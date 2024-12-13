361
  1. Lav
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Anyone else having a horrible season?

    I am going to be in the 1-3M range end of year for first time ever! Bottled TC so there is no coming back. Was a top 200K player for years with a top 50k and top 10k finish in there. Had a poor 21/22 at 760K, 329K last year.

    Maybe I should have left the FPL before the FPL left me...

    1. snow pea in repose
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      At the very least you have a new chip to use and gain on or pass the many already abandoned teams

      1. Lav
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        True...all about somehow getting top 1M. Should look at it as an achievement if I get it after a failed TC

        1. Bluetiger1
          • 2 Years
          just now

          failed TC not always ideal but not the end of the world - I had a failed BB - gaining about 7 points

    2. Doug McCasual
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      current rank?

      1. Lav
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        2.3M - brutal!

        1. He Kane He Saw He Conquered
          • 14 Years
          12 mins ago

          Think yourself lucky, I’ve had several top 20k finishes including a top 1k…im languishing in 3.5 million

          1. WALOR
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            3 four-digit finishes, now at 3.4 million.
            Just laughing at this point,

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      LAV - points closer than you think a few good weeks will climb.

      Now new chip available which not fully got my heard around will shake teams from GW24
      with managers/bonus points - 3 GWs you could have a massive ride as templates out of the window
      & needing funds to purchase the manager

      Keep the faith

      Current squad look out for rotation/resting/suspension/injuries/fixtures

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Last week affected by the weather with Liverpool players - caught a few of us on the hope if not looking at the alternatives (I had to work), left team park - acts of God you cannot fully predict

    4. DandyDon
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      Yea similar although I actually had a good start to the season, was up at 80k ahead of all the ‘pros’ on the site about 5 weeks in then the whole Haaland ahead of Salah thing has seen me plummet frustratingly. Finally made the switch last week and of course Haaland+Bruno far outscored Salah+Watkins! Down at 1.6mil now.

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        such an interesting season with Man City slipping
        & teams like Brentford (home) / Brighton / Fulham to name
        few getting unexpected results & I feel certain worth a look
        at away from the famous top 4 / top 6 teams of old

    5. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      42 mins ago

      How many places is a 16 point hit?

      I’m having my best season in years but last year was my worst ever finish. I don’t feel I’m doing anything different.

    6. Boyd to Sven
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      I was 1.9 million at this stage last season. Eventually finished 82k but was as high as 47k in gameweek 36. A long old way to go. I'm pretty much at exactly the same rank this season but still confident of a decent enough finish. Keep the faith

    7. Buck The Trent
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      I have 2 top 1K finishes in the past. Was 2.4M five weeks ago but improved to around 800K. My worst rank is 200K a couple seasons ago so on track not to do a personal worst.

      Just keep going

    8. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      In a word, yes.

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Sles (FAB)
    Gabriel VVD RAN ( Greaves VDB)
    Salah © Bowen Palmer Saka ( Rogers)
    Cunha Jackson J.Pedro
    1 FT 0.3 M
    GTG ? Need to do any transfer ??

  3. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I think with this new chip, the people who played TC on Haaland for his hatti have won the battle of the TC chip. There wont be enough doubles for everyone who held all chips.

    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yeah agree fitting it in is one thing, whether to bank more certain points on good teams is the other. A successful tc chip done would be handy.

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      As much as CCs will like to tell us when to use it, it does appear flexible enough to avoid the doubles and attack it much later on. This means a Salah TC for the 1st double is very much on.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        When do we use BB? I think the new chip should be linked with a double as it could give like 20 points. Most bb don't get 20, even in a double, do they?

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          There's probably a spread of 25-50 on it, in singles over 3. BB? Dunno, another that could go in a single. It's one of those where you can easily lose more points than you gain by over-planning and missing opportunities.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Sorry, the new chip could gain 40ish over a double, but that is basically the best results possible, 3-0 wins vs 5 above opponents.

            I never liked BB. I pretty much always played it in GW1, this season I didn't, and IDK when I will use it.

            1. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              You can add the underdog bonus but I reckon 35 won't be too difficult. We'll see.

  4. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Hold Joao Pedro and Cunha due to good fixtures?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I would

  5. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    GTG, bench correct?

    Raya
    Timber, Gomez, Ran
    Palmer, Saka, Bruno, Salah,
    Isak, Cunha, Pedro

    Fabs, Enzo, WanB, Veltman

    .7

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      IDK if I would bench Enzo. Him and Pedro are in a close race.

      Enzo will be most transferred in though, and that normally goes terribly.

      1. Pornchef
          2 mins ago

          What are people expecting from Enzo? I feel expectation is way too high and people will be disappointed because expecting too much he's a great option and enabler at 5m but with 3 goals and 3 assists the whole of last season I am not sure he's going to get consistent returns like people invisage reminds of the Kovacic vibes earlier this season

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            If he matches or exceeds Rogers, its good.

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Enzo is a classic transfer that’s nice but I don’t need to make. I’m enjoying having lots of transfers to roll, I can bench Mbeumo and push the decision to next week

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I had 3 and just made boring moves that needed doing, like Myko out. Back to 0 is a bit sad.

    3. CelticBhoy1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Hold FT?

      Henderson
      VVD Konsa Porro
      Salah(c) Saka Palmer Fernandes
      Cunha JP Wood

      Subs: Turner Rogers Robinson Barca

    4. putana
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Pretty sure it was last season or the one before where I sold mbeumo before Stamford Bridge and he got a 15 pointer

    5. Sloth is your man!
        54 mins ago

        Start Mbeumo or Amad please.

        I feel Amad could do something while Mbeumo away form but on pens.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Mbeumo, nailed to start, on pens.

          1. Sloth is your man!
              1 min ago

              Cheers matey. I'll go Mbeumo

              1. have you seen cyan
                • 5 Years
                just now

                gl

        2. HellasLEAF
          • 15 Years
          53 mins ago

          Is it time to bring TAA back or go safe and boring with VVD/Saliba.

          I feel his place bit different under Slot.

          1. putana
            • 6 Years
            just now

            im waiting for konate to be back to go for a pool defender, but i think if youre willing to spend that much on vvd you might as well go for trent

        3. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          51 mins ago

          Anyone considering Odegaard?

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            No, but he will score I am fairly sure. But a bet on it.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              *put

            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Nice, am transferring him in selling Gabriel. God help me 😛

          2. Doug McCasual
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            already got him, so far returns of 3 and 2..next 3 fixtures look juicy

        4. D15jones
          • 2 Years
          50 mins ago

          Play:
          Gvardiol or Dunk
          Bruno or mbuemo

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            GB

        5. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          Play who?

          a. Gvardiol v MUN

          b. Kerez v WHU

          Cheers

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            A

          2. Doug McCasual
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            guard all day

        6. Tmel
          • 13 Years
          48 mins ago

          Either Cunha or Jackson to Isak worth a hit? Feels silly when they have good fixtures but can't shake the feeling Isak has a big score in him this week

          1. Lallana_
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            I'd move Cunha on now, long-term not worth it.

            But only if I had 2FT

        7. Lallana_
          • 10 Years
          46 mins ago

          Benching headache! Start J. Pedro and Sels?

          Sanchez
          Ait-Nouri | Gabriel | Virgil
          Palmer (C) | Salah | Saka | Semenyo | Enzo
          Isak | Cunha

          Bench: Sels, J. Pedro, Davis, Harwood-Bellis

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Pedro ahead of Semenyo maybe. Sanchez over Sels

        8. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          45 mins ago

          Anyone transferring Isak in, just in case he goes up in price? He's close

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            30 mins ago

            I’m not but he’s a great option. Would love to have him

            1. Qaiss
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              I’m selling Solanke. I’ve been patient enough with him but I don’t think he’s a good signing for Spurs and they look awful at the moment

          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            23 mins ago

            I am tempted but need to sell Cunha ... so not this week, may regret

            1. Doug McCasual
              • 4 Years
              just now

              i'm the same, got massive fomo, but if cunhas gonna do sumthing its this week right?

        9. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          44 mins ago

          Replacement for Lewis? Need one as Digne, Gabriel, Timber and Greaves are my other defenders.

          A) Kerkez
          B) Munoz
          C) Gusto / Colwill (blocks Enzo as third Chelsea slot)
          D) Someone else?

          2FT 0.3ITB
          Sels
          Gabriel* Timber Digne
          Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo
          Jackson Cunha Pedro

          4.0 Rogers Lewis** Greaves

          Cheers!

          1. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            33 mins ago

            A

            1. PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Thanks. My favoured option right now.

          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            I'd just roll if Gabriel is likely to play tbh

        10. Bobby_Baggio
          • 13 Years
          43 mins ago

          Morning all. Thoughts on below. 4FT and 0m ITB.

          Raya
          Gvardiol - Hall - Colwill
          Palmer - Semenyo - Rogers - Salah
          Haaland - Pedro - Wissa

          (Turner) - ESR - Robinson - Keane

          Haaland + ESR > Isak + Saka

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Nice moves

          2. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            I would 😉

          3. Bobby_Baggio
            • 13 Years
            5 mins ago

            Cheers both

        11. We ain't got no histor…
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          Help out a brother guys:

          A. Lewis+Mbuemo+Cunha- Timber+Enzo+Isak
          B. Lewis+Ederson+Mbuemo-
          Trent+Alisson/Raya+Enzo

          Current Team:
          Fabianski Ederson
          Gabriel Lewis At Nouri Davies Van den berg
          Bruno Salah Palmer Mbuemo Saka
          Cunha Pedro 4.5

          TIA

          1. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            B but Garbriel most likely wont play too?

        12. Feed tha Sheep
          • 12 Years
          37 mins ago

          Cunha > Isak this week?

          1. mixology
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            23 mins ago

            Have seen a few of these. Debating myself. It’s worth it as a set and forget but obviously a decent fixture for Wolves

            1. Feed tha Sheep
              • 12 Years
              5 mins ago

              It is but I suppose Isak next two are the same as Cuhna

              1. mixology
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                2 mins ago

                Didn’t realize that. There’s. Decent chance Cunha blanks in the next two as wolves haven’t looked good. But Isak has been a bit of a troll himself. I’d like both preferably as I’d be kicking myself either way if I got the decision wrong

          2. Pornchef
              9 mins ago

              Isak is a good option but anyone going Cunha or Jackson to Isak this week can't say it's bad luck if it doesn't work out. If you sell Cunha or Jackson with the fixtures they have you must have luxury transfers to burn

          3. bobbyg
            • 13 Years
            35 mins ago

            Dibling to Enzo and play him or just play Rogers and save ft?

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Save

              1. bobbyg
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Thanks Tony

          4. FPL FROST
            • 14 Years
            32 mins ago

            1 hr till price changes. Predictions livefpl.net/prices

            ⬆️ 4: Salah + Wood + VVD + Murillo

            ⬇️ Notable: Bruno + Martinelli + Justin + Valdimarsson

            1. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              FPLstatistics has been predicting Lewis to drop every single day since Monday lol

          5. FPL FROST
            • 14 Years
            30 mins ago

            Keeping João Pedro when the fixtures turn or transfer to...?

            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              22 mins ago

              Who is the replacement? Got other more pressing, so keep for me

            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              22 mins ago

              When do they turn? 19/20? If so, he's got another good run after that so no. Can bench if I have to, but even then may not.

            3. Lanley Staurel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              18 mins ago

              Raul

          6. Udogie-style
            • 1 Year
            26 mins ago

            Bench l Bruno, Enzo, Pedro or Cunha?

          7. Genji3lade
            • 6 Years
            24 mins ago

            Who scores more points this GW?

            A.) Gordon (Lei H)
            B.) Odegaard (Eve H)

            1. Lallana_
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              A

            2. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              6 mins ago

              Ode

            3. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              2 mins ago

              A

          8. JONALDINHO
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            Cunha and Mbeumo to Isak and Semenyo for free or save and have 3FT next week

          9. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            9 mins ago

            AndyLTFPL goes Lewis to TAA
            Back 4 of Raya, Gabriel, Saliba, TAA ... premium!

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              I hope that falls on its a ss

            2. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Absolutely wild, manic, crazy scenes.

            3. mixology
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              6 mins ago

              I like it. But I also like the look of Munoz, Robinson, and Kerkez with money spent elsewhere. Much easier to downgrade I suppose

              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                I like Munoz too, but not the next few and 4 YCs. Hopefully he gets his 5th in the 'derby'.

                Andersen as a cheap version of Robinson!

                1. have you seen cyan
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Why are people thinking about Andersen. Its surely a bad idea.

                  Its like getting a chicken for Christmas instead of a turkey and hoping people don't notice.

