195
195 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HD7
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Start Fab or Flekken?

    Same with Hall and VDB?

    Open Controls
    1. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Flekken & Hall

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fabhall

      Open Controls
  2. TochanMama
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Please help me choose one guys! Thanks!

    A) Haaland & Odegaard to Saka & Watkins?
    (Can go Pedro to Jackson/Cunha next week)

    B) Haaland & ESR to Saka & Watkins?
    (Can't upgrade strikers anymore)

    Open Controls
    1. Pusey Patrol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. TochanMama
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Current team for reference:

      Sanchez - Fabianski
      Gabriel - Nouri - Digne - Faes - HB
      Salah - Palmer - Odegaard - ESR - Rogers
      Haaland - Delap - Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. Pusey Patrol
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Why would you want to keep Delap over Pedro?

        Open Controls
    3. Captain Mal
        8 mins ago

        Probably A to keep more flexibility

        Open Controls
      • Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        If you do B, then you could just downgrade Watkins to anyone you like straight after, allowing you to keep 2 rotating cheapie strikers.

        Open Controls
    4. AD105
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Bottomed

      Cap:

      A) Watkins
      B) Salah

      And bench one:

      A) Rogers (SOU)
      B) Cunha (whu)
      C) Semenyo (ips)

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
          just now

          As I wrote on the previous page.
          Salah and Rogers. It might not matter though.

          Open Controls
      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        Evening folks,

        Are any of you not captaining Salah? If so who are you going for?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          30 mins ago

          Palmer

          Open Controls
        2. Babit1967
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          Got on Saka atm, it's more just because of the early kick off curse.

          Open Controls
        3. Pusey Patrol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Darragh

          Open Controls
        4. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          I might go Palmer

          Open Controls
        5. tbos83
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Think I might go Haaland now he's such a diffential

          Open Controls
        6. Kepa's XI
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Isak. Chasing the ML leader and need a huge differential

          Open Controls
      3. HD7
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        If Salah is C

        who to be the VC - Saka or Palmer?

        Open Controls
        1. The Reptile
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          26 mins ago

          I'm going Saka -

          Open Controls
        2. Bleh
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          Saka for me too.

          Open Controls
        3. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I’m on Palmer, that Spurs defence looks awful

          Open Controls
      4. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Evening all, anything worth a hit or GTG? 4.4 ITB.

        Pickford
        Gabriel, Lewis, Hall
        Salah, Palmer, Saka, Rogers
        Jackson, Cunha, Pedro

        (Fabianski, Semenyo, RAN, Faes)

        Open Controls
        1. tbos83
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          GTG, though I'd start RAN over Hall

          Open Controls
        2. Mata of opinion
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Gtg. Iv got Fab ahead of Pickford

          Open Controls
      5. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        I was just going to ask why Trent is far from price increase (i.e. any missed news) but then I read couple of messages. I guess there is tiny wind and stuff in Liverpool?

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          I think because so many sold him.

          Open Controls
        2. mookie
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          Use this one. It is the most accurate imo.
          https://www.livefpl.net/prices

          Open Controls
          1. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Wow. Apparently he is rising. Two other sites I checked have him at -14% or something like that.

            Open Controls
      6. FCH
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        2ft.
        Strand L., Mbeumo to:
        A - Isak, Bowen
        B - keep Strand
        C - keep Mbeumo
        What to do?

        Open Controls
        1. JoeSoap
          • 11 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 9 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      7. JÆKS ⭐
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        Flekken
        Gabriel Dalot RAN
        Salah Saka Palmer Semenyo
        Watkins (C) Cunha Pedro

        That should do for this week I think.
        Gives me 2FT next week to ship Dalot/Mbeumo to Trent/Rogers

        Open Controls
      8. tim
        • 15 Years
        28 mins ago

        Best ESR replacement? Must be under 5.8, have Rogers.

        Kluivert or Semenyo?

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I'd honestly give ESR the Arsenal game because it's his old club and he will probably score against them. He has something to prove.

          Open Controls
      9. JoeSoap
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        A. Lewis>VVD
        B. Myko>Timber
        C. Other
        D. Save & maybe bring in TAA next GW

        Sels
        Lewis, Gabriel, RAN
        Saka, Palmer, Salah, Rogers
        Cunha, Pedro, Jackson
        Valdimarson, Mbeumo, Myko, Greaves

        Open Controls
      10. Silicon Vialli
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        João Pedro or Evanilson?

        Open Controls
        1. JoeSoap
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Probably Pedro

          Open Controls
      11. Silicon Vialli
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        Odegaard or De Bruyne?

        Open Controls
        1. PinkFluffyOne
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          De Bruyne, he's going to come back with a bang and will start getting assists and bonus points again.

          Open Controls
      12. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        24 mins ago

        Anyone else postponing getting TAA in because of wind?

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind

          Open Controls
        2. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Ah, so that's why he didn't start the previous game.

          Open Controls
        3. JÆKS ⭐
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Whats the wind?

          Open Controls
        4. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          I can't as his price rise tonight will price me out. So I'll decide by midnight. May just go Timber if worried.

          Open Controls
        5. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Jonas Wind won’t hurt Trent

          Open Controls
      13. FCSB
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Bench one from each group this weekend:

        1. Mbeumo (NEW)
        2. Pedro (lei)
        3. Cunha (whu)

        A. Porro (CHE)
        B. Lewis (cry)
        C. Ait Nouri (whu)

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          1 C

          Open Controls
        2. Deer-in-headlights
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          AC

          Open Controls
      14. TochanMama
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Which one would you start?

        A) Sanchez vs Tottenham (A)
        B) Fabianski vs Wolves (H)

        Open Controls
      15. The Movement
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Hello All!

        The games are coming thick and fast, with players getting injured and mass first teamers being benched. With that being said. Who would you bench this week?

        A) Wissa (H v Newcastle)
        B) Cunha (A v West Ham)
        C) Rogers (H v Southampton)
        D) Isak (A v Brentford)
        E) Semenyo (A v Ipswich)

        Open Controls
      16. Rolls-Royce
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Everton have only conceded 2 goals at home in their last 5 matches. Although they have not played any "big" teams during that, the derby which won't be a walk in a park for Liverpool. Could be a chance to look for differential captain elsewhere?

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I'm concerned about the weather condition rather than the opposition . If it's so windy will liverpool be able to develop their game? Could be a dire 0 0.

          Open Controls
      17. SomeoneKnows
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Start two:

        A) Colwill (tot)
        B) Greaves (BOU)
        C) Robinson (ARS)
        D) Harwood-Bellis (avl)

        Open Controls
        1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
          • 13 Years
          just now

          A and b

          Open Controls
        2. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          just now

          A and B

          Open Controls
      18. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Start Semeyo ot Mitoma

        Open Controls
      19. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Gtg?
        Raya
        Gvardiol,Dunk,Pau Torres
        Salah,Palmer(vc),Saka(c),Rogers
        Isak,Jackson,Cunha

        Fabianski,Enzo,Aina,Robinson. 0.8m itb 0FT

        Open Controls
      20. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Which one?

        1. Lewis to Timber, Myko bench 0.6ITB

        2. Myko to Timber, Lewis bench 0.2ITB

        Open Controls
        1. Legohair
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          1

          Open Controls
        2. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          2.

          Open Controls
      21. Legohair
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Lewis to
        A. VvD
        B. Robertson
        C. Gomez

        Open Controls
        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          A assuming game is on

          Open Controls
        3. Legohair
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I have exact money to do so,it just then i dont have anything in the bank

          Open Controls
      22. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Think I'm going to have to take the price drop for konate, don't want to buy vvd and the game to be called of. You guys selling tonight?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Selling tonight only makes sense if it's a non Liverpool def

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            If its for non Liverpool def*

            Open Controls
          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        2. JÆKS ⭐
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Where does all the talk about postponing the game come from? Is there a reliable source with this info?

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yes statements from both clubs. Game going ahead as things stand

            Open Controls
        3. Captain Mal
            just now

            It could be a 0.2m swing if Van Dijk goes up, so maybe worth doing it anyway. Van Dijk is a player for the next 10+ GWs, so if he misses one game is still great value. And we know for sure the player you want to sell won't play. Do you have 3 playable defenders if the game ends up being postponed?

            Open Controls
        4. Atwood
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thoughts on this wildcard? Value is exactly 100 so didn't have much to work with.

          Verbruggen - Fabianski
          TAA - Gabriel - Timber - Colwill - Greaves
          Saka - Salah - Palmer - Semenyo - Rogers
          Cunha - Pedro - Evanilson

          Open Controls
          1. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            It is sexy. Sexy it is.

            Open Controls
        5. Warblers
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Afternoon gents! Mbeuno or Rogers this weekend? Thanks in advance.

          Open Controls
        6. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Fffix and Fplstats show Trent far from price increase (-xx%) but Livefpl has him at 150%. Huge differences.

          Open Controls
        7. MikeLowrey
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          3FT

          A) Myko & Mbuemo to TAA& Semenyo
          B) Myko & Mbuemo to Timber & Bowen
          C) Myko, Mbuemo & Wissa to Gomez, Enzo & Isak
          D) Myko, Mbeumo & Wissa to Gomez, Odegaard & Strand Larsen

          Open Controls
        8. Colonel Shoe 肝池
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Thought I'd ask the evening crowd.
          Is it too risky to bring Gabriel in?
          Arteta can't be trusted, so just wondering what you guys think

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I wouldn't

            Open Controls
        9. Egg noodle
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Have you seen this?!
          Entire team played last GW, but team total was -3 points (yes, MINUS 3)....

          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/1157532/event/14

          This is from the anti-FPL league on reddit who follow a different set of rules...

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.