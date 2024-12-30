Fantasy EFL Triple Gameweek 21: Key lessons from Sunday 29th

Triple Gameweek 21 is now 66% complete, with 201 goals scored in 72 matches! Across one week of football, 105 fixtures are taking place between Boxing Day [December 26 2024] – January 1 2025. We still get to look forward to 36 more matches on New Year’s Day!

With incredible late Christmas presents up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

Here are our top lessons we’ve learned from Boxing Day’s action across the three divisions.

LESSON ONE: TWO CLUBS SMASH AWAY POINTS

Two EFL sides made perfect starts for their managers as they secured back-to-back away victories.

In the Championship, backed by 6.5%, Leeds United defeated Derby County 0-1 at Pride Park Stadium, courtesy of a Brenden Aaronson (M) goal (+6) late into the second-half. The win saw the Whites move top of the table with 51 points in 24 matches in another dominant display. They’re also unbeaten in six games and have seemingly started to turn their poor away record around. Additionally, as a club pick on Fantasy, they’ve scored 163 total points – the highest of any EFL sides. The 0-2 win at Stoke City netted them a maximum of 11 points, while the 0-1 victory against Derby County earned them nine, totaling 20.

A win against fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers (H) on New Year’s Day could potentially boost their tally to 29 points, further solidifying their status as a top fantasy pick.

Moreover, League Two’s Notts County flew under the radar for many managers, only selected by 2.2%. However, those that did select the Magpies are reaping the rewards. They secured a 0-2 away win at MK Dons thanks to two second-half goals from George abbott (D) and Daniel Crowley (M). They followed up the impressive win with a 3-5 victory at Cheltenham Town on Sunday 29th. Talisman Alassana Jatta (F) scored a brace (+10), bagging 15 points for less than 1% of owners. Abbott got on the scoresheet once again and is leading County’s Fantasy-scoring for Gameweek 21 with 23 points.

Up next, there’s a thriller in store. They take on first-placed Walsall (H), who are 12 points clear at the top and are unbeaten in 13. A tough test awaits.

LESSON TWO: THREE PLAYERS SCORE 28 POINTS

We may not have seen any mega-hauls yet, but there have been some enormous scores heading into the final day of fixtures.

Oxford United’s Ciaron Brown (D) provided a goal and assist (+10) in the U’s 3-2 win over Cardiff City (H) on Boxing Day, totalling 12 points. He followed this up with a 16-point masterclass against Plymouth Argyle (H). The centre-back scored the opening goal and made defensive contributions throughout to secure their fifth clean sheet of the season. Gary Rowett’s side travel to The Den to face Millwall at 13:00, hoping to make it three wins on the spin.

Elsewhere, Salford City’s Luke Garbutt (D) is in sensational form, and has been a delight for his 0.3%. The wing-back scored his first goal of the season and banked 18 points for his efforts in the Ammies’ 3-0 win over Barrow (H). He followed that up with a 10-point haul against Morecambe (H). Garbutt will be hoping to nail his fourth consecutive double-digit score when they take on Harrogate Town (A).

Finally, Cameron McJannet (D) of Grimsby Town scored five points in their 2-1 win over Harrogate (H), and followed this up with a masterclass. The centre-back scored the opening goal and made 23 huge clearances in their 3-0 win over Port Vale (H). With 0.1% ownership, McJannet is proving to be the ultimate differential and will be hoping for further success when they face Accrington Stanley (A) up next.

LESSON THREE: WREXHAM REMAIN UNBEATEN AT HOME

The Red Dragons recorded their 11th home win in 13 matches with a 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at SToK Cae Ras. Ryan Barnett (M) opened the scoring, and substitute Steven Fletcher (F) once again saved the day. He bagged a 92nd-minute winner with a stunning chest and half-volley finish to secure three points for the hosts.

As a club pick, the Welsh giants have secured 14 points for both home wins for 3.9% of managers, totalling 140 points. Phil Parkinson’s side take on Barnsley (A) up next, and will be hoping to make it nine unbeaten.

LESSON FOUR: ADDICKS TOPPLE THE CHAIRBOYS

All good runs do come to an end, and the fairytale end to 2024 wasn’t to be for Wycombe Wanderers. Matt Bloomfield named a rotated side for their trip to The Valley when they took on Charlton Athletic. Luke Leahy (D) was benched for 0.3% of managers and didn’t feature, while Richard Kone (F) came off the bench to score for the visitors, banking six points. However, he only made it 2-1 and the Chairboys couldn’t find a late equaliser. Nevertheless, Kone now has 12 goals in 22 matches, banking 105 points for his efforts, and 17 in Triple Gameweek 21.

Meanwhile, Nathan Jones has guided Charlton to a three-match unbeaten run, which sees them four points outside of the Play-Offs. They have secured 14 points for the efforts on Fantasy for 2.4%. Whereas, Wycombe dropped to third place and couldn’t continue their magnificent unbeaten run and perfect end to 2024.

Up next, the Addicks take on 21st-placed Crawley Town away, while the Chairboys face 13th-placed Exeter City (H). The promotion hopefuls will be banking on their seventh home win in 10 matches when they face the Red Devils, who have shipped 23 of their 40 goals on the road.

LESSON FIVE: DIFFERENTIALS PROVE SUCCESSFUL

As noted in our strategies article, one route managers could take was targeting differentials to try and win the ultimate Triple Gameweek 21 mini-league. If you took that approach, chances are you’re doing well! Here are the top-ten scorers of Triple Gameweek 21 so far:

Ciaron Brown (D) – Oxford United – 28 points Luke Garbutt (D) – Salford City – 28 points Cameron McJannet (D) – Grimsby Town – 28 points Harry Williams (D) – Walsall – 26 points Josh Eccles (M) – Coventry City – 25 points Joel Colwill (M) – Cheltenham Town – 24 points Rob Dickie (D) – Bristol City – 24 points Omar Sowunmi (D) – Bromley – 24 points George Abbott (D) – Notts County – 23 points Omar Beckles (D) – Leyton Orient – 23 points

Please note also that four others are on 24 points, including Huddersfield Town’s Michael Helik (D) for 2.5%. Regardless, within the top 10, the highest selected is Dickie with 0.6%. If you have selected any of these players – huge credit! This isn’t just a lesson for this week but future also: backing against the “template” could prove pivotal in your overall rank.

LESSON SIX: ROTATION NIGHTMARE AT ST. ANDREW’S

After Fantasy EFL managers were treated to the Birmingham City line-up on Boxing Day, the remaining matches were in the hands of Chris Davies. Unfortunately for managers, rotation struck into many sides. League One record signing Jay Stansfield (F) was benched and only featured from the second-half, securing just two points for 6.3%. Elsewhere, Alfie May (F) was hooked after the 58th-minute and banked only one point for 25% of managers. The only attacking player that has featured for near-90 minutes in both is Willum Willumsson (M), who has scored nine points for 0.7%.

Although the side looked strong on paper, they couldn’t get over the line and drew 0-0 with Blackpool (H). As a club pick, the Blues have scored 14 points for 6.6% of managers.

There’s hope the side will rotate back to their strongest XI when they face fifth-placed Stockport County (A), in what will be Louie Barry’s final game for the Hatters. Blues defeated them 2-0 in early December thanks to an Alfie May brace, and will be hoping to do the double!

LESSON SEVEN: VICARAGE ROAD FORTRESS IS ROCKED

Unbeaten at home against a side who hadn’t won away this season. Don’t we love the EFL? The script couldn’t have been more perfect. Watford suffered their first loss at Vicarage Road, ending their 17-game unbeaten home run with a 1-2 loss against Cardiff City. Prior to that, the Bluebirds had only picked up six points in 12 matches on the road.

As a club pick, Watford had banked 99 points on Fantasy, with 73 of these coming at home! In their first match of the Triple, they secured a 2-1 win over Portsmouth thanks to a Rocco Vata (F) 95th-minute winner. However, the Hornets couldn’t find a final sting to end 2024 on a high. Callum Robinson (F) scored a first-half brace for the visitors to secure three points.

Up next, Watford will be looking to bounce back in style when they take on QPR (A), while the Bluebirds face Coventry City (H).

LESSON EIGHT: BORJA SAINZ BLANKS AGAIN

All players go through difficult patches, and that seems to be the case at the moment for Borja Sainz (F). The Spaniard started the season on fire, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists (+84) in 18 matches, and still has the highest G/A in the EFL! However, the number seven hasn’t provided an attacking return in six matches, returning 14 points in that period. He was selected by 16.5% and is yet to light up Triple Gameweek 21, as we have seen him do so often this campaign.

Nevertheless, with 24 starts in 24 matches, the winger is nailed for minutes and will be hoping to provide his side when they travel to Kenilworth Road to face 19th-placed Luton Town. In November, the Canaries beat the Hatters 4-2 at Carrow Road, with Sainz bagging the fourth of the afternoon. He’ll be hoping for a similar outcome on Wednesday.

LESSON NINE: TOM FELLOWS ASSIST MASTERCLASS

If you’re looking for easy points in future weeks from assists, look no further than WBA’s Tom Fellows (M). The winger has provided three assists (+9) in three consecutive matches. The number 31 is on 99 total points, scoring once (+6) and providing 12 assists (+36) in 24 matches.

Although he’s only scored one double-digit haul all season, Fellows is instrumental in WBA’s attack and looks nailed on the wing. He’ll be looking to bag his 13th assist and more in WBA’s final match of Triple Gameweek 21 against PNE (H).