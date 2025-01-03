197
197 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Would play Kudus this gw or move on to a Gordon Sarr etc?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Whilst Man City (a) isn't the troubling fixture it has been in the past, I think Gordon is an excellent upgrade given fixtures and form

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  2. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Morning all. Already done Cunha to Wood, so team looks like this:

    Raya (Fab*)
    Gabriel, Hall, Kerkez (Harwood-Bellis, Mazaroui)
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Diaz (Rogers)
    Jackson, Wood, Isak

    Got 2FT - thinking of doing Maz to Robinson and rolling the other.
    If so, I think it makes sense to start Robinson (IPS) over Hall (tot) despite the latter's recent hauls?

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yes would start Robinson

      Open Controls
  3. Essan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    For those asking about the snow affecting games - all Saturday games should be fine as the snow isn't expected until late in the afternoon/evening. It'll then turn to rain in the south on Sunday. Maybe a small risk for Liverpool v ManU on Sunday but that's really all.

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Cheers! Amorim has summoned Taranis.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Monday?

      Open Controls
      1. Essan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Shouldn't be any issues for Wolves on Monday (based on current weather model output)

        Open Controls
        1. SchluppsIDidItAgain
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Do you mean ‘weather forecast’?

          Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Thanks Essan with the weather forecast. It seems Haaland plays on Saturday so a good captain option for anyone interested.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 21 mins ago

        Never buy, never sell, never captain

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          🙂

          Open Controls
  4. mr_jones
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Pickford
    Aina - Gabriel - Robinson
    Gordon - Salah (C) - Palmer - Sarr
    Jackson - Isak - Wissa

    Fab* - RAN - AWB - Rogers*

    good 2 go?

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Mal
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    2. Yordan Letchkov
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      1FT; 0.2 itb

      Henderson
      TAA Gabriel Castagne
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Diaz
      Isak Jackson Pedro

      Fabianski Hall Munoz Rogers

      GTG and picking order correct? I think this is an easy roll and 2FT might become handy before next GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          Good stuff, maybe Munoz ahead of Hall in the bench?

          Open Controls
        • Yordan Letchkov
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 10 mins ago

          Ayeaye Captain.
          I think it's really close between Pedro, Munoz, Castagne and Hall to be honest. Each of them has attacking potential this GW. Might do the last decisions based on my gut feeling.

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
              4 hours, 5 mins ago

              Yes, follow your instinct by all means.
              Castagne has the best fixture and the best clean sheet prospects, I'd definitely play him.
              Pedro is a forward that takes penalties, I'd play him ahead of any defender despite the tough fixture.
              Munoz and Hall will both concede I think, but Munoz has higher attacking threat because Cucurella is often out of position and Chelsea concede many chances down his flank.

              Open Controls
          2. Yordan Letchkov
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Thx mate for this detailed analysis. I totally agree!

            Open Controls
        • TochanMama
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 44 mins ago

          Got Timber, Cunha and Rogers not playing for me this week. So thinking of a free hit.

          Current team:
          Sanchez
          Gabriel - Timber - Robinson - Faes - Harwood
          Salah - Palmer - Odegaard - Rogers - Amad
          Isak - Jackson - Cunha

          Free Hit Team:
          Sels
          Gabriel - Aina - Robinson
          Salah - Palmer - Diaz - Mbuemo
          Isak - Watkins - Raul

          What are your thoughts on this team? Any suggestions??

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
              4 hours, 19 mins ago

              How many free transfers?
              Free hit could come in handy later.

              Open Controls
          2. FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 43 mins ago

            Flekken
            Gabriel, Saliba, Robinson
            Salah(c), Palmer, Mbeumo, Sarr
            Solanke, Isak, Pedro

            Fabianski, Van Den Berg, Greaves, Rogers

            1ft 2.9 itb.

            A) Saliba to TAA
            B) Roll

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Mal
                4 hours, 17 mins ago

                If you plan to buy Trent eventually, that's a good entry point, no reason to delay the move.

                Open Controls
            2. Connor's Calling
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              4 hours, 39 mins ago

              2 FT / £1.6m in the bank

              Current team:
              Flekken
              Virgil Gabriel Ait-Nouri*
              Salah Palmer Martinelli Kulu
              Jesus Isak Cunha*
              [Valdi Lewis Hall Rogers]

              Cunha & Ait-Nouri -> Jackson & Robinson for free (exact cash)

              Y/N?

              Open Controls
              1. Captain Mal
                  4 hours, 16 mins ago

                  Wolves about to enter a tough fixture run, makes sense.

                  Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 36 mins ago

                Slot says Gomez "not in a good place with his injury.... out for a few weeks".
                Konate and Bradley will be back training with the first team today.

                https://x.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1875110243597988145?t=Nx1dWr5mGDmChu_aPfAhAA&s=19

                Open Controls
              3. camarozz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 35 mins ago

                Sarr owners are ye playing against Chelsea??

                I could go 5 at the back

                Gab/Hall/Alt-Nori/Huijsen/Taa and bench Sarr but I'm not sure. .

                Open Controls
                1. zon
                  • 10 Years
                  4 hours, 33 mins ago

                  Definitely. Chelsea play a possession game and are vulnerable on counter. Tailormade match up for Sarr

                  Open Controls
                2. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 3 Years
                  4 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Yes I am. On paper it looked like a 'maybe bench' fixture a few weeks back but now I fancy him to get something

                  Open Controls
              4. The Mighty Whites
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 30 mins ago

                1FT, 1.0 ITB, thoughts:

                Raya - Valdimarsson
                TAA - Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Bednarek
                Salah - Palmer - B. Fernandes - Rogers - Enzo
                Isak - Mateta - Joao Pedro

                A: Enzo ➡️ Elanga / Iwobi
                B: RAN ➡️ Hall / Munoz / Castagne
                C: JP ➡️ Raul
                D: RAN & JP ➡️ Castagne & Wood / Jesus (-4)
                E: Fernandes ➡️ Gordon
                F: Roll.

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Mal
                    4 hours, 21 mins ago

                    F

                    Open Controls
                  • Sebastes
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 8 mins ago

                    B but with Robinson

                    Open Controls
                2. The Red Devil
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 29 mins ago

                  I can save FT here or buy a forward,
                  Do Cunha to Wood/Jesus suggestions?
                  Raya
                  Gabriel TAA Munoz castagne
                  Salah palmer Enzo sarr
                  Isak Pedro
                  Bench
                  Fab Cunha Mykolenko Rogers
                  1 FT 5.2 ITB

                  Open Controls
                  1. Captain Mal
                      4 hours, 21 mins ago

                      I'd be tempted to keep Cunha

                      Open Controls
                    • Sebastes
                      • 9 Years
                      4 hours, 10 mins ago

                      I’d go for the transfer. Wood if playing safe, Jesus if trying to catch up.

                      Or you could do Enzo to Gordon. I’d be tempted by that

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Red Devil
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 42 mins ago

                        If I buy a forward I'll probably bench Enzo or Munoz but yeah enzo to Gordon will be my next move after selling Cunha probably

                        Open Controls
                  2. vova
                    • 14 Years
                    4 hours, 27 mins ago

                    Planning to get Gordon next week for Semenyo but I can do it this week for free, wait or do it now?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Captain Mal
                        4 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Both could do well this week, I'd probably give Semenyo the Everton game.

                        Open Controls
                        1. vova
                          • 14 Years
                          4 hours, 13 mins ago

                          yeah, that's the original plan... gonna stick to it. Thanks!

                          Open Controls
                    2. BS03
                      • 4 Years
                      4 hours, 27 mins ago

                      hi guys enzo -> murphy worth a ft or roll?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Captain Mal
                          4 hours, 16 mins ago

                          Roll

                          Open Controls
                        • Sebastes
                          • 9 Years
                          4 hours, 12 mins ago

                          Roll

                          Open Controls
                      2. Sebastes
                        • 9 Years
                        4 hours, 20 mins ago

                        A) Jackson > Watkins
                        B) Fernandes > Gordon
                        C Both of above -4

                        Open Controls
                        1. vova
                          • 14 Years
                          4 hours, 6 mins ago

                          prefer b

                          Open Controls
                        2. Captain Mal
                            4 hours, 2 mins ago

                            A is too short term for me. I don't like Watkins' minutes once Duran returns.
                            B makes sense, but Bruno could be a nice differential.
                            Either B or roll in my opinion.

                            Open Controls
                        3. RVP 20
                          • 4 Years
                          4 hours, 15 mins ago

                          Good to go? 3.5m ITB, maybe do something with it?

                          Flekken (Fabianski)
                          TAA Gabriel Robinson (Mykolenko Greaves)
                          Salah Palmer Sarr Gordon (Rogers)
                          Isak Pedro Wissa

                          Open Controls
                          1. JT11fc
                            • 6 Years
                            4 hours, 2 mins ago

                            Hard to fault, gk the only weakness

                            Open Controls
                          2. TanN
                            • 3 Years
                            3 hours, 53 mins ago

                            Wissa -> Watkins?

                            Or Flekken out.

                            Open Controls
                        4. Botman and Robben
                          • 8 Years
                          4 hours, 13 mins ago

                          1FT 0.6M ITB.

                          A. Roll FT
                          B. Maddison - > Mbuemo?

                          Sánchez
                          Gabriel Aina VVD Robinson
                          Salah Palmer Maddison
                          Jackson Isak Wood

                          Matthews Amad Winks Faes

                          Open Controls
                          1. Captain Mal
                              4 hours, 1 min ago

                              Maddison is a problem, I'd sell him for one of Mbeumo or Gordon.

                              Open Controls
                          2. Khark
                            • 9 Years
                            4 hours, 12 mins ago

                            Hi guys. Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated. My squad is below as follows:

                            Sanchez - Ramsdale
                            TAA - Munoz - Robinson - Hall - Faes
                            Salah - Palmer - Foden - Rodgers - Amad
                            Isak - Wood - JPedro

                            Now my thought process is that I would like to get to the end of the transfer window - double game week territory with as many free transfers as possible so after this week (I’ve already used my free) I’m going to start rolling barring injuries and suspensions ect.
                            So with this in mind I’m not adverse to doing a -4 this week so I’ve got a squad that can take me through the majority of January! With a bench boost potentially on the cards. 1.4ITB

                            A) Faes to 5.4 or below
                            B) Jpedro to Jesus
                            C) one of the GKs for Raya
                            D) Amad to Murphy, Sarr or Eze
                            E) something else?
                            F) Roll now instead and don’t do a -4

                            Thanks in advance

                            Open Controls
                            1. JT11fc
                              • 6 Years
                              4 hours, 1 min ago

                              D, not sure who tho

                              Open Controls
                              1. JT11fc
                                • 6 Years
                                4 hours, 1 min ago

                                Sarr or Eze

                                Open Controls
                            2. Captain Mal
                                3 hours, 57 mins ago

                                Amad good long term fixtures, I'd keep him.
                                Sanchez won't be rotated until the next midweek fixture, so I'd probably keep him too.
                                You have 4 very good defenders, unlikely to need Faes at any point, plus you'd have to deal with a benching headache each week.
                                Pedro is the only I would consider selling, but you already have Wood and Isak, I don't think any other forward provides better value, so I'd suggest F.

                                Open Controls
                            3. DV8R
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 13 Years
                              4 hours, 8 mins ago

                              Sels / Fabianski
                              TAA / Gabriel / Munoz / Hall / Mykolenko
                              Salah / Palmer / Gordon / Sarr / Rogers
                              Jesus / Isak / Jackson

                              2 FT, 0.0 ITB

                              Save FT again or swap out Sarr?

                              Open Controls
                              1. JT11fc
                                • 6 Years
                                3 hours, 58 mins ago

                                Assuming its the Sarr from palace then save ft

                                Open Controls
                              2. JT11fc
                                • 6 Years
                                3 hours, 58 mins ago

                                Looks as good as a wc team

                                Open Controls
                                1. DV8R
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 13 Years
                                  3 hours, 52 mins ago

                                  Thanks, I WC'd 2 weeks ago before WC1 ended

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. JT11fc
                                    • 6 Years
                                    3 hours, 52 mins ago

                                    Nice one

                                    Open Controls
                            4. JT11fc
                              • 6 Years
                              4 hours, 7 mins ago

                              Kudus and Timber to Gordon and Hall done, had too many differentials haha

                              Alisson
                              Gab Castagne Cucu
                              Marty Salah Gordon Diaz Palmer
                              Isak Jackson

                              Fab Hall Cunha Greaves

                              Open Controls
                              1. Holmes
                                • 11 Years
                                3 hours, 57 mins ago

                                🙁

                                Open Controls
                                1. JT11fc
                                  • 6 Years
                                  3 hours, 56 mins ago

                                  Kudus fan?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Holmes
                                    • 11 Years
                                    3 hours, 54 mins ago

                                    Thought you would stick with your differential

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. JT11fc
                                      • 6 Years
                                      3 hours, 52 mins ago

                                      Will be really gutted if he hauls, Diaz and Marty along with Kudus Timber and Cucu was just to many gambles, cheapies killed my rank this gw

                                      Open Controls
                              2. Captain Mal
                                  3 hours, 56 mins ago

                                  Good stuff, maybe start Hall ahead of Cucurella?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. JT11fc
                                    • 6 Years
                                    3 hours, 55 mins ago

                                    Good shout

                                    Open Controls
                                • Sandy Ravage
                                  • 8 Years
                                  3 hours, 48 mins ago

                                  Nice

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. JT11fc
                                    • 6 Years
                                    3 hours, 47 mins ago

                                    Cheers

                                    Open Controls
                              3. Tor Total Football
                                • 3 Years
                                4 hours, 5 mins ago

                                Good to go?

                                Sels
                                TAA, Gabriel, Robinson
                                Salah(c), Palmer, Mbeumo, Martinelli
                                Isak, Watkins, Raul

                                Henderson, Porro, Munoz, Rogers*

                                Open Controls
                                1. JT11fc
                                  • 6 Years
                                  3 hours, 47 mins ago

                                  Solid

                                  Open Controls
                              4. Steavn8k
                                • 1 Year
                                4 hours, 3 mins ago

                                Worth doing Bowen to Gordon for a minus 4? Will allow me to bench THB and have him as cover, if Havertz doesn't play.

                                Open Controls
                                1. The Mentaculus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 3 Years
                                  3 hours, 54 mins ago

                                  I would

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Steavn8k
                                    • 1 Year
                                    3 hours, 42 mins ago

                                    Cheers, hoping it will pay off

                                    Open Controls
                              5. TanN
                                • 3 Years
                                4 hours, 3 mins ago

                                Sanchez / Fab
                                Saliba Milenkovic Robinson / Hall AWB
                                Salah Palmer Diaz Sarr / Amad
                                Wood Isak Jesus

                                4.7itb, 1FT

                                I would quite like to get rid of Amad, AWB and Fabianski. Not willing to take a hit though, so who would you look to transfer out first?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Sandy Ravage
                                  • 8 Years
                                  3 hours, 50 mins ago

                                  Fab? No obvious weaknesses so no urgency

                                  Open Controls
                              6. vova
                                • 14 Years
                                4 hours, 1 min ago

                                best cheap defender (below 4.3) ? already have Myko

                                Open Controls
                                1. JT11fc
                                  • 6 Years
                                  3 hours, 46 mins ago

                                  Anderson or Castagne

                                  Open Controls
                              7. Super John McGinn-
                                • 12 Years
                                4 hours ago

                                Think I’ll do Cunha to Wood, anyone else worth other free transfer and who to bench?

                                Raya,
                                TAA, Gabriel, AndersenMunoz
                                Salah (C), Palmer, Bruno, Enzo
                                Isak, JPedro

                                Fabianski, Cunha*, Rogers, Greaves

                                2 FT 2.3 ITB

                                A) Enzo
                                B) Bruno
                                C) Munoz
                                D) Andersen

                                Open Controls
                                1. Sandy Ravage
                                  • 8 Years
                                  3 hours, 49 mins ago

                                  C

                                  Open Controls
                              8. Russell51
                                  3 hours, 56 mins ago

                                  Who does better this GW:

                                  A. Enzo and Watkins
                                  B. Aina and Jesus

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. JT11fc
                                    • 6 Years
                                    3 hours, 46 mins ago

                                    A

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Holmes
                                    • 11 Years
                                    3 hours, 45 mins ago

                                    A

                                    Watkins alone can outscore B

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. Captain Mal
                                      3 hours, 45 mins ago

                                      A

                                      Open Controls
                                  4. Zladan
                                    • 7 Years
                                    3 hours, 54 mins ago

                                    Play 2, bench 2:

                                    Lewis
                                    RAN
                                    JPedro
                                    Muñoz

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Captain Mal
                                        3 hours, 44 mins ago

                                        Play Pedro and Lewis.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Zladan
                                          • 7 Years
                                          3 hours, 43 mins ago

                                          Thanks, that is what I’m currently on.

                                          Open Controls
                                    2. FC Hakkebøf
                                      • 7 Years
                                      3 hours, 47 mins ago

                                      Input appreciated here.

                                      Team:

                                      Raya
                                      TAA Colwill Lewis Hall
                                      Salah (C) Palmer Jota
                                      Isak Watkins Jackson

                                      Fodder Rogers** Faes Fodder

                                      A) Jota to Gordon
                                      B) Gordon to Diaz
                                      C) Fodder to Sarr
                                      D) Faes to Castagne
                                      E) Faes to Digne
                                      F) Roll FT

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. FC Hakkebøf
                                        • 7 Years
                                        3 hours, 38 mins ago

                                        B is Jota to Diaz*

                                        Open Controls

                                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.