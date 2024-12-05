Fantasy EFL: Top Three Lessons from Double Gameweek 17

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18 is right around the corner, but it’s important to reflect on previous weeks to help managers grow in this brand-new Fantasy game. In Gameweek 17, we saw both Fleetwood Town and Colchester United double, alongside over 70 EFL clubs feature.

Here, we have the top three lessons we learnt from Gameweek 17 regarding both the Cod Army and the U’s, and how this could influence our thinking in future Gameweeks.

Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

LESSON ONE: THE U’S FLOURISH

For some managers, this round wasn’t as fruitful as Gameweek 15 which saw Accrington Stanley and AFC Wimbledon double. For others, this week was excellent!

Colchester United were the surprise package from the two doublers. They secured a 0-0 draw at Fleetwood Town’s Highbury Stadium. Matt Macey (G) nailed six points for the clean sheet (+5) but did get booked (-1), while all other defenders contributed from the lockout. Specifically, Ellis Iandolo (D) went on to do great things for his managers. Club captain Jack Payne (M) may’ve only secured four points in the first for four key passes (+2) but didn’t let his owners down. The U’s went on to beat Swindon Town 4-0 in front of their home faithful. Payne secured two assists (+6) and one goal (+6), alongside two key passes and two shots on target (+1), hauling 16 points for 3%. Samson Tovide (F) scored a brace (+10) and provided an assist, also returning 16 points for 0.3%! Iandolo banked 10 points, his second double-digit haul of the season for his efforts.

As a club pick, Danny Crowley’s team returned 14 points for 3.9% of managers – happy days. No club in England’s top four tiers have drawn more away games this season than the Essex outfit [6].

LESSON TWO: FLEETWOOD TOWN FALTER

There are still positives to take if you selected Charlie Adam’s assets, but it certainly didn’t live up to the hype in Fantasy EFL Gameweek 17.

In their first match, the defensive assets excelled for their managers. The most popular pick, Carl Johnston (D) banked 11 points for defensive actions and continued his impressive run of form. David Harrington (G) kept his seventh clean sheet (+5) in 16 matches, scoring 70 points in that time.

However, this swung in their second fixture on Wednesday when they lost 2-4 to Doncaster Rovers. Johnston picked up an injury and was forced off before half-time with no score to his name. Mackenzie Hunt (D), despite scoring 10 points in the first, was benched and only featured for 21 minutes! Ronan Coughlan (F) also made up for his efforts. He secured two assists and two key passes, returning 11 points across his matches. The highest-scoring Fleetwood asset was Liam Shaw (M), backed by 0%! He managed five interceptions (+10) and picked up a yellow card (-2) along the way, securing 13.

Given their home draw and loss, only seven points were scored in front of their home faithful. However, seven points are better than none…and that’s writing from experience!

LESSON THREE: ALWAYS BACK DOUBLERS!

The strategy remains clear and will do throughout the season – we’re advocates for Double Gameweek picks. Points mean prizes [literally!] on Fantasy EFL, and selecting players/clubs that feature twice is the best way to climb the overall rankings ladder and your mini-leagues.

Although we thought only 2/3 player picks was best, it turns out that selecting four, alongside club picks – provided they were the right scorers – ended in huge scores. Managers that chose Harrington (11), Landolo (19), Payne (20) and Coughlan (11) were treated to a 61-point return!

Nevertheless, there were some disappointments across the week. Nobody saw Johnston injured, or Hunt benched. Equally, 13.6% of managers were left gutted as single Gameweek asset Kwame Poku (M) of Peterborough United went off injured in the first-half.

Colchester had only scored three goals this season on two occasions, so for them to put four past the Robins was a shock. Never forget, this is Fantasy EFL – expect the unexpected!

With Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18 in mind for all Championship sides, we’re all aboard the Double train once again. And thankfully for us all, there are plenty more Doubles in store if 17 didn’t go your way.