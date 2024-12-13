Friday’s deadline for Fantasy EFL Gameweek 19 is closing in! We get to look forward to all 72 EFL sides featuring, with no doubles or blanks for the first time since 14.

The Gameweek kicks off on Friday as Derby County host Portsmouth at Pride Park Stadium at 20:00 GMT.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and club picks for Gameweek 19.

Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

And remember, it’s never too late to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

FANTASY EFL: GAMEWEEK 19 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Blackburn Rovers’ Aynsley Pears (G) is our preferred option between the sticks and is the only Rovers player selected. They take on Luton Town at Ewood Park.

The 26-year-old has kept nine clean sheets (+45) in 19 appearances, keeping four consecutive shutouts as it stands. In that time, Pears has banked 36 points, totalling 104 for his efforts, making 67 saves along the way. The number one hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 12 and is the joint-third-highest-scoring Fantasy ‘keeper this season. The Hatters have been poor away from home, only scoring seven goals in nine games and winning just one match on the road. Pears’ 10th clean sheet could be imminent.

Defenders

Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D) was selected in all four Scout Squads and wears the armband for our side. The centre-back has helped the Red Dragons to 10 clean sheets in 15 games, and has consistently contributed defensively. Totalling 125 points, he’s also chipped in offensively, scoring four goals (+28) and assisting two (+6). Phil Parkinson’s side host Cambridge United (H) next, who are bottom of the away table in League One. They’ve only scored five goals in nine games; coupled with Wrexham’s fantastic home form, this seems locked for a clean sheet.

Sheffield United’s Harry Souttar (D) is another great option. The Socceroo has banked 119 points in 18 run-outs and has provided defensive contributions on a regular basis. As the highest-scoring Fantasy player for the Blades, he prepares to welcome Plymouth Argyle at Bramall Lane. Argyle are yet to win on the road, losing eight of 10 matches. Three of our panel are confident that Chris Wilder’s side extend their record at the top of the table.

Midfielders

MK Dons’ Alex Gilbey (M) returns to our side following a blank at the weekend due to Storm Darragh. The number eight has nine goals (+45) and one assist this season, and is playing as a number 10 for Scott Lindsey’s side. He has three back-to-back double-digit hauls and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 10. The Dons have scored 12 goals in four matches, and are unbeaten in six. Taking on 10th-placed Gillingham (H), who have been mediocre on the road, we expect Gilbey to excel.

Completing our Blades selections, Gustavo Hamer (M) is a standout in the middle of the park. The number eight has been playing in an advanced role in Chris Wilder’s side, scoring four goals and assisting five in 19 matches, alongside making 13 interceptions (+26). In his last four games, Hamer has banked 32 points, contributing to his 106 total. The Dutchman looks poised for attacking returns against the Pilgrims, who have conceded 27 on the road.

Forwards

League One record signing Jay Stansfield (F) is a standout up front this Gameweek. The Birmingham City talisman has nine goals (+45) and two assists in 12 games, totalling 78 points. Five of those goals have arrived in the last five games, helping City to third place. Bristol Rovers have conceded 15 goals in nine matches, losing six of nine games. We anticipate Stansfield to reach double-digits this weekend.

Completing our starting seven, Walsall’s Nathan Lowe (F) also returns to our squad. The Stoke City loanee has been starring in League Two, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 16 matches, returning 103 points for his efforts. He’s bagged four goals and four assists in front of his home faithful and faces Barrow (H) on Saturday. The league leaders are expected to solidify their promotion bid against the Bluebirds.

Club Picks

Backed by three of our panel each, and looking at the upside of nine-point returns from home clubs, Sheffield United and Wrexham are the standouts for our Gameweek 19 Scout Picks.

The Blades have scored 136 points, and lead the club picks table by five points. They’ve kept 13 clean sheets (+26) and have scored 2+ goals on 10 occasions (+20). They’re also unbeaten in nine games and should see their run extended to 10 when they take on the Pilgrims.

Equally, the Red Dragons have won nine and drawn one in 10 home matches, totalling 28 points. They’ve scored 118 points in Fantasy EFL, keeping 12 clean sheets and scoring 2+ goals eight times. Their match against the U’s should see all managers rewarded with nine points, given the visitors’ poor run of form on the road.

A maximum of 18 points are up for grabs with both selections!



