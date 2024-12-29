816
816 Comments
  1. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    WC thoughts

    sels dubrvaka/fab/vladi
    gabriel timber munoz myko robinson
    salah palmer diaz/gordon rogers sarr
    watkins cunha isak

    1. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Who would you start out of the following, I currently have 2 Arsenal defenders starting.

      A) Mbuemo (h) Arsenal
      B) Colwill (a) Ipswich

      1. Nightf0x
        • 9 Years
        just now

        b

    2. Tsparkes10
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Almost identical to mine 🙂 I’ve gone Gakpo over Cunha and Hall over Timber

      1. Nightf0x
        • 9 Years
        just now

        yeah i saw your WC above 🙂 i can get gakpo later for cunha but will get gordon now for diaz

  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Triple Newcastle too much ??

    Have isak and Hall .

    Thinking Bruno ➡️ Gordon

    1. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yea I like that move

    2. Bayern Swine Flu
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Do it, I went Sarr but would have gone Gordon if I could afford

    3. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      did it for a hit based on Newcastle's current form

    4. Bayern Swine Flu
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Would u play Hall or Amad if indo get Gordon in?

  3. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Morning guys!
    Bench one from each:

    A) Strand Larsen
    B) Pedro

    1) Hall
    2) Lewis.

    Cheers!

    1. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A, 1

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A 2

  4. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bench 1 of
    Aitnouri,
    Hall
    Lewis

    1. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Ait Nouri

    2. Podorsky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Leaning Aitnouri

  5. The Movement
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who would you start out of the following, I currently have 2 Arsenal defenders starting

    A) Mbuemo (h) Arsenal
    B) Colwill (a) Ipswich

    1. The Hoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Definitely a. Great home form. What would you do in my position (below)?

  6. The Hoff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who to sell strand larson for?
    A. Solanke
    B. Watkins (but he keep place when Duran back)
    C. Wood
    D. Mateta

    (Have isak and Jackson already)

    Leaning towards A as Watkins may be benched when Duran back, Wood is outperforming XG by a long way and cant see Palace scoring loads

    1. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      just now

      D

  7. JY84
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Flekken (Fabianski)
    Myko Timber Robinson (Greaves, Kerkez)
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Martinelli (Rogers)
    Pedro Isak Larsen

    1FT
    Would you use the 1FT to
    (A) remove Flekken for Sels
    (B) use my FT to remove Larsen for Solanke and stick with Flekken for the time being before removing him next week if he is still injured

    1. The Hoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d go a. What made you choose solanke over watkins/mateta/wood? Am in similar position (post above)

      1. JY84
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Most strikers are all in bad form except for Isak! If i were to make the change, it is only bcoz Spurs are the side which scores the most goals! Dats y i am in a dilemma!

    2. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If Flekken is out this game I would go set and forget Seles and deal with Larsen next week.

    3. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Keeper Sels, Pickford or Dubravka

    4. Il Capitano
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Keeper move

  8. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench 1 or 2, Enzo benched if 1?

    Gomez, Milenkovic, Robinson, Timber, Munoz

    1. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Milenkovic if I had to choose any, but they are all good to start this week

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Pool don’t do CS the others do & have attacking threat

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Currently Gomez & Enzo playing Timber, Munoz, Milenkovic, Robinson

  9. Bubbles1985
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sorry, bottomed!
    Current squad:

    Kepa
    Gvardiol Munoz Robinson
    Salah(c) Palmer(vc) Ode Bowen Iwobi
    Wood Wissa

    Kelleher Jesus Saliba Digne

    0.6m itb and 0ft

    I have already used my 1FT (Faes to Munoz after a few drinks...) but I have a benching headache now!

    How does this look?! Should I start Jesus over Bowen?

    Advice welcome, thanks

    1. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Jesus over Iwobi

  10. Ibralicious
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    A) Robinson
    B) Mykolenko
    C) Rogers

    Cheers!

    1. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  11. bring_on _the_fantasy
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Dibling to

    Sarr or
    Rogers?

    I can’t afford Gordon.

    1. The Movement
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Rogers

  12. Il Capitano
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    0FT 1.2m ITB

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Robinson
    Salah (C) Palmer (vc) Mbeumo Sarr Rogers
    Isak Jackson

    Fab* - Wood Faes Greaves

    GTG? Start Wood over anyone?

  13. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Finally rid of the Flekken/Fab goalkeeper combo. Pickford my 'Set and Forget' Keeper for rest of the season now.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Me too, for a hit, took me long enough to decide....

  14. Leon B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Should I bench Amad and play Robinson in a 4 4 2 this week? Thoughts?

    Team:
    Raya
    Trent Gabriel Munoz Robinson
    Rogers Salah Palmer Oden
    Isak Jackson

    Bench: (GK) Fab Amad Pedro Greaves

    Thanks

    1. Tsparkes10
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good yh

    2. The Tonberry
        1 min ago

        Bench Amad

      • denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Think I'm benching Amad for hall and playing 442. Utd are a mess.

      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Probably not...

        As good as Fulham are, Bournemouth have attacking threat.

    3. theshazly
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Who to bench ?

      A ) Lewis (Leicester)
      B ) Kerkez (Fulham)
      C ) Robinson (Bournmouth)

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would you start

      1. Gomez
      2. Kerkez

      Cheers and good luck

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Gomez higher cs odds

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah, just double checked.

          By a fair bit but I bet the Hammers get one.

    5. Tsparkes10
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Start Robinson or Hall?

      So tough with Bruno out… think Fulham will leave themselves exposed and can see Bournemouth scoring m. Man U im not so sure

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        still Robinson

    6. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bench order correct?

      Hall lewis Dibling

      Shall. I put Lewis first if rumours he starts? Cheers

    7. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      play
      a. Amad vs NEW
      b. Lewis vs Lei

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Amad

    8. aardvark22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Which to bench?

      A) colwill
      B) Pedro
      C) Mbeumo

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 6 Years
        just now

        b

    9. HD7
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pedro to Mateta -4 worth it?

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        No

      2. The Tonberry
          just now

          No. Mateta has blanked 14 from 18 games this season

      3. jeffa79
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Pick in order (for a draft):

        Porro (in team)
        Huijsen (1st sub
        Dalot (2nd sub)

        Correct?

