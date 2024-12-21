Fantasy EFL Gameweek 20: Top Weekend Picks

Gameweek 20 has already seen six clashes and plenty of drama across the EFL. On Saturday and Sunday, managers are treated to 28 EFL matches across the country. All of these fixtures could have a huge impact on your Fantasy EFL teams.

If you are seeking some further inspiration, this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting for your Fantasy EFL teams.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 21 PREVIEW

The moment has nearly arrived, Fantasy Football enthusiasts! The one we’ve been eagerly anticipating since the very first Fantasy EFL gameweek. Triple Gameweek 21, the grandest Gameweek in Fantasy history, is set to unfold on Boxing Day, December 26th, 2024.

Whether you’ve been playing since gameweek 1 or a newcomer to the game, the stage is set for a thrilling ride. So, sharpen your formation strategies, optimise your squads, and prepare for a festive football frenzy! Fantasy Football Scout, in partnership with the EFL, are here to help answer any questions you may have about this mouthwatering Gameweek.

With huge prizes up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPERS

Aynsley Pears – Blackburn Rovers (vs Millwall A)

Aynsley Pears (G) is highly expected to return in Gameweek 20, and is our first goalkeeper selection. Blackburn Rovers have been absolutely dominant defensively recently, winning each of their last five games to nil. Pears has managed 7+ Fantasy points in each of these games due to the consistent clean sheets, and he has a great fixture this weekend. The Lions have failed to score in each of their last three games and have been shaky in attack all season. It would be a shock if they manage to break the Rovers’ clean sheet streak this weekend.

Mark Howard – Wrexham (vs Bristol Rovers A)

Mark Howard (G) is our second goalkeeper selection for the upcoming Gameweek. He has become the first-choice keeper for the Red Dragons due to injury problems, and has registered clean sheets in two of his three starts so far. He now has an extremely favourable matchup – Bristol Rovers have scored just one goal in their last five games. The elite defensive record of Wrexham, combined with the poor goalscoring record of the Gas, makes this a fairly straightforward read. Howard’s extremely low ownership of 0.1% makes this selection even more valuable, as his differential status could hugely boost your rank.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Tristan Crama – Exeter City (vs Burton Albion A)

Tristan Crama (D) is the first defender on our top picks list. He has had an incredible first half of the season, being absolutely dominant on the defensive side of the game. His contribution numbers are off the charts, resulting in a solid 7.2 Fantasy point per game average. The Grecians have struggled defensively recently against elite opposition, but they have a much easier fixture in Gameweek 20 against Burton Albion. The Brewers have failed to score in each of their last three games, and now face the defensively elite Grecians. Crama is expected to combine his defensive stats with a clean sheet to haul in this fixture.

Lloyd Jones – Charlton Athletic (vs Northampton Town A)

Lloyd Jones (D) has been great since his return for the Addicks, and has another chance to impress on Saturday against Northampton Town. He earns his spot on this list due to his 7.2 Fantasy point average, alongside the fact that the Cobblers have scored just three goals in their last six games. He has helped Charlton Athletic to clean sheets in each of his last two games against strong competition, and now has a much easier task. Jones has consistently combined clean sheets with defensive contributions, and achieving that again this Gameweek is expected.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Thelo Aasgaard – Wigan Athletic (vs Shrewsbury Town H)

Thelo Aasgard (M) is one of our midfield selections, and for good reason. The 22-year-old is having his best season yet, thriving with six goals and two assists in 19 league appearances. He has also registered 12 interceptions (+24), demonstrating his ability to impact the game in both attack and defence. He is coming off a huge 13-point haul, and now has a great matchup in Shrewsbury Town (H). The Shrews average 2.8 goals conceded per game in their last five, meaning a thrashing from the Latics could be inbound. The number 10 is likely to be involved as the team’s top scorer and shot-taker, despite being a midfielder. He could also add in some contribution points to haul in Gameweek 20.

Josh Brownhill – Burnley (vs Watford H)

The Clarets captain has seven goals and four assists in 20 matches, returning 131 points for his efforts. The number eight also has 18 interceptions, and is in great form for Scott Parker’s side. They host the Hornets on Saturday, who, although are magnificent at home, haven’t replicated their same feats away. In fact, Watford have lost six of 10 matches on the road, and have only secured eight points, with a goal difference of -7. Coupled with Brownhill’s prolific form as their key goalscorer, he’s a great shout in Gameweek 20.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Alfie May – Birmingham City (vs Crawley Town A)

As a top alternative compared to strike partner Jay Stansfield (F), Alfie May (F) is a great shout for the Blues. The number nine has seven goals and six assists in 18, returning 92 points in that period. Although he’s selected by 26.1% and isn’t a ‘differential’ compared to Stansfield, lots of top managers have overlooked the 31-year-old. He has two goals and two assists in his previous three games, securing returns in all of them. Against the 21st-placed Red Devils (A), who have only won three of nine home games, a Blues win looks likely. Coupled with Birmingham’s four-game unbeaten run, we expect this to be extended, and May is likely to be involved.

Ephron Mason-Clark – Coventry City (vs Portsmouth A)

Ephron Mason-Clark (F) has been highly impressive lately, and earns the second forward spot in our Gameweek 20 top picks. The 25-year-old is coming off a huge 11-point haul, and now faces a weak Portsmouth defence. Pompey are reeling from a 4-0 loss to Derby County, and Mason-Clark has an opportunity to capitalise on the same vulnerabilities that the Rams did. Portsmouth’s 34 goals conceded in 19 games adds to the strength of the matchup for Mason-Clark. The Coventry City forward has strong underlying attacking stats, and there are not many better opportunities than this to convert them into real production. At just 0.3% ownership, this differential option could be a vital selection for your rank!



