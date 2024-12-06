After registering his 10th double-digit haul in just 14 matches, Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) is looking increasingly difficult to oppose ahead of Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) Gameweek 15.

Here, we examine the Egyptian’s credentials and run the rule over alternative options from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Those alternatives may be needed if Storm Darragh leads to a postponement of the Merseyside derby but, as things stand, the game goes ahead.

In this article, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT), and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Salah produced his biggest score of the season in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at St. James’ Park, reinforcing his case for a lucrative contract extension.

His 18 points came from two goals and an assist, being vintage Salah. Indeed, having surpassed 150 points by early December, he’s on course to beat his 303 record of 2017/18.

Ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, he is backed by just under six-tenths of our electorate.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) is propelled into the captaincy conversation following his 12-point salvo against former side Brentford.

Despite playing just 64 minutes of Aston Villa’s 3-1 midweek win, Watkins ended Gameweek 14 joint-top for shots on target (four) with only one player firing more than his six penalty area efforts. The sharpshooter is backed by 6.78% for their hosting of Southampton.

Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) occupies third place with 6.07% of the vote, closely followed by Erling Haaland (£15.0m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£6.9m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



