Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 22 Scout Picks

From one Triple Gameweek to another Double Gameweek! The fun never ends with Fantasy EFL.

Hoping the weather won’t have too much of an impact this weekend, we’ll see all 72 EFL sides feature from Thursday to Tuesday. Six clubs – Gillingham, Bromley, Newport County, AFC Wimbledon, Wycombe Wanderers and Huddersfield Town – will play twice.

The first deadline is Thursday at 19:45 GMT. Gillingham host Bromley, while Newport County welcome AFC Wimbledon to Rodney Parade.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and club picks for Double Gameweek 22.

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 22 SCOUT PICKS

Double Gameweek 22 Scout Picks – Goalkeeper

AFC Wimbledon’s Owen Goodman (G) has provided for us in previous Double Gameweeks, and makes our side once again! The number one has kept 10 clean sheets (+50) in 22 matches and has only conceded 18 goals in that period. The 21-year-old takes on 18th-placed Newport County (A) and 17th-placed Fleetwood Town (A). While Newport have scored the majority of their goals this season at home, the Cod Army have struggled in front of their own fans for goals. Therefore, a combination of save points and at least one clean sheet is a realistic hope for Goodman.

Triple Gameweek 21 Scout Picks – Defenders

Omar Sowunmi (D) of Bromley has been outstanding this season and is an excellent option for Andy Woodman’s side, who are unbeaten in 12. He hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 7 and has scored in three consecutive matches (+21) heading into Double Gameweek 22. Even though he’s only helped the Ravens keep four clean sheets in 18 games, he’s been a contributions magnet. Facing Gillingham (A) and Crewe Alexandra (A), who have performed better at home, contributions look likely for the number five. Moreover, with four goals already to his name, he’s a bit of a threat at the other end.

Completing our defence is Huddersfield Town’s Michal Helik (D), who also has returned three consecutive double-digit scores. The number five is a defensive contribution magnet and has regularly delivered, even though he’s only kept seven clean sheets in 16 games. The Terriers face 17th-placed Rotherham United (H) and first-placed Wycombe Wanderers (A). The Terriers have conceded at home against the Millers in their last three meetings, while the Chairboys will likely prove a tough test on Tuesday night. Nevertheless, a double-digit haul across both games looks inevitable for the 29-year-old.

Triple Gameweek 21 Scout Picks – Midfielders

Completing our Terriers double-up, Ben Wiles (M) makes the starting VII. The number eight has six goals (+36) and six assists (+18) in 22 matches, totalling 121 points. He plays an essential role in the middle of the park, and unless their game is called off due to bad weather, he looks set for a haul. Rotherham have conceded 13 of their 23 goals on the road, and have lost six of 11 games. While Wycombe (A) will be a challenging opponent, two potential opportunities to return should not be overlooked, with guaranteed playing time.

Cameron Humphreys (M) of Wycombe Wanderers completes our duo. The number 20 has been one of the standouts for the Chairboys, helping them to be joint-division leaders. He has four goals and nine assists in 20 games, scoring 113 points. In Triple Gameweek 21, the 21-year-old provided four assists and made two interceptions (+4), banking 23 points. Alongside taking on the Terriers on Tuesday, they welcome 15th-placed Blackpool to Adams Park on Saturday. While the Seasiders have been better on the road, Wycombe have won seven in 10 home games, and have only lost once. Attacking returns seem nailed on for Wycombe’s key playmaker.

Triple Gameweek 21 Scout Picks – Forwards

Backed by all experts, Wycombe’s Richard Kone (F) is a standout attacking option, completing our Wycombe double-up. The talisman has 12 goals in 23 games, and scored three goals in three matches during Triple Gameweek 21. Entering the Double Gameweek with 108 points and two home games in store, ignoring Kone would be a mistake. The 21-year-old faces a Seasiders defence who have shipped 22 goals in 13 matches on the road. Although the Terriers have exhibited greater defensive strength, Kone is anticipated to find the net at least once.

Completing our VII, Matt Stevens (F) of AFC Wimbledon is a great option up top. The number 14 has 12 goals and one assist in 22 games, returning 119 points for his efforts. The striker faces 18th-placed Newport County (A) and 17th-placed Fleetwood Town (A) across their double. He’s been a consistent scorer for the Dons, averaging 5.4 points. Four goals and one assist have come on the road, and against two inconsistent clubs, we back Stevens to continue his impressive form.

Club Picks

League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers, despite losing their remarkable unbeaten run during the Triple Gameweek, are still one of the best options this week. Although we like the upside of away points, their two home games are hard to ignore. Matt Bloomfield’s side have scored 156 points this season, keeping eight clean sheets (+16) and scoring 2+ goals 17 times (+36). They are the sixth-best side at home in the division and are one of the most in-form sides in the EFL.

Completing our picks, Huddersfield Town are an excellent option. Up first, the Terriers face the Millers (H), who haven’t beaten them on their own turf since 2015. Given their poor form, a nine-point haul looks likely. Elsewhere, in their second, regardless of score, points are guaranteed against Wycombe. By selecting both, you’re nailed on for points. That alone is enough to select them!



