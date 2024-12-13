Few, if any, budget Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks have drummed up as much interest as Enzo Fernández (£5.0m) in recent weeks.

After appearing to be frozen out for much of the start of this season, the Chelsea midfielder hasn’t blanked for over a month, racking up a tidy average of eight points per game over the last five Gameweeks.

But is this just a flash in the pan, or could he be a real option for our squads moving forward?

We take a look at the stats, tactics and some nuance behind his recent run of form to assess whether Enzo is a player worthy of FPL investment.

Cut-price déjà vu?

Firstly, the investment is minimal – which is a major ‘pro’ behind opting for Enzo now.

At the time of writing, the Argentine sets you back just £5.0m despite his impressive rate of goal involvements, which now stands at six (three goals, three assists) in his last five matches, the most recent four of which he started and played the full 90 minutes.

If he’s able to sustain anywhere near that level of output, then FPL managers could do far worse than selecting Enzo as their fifth or even fourth midfielder depending on how funds are distributed in your squad, especially as multiple premiums start to demand more of our money.

There’s also now the newly revealed FPL Mystery Chip to consider.

For those among us already planning when to deploy the Assistant Manager chip, any budgetary savings could certainly come in handy, given up to £1.5m will be required depending on your coach of choice.

A cut-price Chelsea midfielder raking in points… ring any bells?

Tactical tweaks



