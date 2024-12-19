Fantasy EFL Gameweek 20: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The deadline for Gameweek 20 is closing in. To help fine-tune your squads we have a team reveal, courtesy of our very own Louis [aka FPL Reactions].

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs, particularly in Triple Gameweek 21!

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is your starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

STARTING SEVEN

GAMEWEEK 20 TEAM REVEAL – GOALKEEPER

I have opted for Illan Meslier (G) for the Gameweek ahead. Leeds play at Elland Road this week, which seems to be a fortress for them. They face an Oxford side who have failed to score in their last four away trips. With this in mind, Meslier has a great opportunity to keep his sides 12th clean sheet of the campaign. He may currently have the captaincy armband, but that will change, as this week I’m playing the captaincy trick, something I’ll go into more detail on shortly.

GAMEWEEK 20 TEAM REVEAL – DEFENDERS

There are plenty of fantastic defender picks to choose from this week, which is why I’m going with a back-three. The Crewe backline could be a great place to start, considering they have the joint best defence in League Two in terms of total goals conceded. One player who could benefit from a home game against Colchester United this week is centre-back Mickey Demetriou (D). Sitting as the second highest-scorer in the game, Demetriou has been an excellent asset so far this season, and one I can’t go without with this week. Joining Demetriou at the back is Luke Leahy (D). Although categorised as a defender in the game, Leahy plays in midfield, which positionally gives him a better chance of producing attacking returns. He bagged two assists last week is too hard to overlook.

Wrexham will be hoping to bounce back after their draw in the previous round. Formidable defensively, the Welsh side have amassed a cool 12 clean sheets this campaign, with another opening to add to that this week against 20th place Bristol Rovers. The standout Wrexham defender is of course Max Cleworth (D), who has collected between five-14 points in each of his previous five matches.

GAMEWEEK 20 TEAM REVEAL – MIDFIELDERS

Only one other side in the Championship have netted more goals than Middlesbrough so investing in them ahead of their match against a woeful Plymouth could be essential. Wayne Rooney’s men have shipped at least two goals in each of their last five games, which represents the type of defence of which Finn Azaz (M) can punish. The Irishman has been excellent this season – racking up six goals and nine assists.

Wigan’s match against bottom of the league Shrewsbury Town could see them find their form again. The visitors have conceded four goals in their last two matches, which highlights them as a team to target from an attacking perspective. Potentially benefitting from that could be Thelo Aasgaard (M) who tends to be involved when Wigan score. In fact, in just his previous match, the Norwegian managed a goal and assist

GAMEWEEK 20 TEAM REVEAL – FORWARD

Not many forwards caught my eye this week, but you have to play one. Filling up my forward spot is the in-form penalty taker Jay Stansfield (F). The Birmingham striker has blanked just once in his last six matches and faces Crawley next, who have shipped the second most goals in League Two this season.

GAMEWEEK 20 TEAM REVEAL – CLUB PICKS

I’m very aware that the football league schedule could be crazy from now until the end of the season. We are bound to get plenty of postponements through winter due to ice and rain. This means we’ll also see plenty of Double Gameweeks. For that reason, I’m trying to avoid selecting sides I have picked twice, teams like Birmingham, Wrexham and several others. So this week, since I’m yet to pick them at all, I’m going for Port Vale and Middlesbrough. The former have a plum fixture against rock bottom of the league Carlisle, whilst the latter face one of the worst form teams across all three leagues in Plymouth.

CAPTAINCY

There are several great assets with early matches this week, so playing the captaincy trick could be beneficial. I currently have the vice captaincy on Demetriou. If he performs well on Friday night then I will sell my goalkeeper to a player who will not play. This means I’ll get Demetriou captaincy points. If Demetriou doesn’t pick up a huge return then I’ll likely switch the armband to Azaz.

OTHER KEY TARGETS

There’s lots of great assets to pick from this week, and I’m still considering some of them quite seriously. Several who could easily make my team ahead of the deadline include Wigan centre-back Will Aimson (D), Wycombe centre-back Joe Low (D), Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer (M) and Stockport County’s Louie Barry (F).