I feel will definitely start the next two is Aaronson, which is why he gets the selection for me.

FORWARDS

The forwards I have selected are Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor (F), Borja Sainz (F) and Vakoun Bayo (F). Isidor has five goals this season and with Sunderland’s good double, I think he is destined to add to that tally this week. My second forward pick is definitely going to be in my team this week – Sainz has been brilliant for Norwich this season, managing 15 goals and three assists already. He also has a great double against QPR and Portsmouth this week. My final forward is another Norwich man, Ante Crnac. He has struggled this season at times but in his last two games, he has come alive managing three goals and two assists. I think he is a great differential this week.

GAMEWEEK 17 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

For my team picks, I have gone for Burnley, Leeds, Sunderland and Norwich. Burnley have won their last four and with two favourable home fixtures this week, I think they’re a great pick. Leeds have been fabulous at home this season, only dropping points in two of their home games so far. I think they’re an excellent pick. Sunderland make up my third pick. Although their form hasn’t been great as of late, they have two great home fixtures to come, and I think they’ll get back to winning ways this Gameweek. My final team selection is Norwich. They are the only team pick who play two away ties, but they are both great; QPR away first, then Portsmouth away. With Fantasy EFL providing an extra 2 points for an away win, I think they’re a great team pick again this week.