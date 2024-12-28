254
  1. Tmel
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    Best mid option from the following for the medium term?

    a) Gordon
    b) Eze
    c) Sarr
    d) Rogers

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      A or C imo

    2. Captain Mal
        39 mins ago

        It's close, I went with Sarr

      • Royal5
        • 13 Years
        35 mins ago

        Eze has been woeful this season.

      • Hurnt
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        C D

      • F4L
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        c

      • Effe
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        A

    3. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Lewis to Munoz and bench Hall?
      Wanna play Gab and Timber as well or would you bench one of them instead?

      1. Captain Mal
          38 mins ago

          Bench Hall

        • JBG
          • 6 Years
          38 mins ago

          Wouldn't bench a player that's on corners against MU...

        • Brosstan
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          Why bench Hall? United suck, havent scored against BOU and WOL

          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Trying to find some upside

      2. Hurnt
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        Raya
        Timber TAA Gvardiol
        Sarr Rogers Salah Palmer
        Pedro Cunha Isak

        Vald Harwood VDB Choudary

        4.7 itb 2ft

        Thinking pedro VDB to Watkins Robinson\Munoz for free

        Also like iwobi

      3. Game...Blouses
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        Is Tosin nailed for Chelsea's back line?

      4. Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        Template right now is pretty open

        X - X
        Ars Def - Pool def - Hall/Aina - X - X
        Salah - Palmer - X - X - X
        Isak - X - X

        Quite a lot of deviations between teams, fun season.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Hall and Aina are not in the top 5 owned defenders...

      5. mookie
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        157k sold Pedro and it hasn't been 24h since the dirty deed. Some people have standards, unlike Cunha owners.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          Lol probably more related to his performance than his attitude

          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            Raises hand - meekly .

      6. Tazah
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Would you bench boost this?

        Sels, Raya
        Hall, Robinson, Trent, oshea, timber
        Salah, palmer, amad, rogers, gordon
        jackson, wissa, isak

        the only risk is Jackson not starting

        1. George James
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          No

          1. Tazah
            • 7 Years
            just now

            thanks

      7. Pomp and Circumstance
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        35 mins ago

        I'm on WC for GW 19; usually keep first WC for late on; been thinking about a few things, so as with this article, thought I'd note, summarize some of them!

        right now, there are many more questions than answers; some of the reasons why are:
        obviously the Saka injury; then Haaland not being the super-force of the last few years, after the first few GWs; the Manchester teams are both in really rough patches, poor form and lack of cohesion; the template (in strength, quality, and sureness) has been breaking apart in recent works; very, very few clean sheets so far; there aren't many consistent super assets so far (Salah, Palmer, Isak being the ones who stand out at the moment); mid priced assets in flux, with not too many standing out as really good over significant periods; many PL clubs looking to find their footing, and some surprise results in standings and games at different parts of the table

        these are some of the factors I've thought of in choosing for WC, with a few conclusions being that I think I'll make some interesting, different type picks and see how things go; current OR is 69k, so I figure that if some of the new players work out (Foden, Mateta, Havertz especially) could move up as these are quite low owned players (they haven't done much so far, but will probably need to be better if their teams in PL are going to improve); if they don't work out, the price points and structure should enable moves to other players who might click based on form and fixtures; so for now, I'll probably "think different" a bit

        anyway, thanks and you can let me know if this is interesting or not!

        1. One More Hit
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I usually save mine as late as possible but needed to arrest some damage in the GW12 international break.

          Problem you'll face is the same as us mere mortals - there aren't many consistent exciting options, that everyone else can't get to within a couple of moves.

      8. F4L
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        sorry for asking again, but is it likely there's any new team news before deadline? Specifically, Palace. Looking at Mateta, and would go for him if Nketiah was injured (possibly a reoccurrence of the same injury not long ago), making Mateta's minutes more secure. otherwise would be solanke. Any Palace fans, do you know why he was absent from the squad vs Bournemouth?

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          I'm not sure I'd go mateta regardless

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            just now

            yeah fair enough, not 100% on him but at least got fixtures, pens, minutes (if Nketiah out) and the focal point of an attack. dont need the form of backend of last season, just anything would be an upgrade on Pedro

      9. DJ999
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        Start Joe Gomez or Hall?

        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          hall

        2. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Hall

      10. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Crazy to consider benching Enzo/Jesus to play 4/5 at the back?

        Munoz, Milenko, Timber, Robinson & Gomez all have decent shout of CS

        Raya
        Timber, Munoz, Robinson
        Palmer, Salah, Diaz, Sarr, Enzo,
        Isak, Jesus

        Fabs, Milenko, Gomez, Pedro,

        6.0

        1. jimmy.floyd
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Gtg

        2. F4L
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          maybe milenkovic over enzo but otherwise gtg

        3. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers both

      11. jimmy.floyd
        • 8 Years
        27 mins ago

        Gordon or Sarr?

        1. DJ999
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Both

        2. George James
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Undecided myself.

          Thoughts on my team below?

        3. Bushwhacker
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Gordon

      12. George James
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        A) Bruno >> Sarr / Gordon

        B) Gvardiol >> Munoz

        C) Something else 0.1m ITB

        D) Roll

        Flekken*
        TAA • Gabriel • Gvardiol • Robinson
        Salah• Palmer • Amad • Rogers
        Isak • Solanke

        Vlad / Larsen / Bruno* / Greaves

        1. jimmy.floyd
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          1. George James
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Gordon or Sarr?

            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Going A&B fixtures too good to ignore

        2. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Bruno to Sarr

      13. Mother Farke
          23 mins ago

          Magnus Carlsen casually appearing on the front page of BBC news:

          https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c98lkrdkz70o

          1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Slowest news day ever?

        • dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          23 mins ago

          Bench 1

          A Rogers (BHA)
          B Jesus (bre)
          C Martinelli (bre)

          1. Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            C

        • EL tridente
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Pedro, Bruno and Gvardiol to Isak, Sarr and Hall

        • Cheeky Onion
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          4 FTs & 2.6m ITB

          Sanchez
          Gabriel - Hall - Konsa
          Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
          Isak - Jackson - Cunha

          Fabianski - Lewis - Keane - Winks

          A) Lewis > TAA
          B) Lewis + Winks > Aina/Robinson + Rogers/Murphy
          C) Lewis + Mbuemo + Winks > Aina/Robinson + Rogers + Gordon (benching nightmare)
          D) Roll

          1. CoracAld2831
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            A.

        • CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          Raya
          TAA-Timber-Colwill
          Salah-Palmer-Sarr-Rogers
          Isak-Jackson-Cunha

          Fabianski-Semenyo-Kerkez-Faes

          3 FT
          1.2 million left

          Option's for this team?

          A: GTG
          B: Faes to Munoz
          C: Cunha to Jesus (If banned)
          D: Other?

          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Decent team
            I like Cunha to Jesus / Mateta or B if you will start Munoz

            1. CoracAld2831
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Thank you.

        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          I know fab is out but is there a wee chance flekken could still play ? Cheers

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            Actually just read that even though he's a doubt, there's still a possibility fab can play

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              12 mins ago

              No chance Fabianski plays, Concussion protocol...

              1. XX SMICER XX
                • 6 Years
                11 mins ago

                I agree with this
                Fell doesn’t play either, turnaround too quick

                1. XX SMICER XX
                  • 6 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  *Flek!

                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 10 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Cheers both

              2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                10 mins ago

                You could have left me a bit more time to feel hopeful about my GK combo 🙂

                Open Controls
                  • 6 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Haha! Sorry!
                  How many free transfers do you have? Could just move Fab to Brentford’s No2

                  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                    • 10 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    I have 1ft but too much to sort with Dibling and Bruno as attackers and Jackson/Pedro rotation risks. Think I'll take a chance and end up with 10 men. Thank you and gl

        • XX SMICER XX
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          A. Jackson to Watkins
          B. Pedro to Mateta

          Struggling what to do with my team - thoughts are:

          A. Jackson to Watkins (I think Jackson will be benched)
          B. Pedro to Mateta (bench Amad)
          C. Bowen to Foden
          D. Roll
          E. Anything Else

          Verbruggen
          TAA Gabriel Gusto
          Salah Bowen Palmer Amad Martinelli
          Jackson Wood

          Fabianski Robinson Pedro Martinez
          1FT 1.8M ITB

          Thanks x

          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            I would save 100%
            Watkins too short term and not great form
            Mateta poor form
            Bowen nailed and key to w ham i d Keep for sure

            Mateta in poor form

          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            You have a good enough bench to face any benching imo

        • Jet5605
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Good to roll or ditch Amad or Enzo for Gordon/Sarr?

          Allison
          Gabriel - Timber - Munoz
          Salah (c) - Palmer - Martinelli - Amad - Enzo
          Isak - Jackson

          Dubravka - Raul - Castagne - O'Shea

        • Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          A. Bruno > Gordon/Diaz

          B. Keep Bruno and play Amad vs Newcastle this GW

          1. Effe
            • 14 Years
            6 mins ago

            A to Gordon

          2. The Movement
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            A - Gordon

          3. CoracAld2831
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            A & Gordon

          4. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            I m.going b.

        • The Movement
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Which 2 would you bench?

          I need to have at least 1 defender playing.

          A) Robinson (h) Bournemouth
          B) Pedro (a) Aston Villa
          C) Mbuemo (h) Arsenal
          D) Amad (h) Newcastle
          E) Colwill (a) Ipswich

          1. CoracAld2831
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            B

            1. The Movement
              • 3 Years
              just now

              And 2nd one to bench?

          2. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Bench e imo

            1. The Movement
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              And 2nd one to bench?

              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Probably b.

        • Alli
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          A. Bruno > Gordon / Sarr / Rogers (-4)
          B. Save

          Pickford
          Gvardiol - VVD - Robinson
          Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Amad
          Cunha - Pedro - Isak

          Fabianski - Mazraoui - Harwood - Bruno*

