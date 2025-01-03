295
  1. #FPLBhuna
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Evening all!

    Unsurprisingly been perma-banned on TT. It was a great run whilst it lasted. Will be on here more than I ever been for all my fpl news now as I’m pretty sure I’m also IP banned, as cant manage

    1. #FPLBhuna
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      to create a new account*

      Anyhow, here’s my fpl dilemma

      Need to bench 1:

      1. Gabriel
      2. Kerkez
      3. Rico Lewis
      4. Pedro

      Thoughts appreciated

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 4 mins ago

        Lewis - city defence is still poor, conceded 3 big chances last week to Leicester

    2. #FPLBhuna
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      On twitter*

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Use a VPN

    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Are you happy with that journo getting sacked because of you?

      1. #FPLBhuna
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        If true, he/she should have paid greater attention and verified his sources rather than racing to be the first to publish ‘breaking news’. This scenario epitomised everything wrong with journalism and the media in this country.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          People are busy on their jobs mate and trying to make ends meat. They have a lot of things to think about so can't scrutinise everything..

          1. PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 59 mins ago

            “Meet”

            1. panda07
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 55 mins ago

              I stand corrected, always thought it was meat!

              1. PartyTime
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 48 mins ago

                Thought Pandas were mostly vegetarians. You are probably a different breed.

        2. Yozzer
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 56 mins ago

          Perhaps grow up a bit and act your age?. I assume you are an adult?

          1. #FPLBhuna
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            No thanks.

    5. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        Who are you? Why were you banned?

    6. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Wood rising in price and Pedro dropping.

      A. Pedro > Wood

      B. Roll a FT

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        I did A. My easiest transfer of the season.

    7. vaspv
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Cunha replacement?
      Already have Isak and Wood.

      My options are:
      1) Watkins
      2) Raul
      3) Mateta
      4) Jackson

      Watkins I like but it prices me out of TAA (unless I sell Gabriel, which I don't want to).
      Raul has good fixtures and frees up cash for midfield
      Mateta (don;t trust CRY but FOMO in case he goes on a streak like last season)
      Jackson - strange price point

      What option should I choose? Also is my thinking correct?

      1. Mesh
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        Probably B.
        I currently have Jackson but probably wouldn't bring him in if I didn't.
        What's your thoughts on Jesus?

        1. Mesh
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          That's 2 not B

        2. Ray85
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          Jimenez minutes don't seem guaranteed with Muniz lurking around?

          1. dansully3
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 54 mins ago

            Seems to get 60/70 every game.

    8. jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Do spurs even have 11 first team players for tomorrow?

      1. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        May have to start some academy players - big call up!

    9. Ray85
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Hi all

      Need to move on Cunha or Pedro - my other striker is Isak. Midfield is Salah Palmer Sarr Gordon and Martinelli.

      Thinking of Cunha to Jesus, Gakpo or Watkins. Any thoughts please? Thinking Gakpo might be a decent differential...

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Keep Cunha. Only out for this GW.

        1. Ray85
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          He's got some really dreadful games coming up though, and it means id have to play Pedro v my own club......

          1. GreennRed
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Cunha could get attacking returns against any team, in his current form, even if results go against Wolves as FDR gauges.

      2. dansully3
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Tricky, Gakpo has played a lot. Jesus I have but wouldn't really get if I didn't going forward. Watkins will be better when Rogers plays, banned this gw.

        1. Ray85
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Not too sure a out Jesus (as an Arsenal fan) if Havertz is back.

          Rumours of the weather maybe affecting the Liverpool game, tough decisions!

    10. Mesh
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      2 FT's. Which 2 to bring in?

      A. Gordon & Raul
      B. Murphy & Jesus/Wood

      1. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Gordon.

      2. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        A

    11. Lucas8406
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Wood or Watkins or Raul?

      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Watkins if looking at this gw

        1. dansully3
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          No way, no Rogers could be massive.
          I'd go Raul.

    12. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      A. Cunha to Wood

      1. Apollo Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        B. Rogers to Gordon

        If A, B happens next week

        1. dansully3
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 31 mins ago

          Sure Villa have good fixtures and Rogers will be back!

        2. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          I always hesitate to give advice in case it is bad, but surely selling Rogers next week is not the most advisable thing to do? This week maybe.

          1. dansully3
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 23 mins ago

            Exactly.

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        Roll.

      3. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Yes

    13. Slurpy
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Sanchez (Fabianski)
      TAA Casta Bednarek (Maz,Timber)
      Salah Palmer Bruno Mitoma Sarr
      Isak Jackson (Cunha)

      Hate my team, probably being dramatic after 63.

      A)Cunha to Wood and Bench Mitoma?
      B) Maz to Digne/Hujsen
      C) Roll

    14. OptimusBlack
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      If Wood a boring move and most transfered in So I prefer to Get Jesus more than him
      Is that a good move ?

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Wood is nailed, on pens for a team for fantastic form. As boring as it seems he returns points week in and week out. As for Jesus - he usually have 3-4 good games a season. Never nailed, as inconsistent as it gets and extreamly as injury prone.

        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Wood is the safe choice. Jesus high risk, high reward I guess. If he keeps starting.

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            Wouldn’t say high risk atm.

            1. Royal5
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 45 mins ago

              They guy could get injured tying his shoes.

          2. OptimusBlack
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            Thx dude maybe get Jesus for just two or three GWS

      2. Ray85
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Wood is the boring option, he's blanked 6/7 times in the last 10.. Gabi J is looking decent and Arsenal have some ok home fixtures coming up. His minutes will be a worry when Kai is back especially with Nwaneri playing well at RW.

        Gakpo/Jackson/Raul also decent shouts.

        1. OptimusBlack
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Thxxx Cheers may get him for short term

    15. Khark
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      Posted on the wrong article!

      … random one here but does anyone have any plans for a bench boost? Do people actively have a game week in mind and try and assemble a squad for then or just do it off the cuff whenever?

      1. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        Waiting for doubles and blanks to be confirmed before even thinking about it

        Wasted energy atm

      2. GreennRed
        • 13 Years
        5 hours ago

        Trying for a DGW.

      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 hours ago

        DGW36 - teams that blank in 34 will move to 36 due to FAC SF

      4. Men in green tights
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Team setup for gwk 22 for me usually score low in a dgw so using it now . TC yo be used on pool dgw and FH on the ones in 34/36 and possibly Assistant manager in 31

        1. Khark
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 51 mins ago

          This was sort of how I was thinking

          1. Gazwaz80
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 30 mins ago

            Same here

    16. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Bench one from
      A Aina
      B Kerkez
      C Gabriel

      1. Khark
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        B

      2. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        A

      3. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        B

      4. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        B

    17. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Diaz to Gordon (FT) worth it, considering the weather warnings?

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Crazy

        1. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          Don't have a bench though, with Rogers suspended

          1. Royal5
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            I would only make that switch if it is more likely than not that the game is called off

      2. Podorsky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        In the same boat. Wait till the morning.

      3. dansully3
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Nuts move

        1. Gazwaz80
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Game will go ahead

    18. Ray85
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Is a -4 for Trent (from Timber or Gvardiol) worth it? Otherwise I can play Hall. Just see United getting smashed tomorrow...

      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        No

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 52 mins ago

        -4 with a snow amber warning...na, just play Hall

    19. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Last decision to make:
      A. Pedro > Wood
      B. Jackson > Watkins

      1. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        B
        I’m thinking the same but a lot of ppl will put you off so go with your gut

    20. NED KELLY
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Heavy snow forecast on Merseyside on Sunday

      The Game could be called off

      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Yes, not looking good at the moment. Triple gw even better.

    21. LFC
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Which one out of these

      A) evanilson to Watkins (will play hall as 4th defender)

      B) dibling to Gordon (already have isak)

      C) dibling to mbeumo / sarr

      D) evanilson to Jesus ( play 4 defenders again)

    22. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Amad & Jackson to Murphy & Isak for a hit done. Isak captain locked. Newcastle are going to cook an injury and illness hit Spurs today.

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Do we know the extent of Spurs’ illness issues?

      2. boroie
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Captaining Isak over Salah?

        Open Controls
      3. Sir Matt Bugsby
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        I used to make these kinds of moves when I'd started playing. Usually don't work as well as we think and can backfire spectacularly. Good luck though..

    23. boroie
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Couldn’t decide between Jesus, Wood and Mateta for my Cunha replacement. Did a bit of research on their recent form and that of their next 3 opponents. Posted below just in case it helps anyone…

      Jesus
      XGI in last 3 games - 1.82
      Total XGC of next 3 opponents (bha, TOT, AVL) in their last 3 games - 15.57

      Wood
      XGI in last 3 games - 0.73
      Total XGC of next 3 opponents (wol, LIV, SOU) in their last 3 games - 9.64

      Mateta
      XGI in last 3 games - 1.15
      Total XGC of next 3 opponents (CHE, lei, whu) in their last 3 games - 12.54

      Obviously a lot more to it, but based on that evidence the order would be…

      Jesus > Mateta > Wood

      Lack of rotation risk and penalty taking obviously will be the big factors as to why Wood is the most popular choice but the underlying data doesn’t look great for Wood.

      1. Mr. Eko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        And Mateta on shared pens

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Nothing bodes well for Wood yet he keeps scoring

      3. OptimusBlack
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Bravo for ur reachers I am in same boat and like Jesus too

    24. #FPLBhuna
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Bench 1:

      1. Gabriel (BHA A)
      2. Kerkez (EVE H)
      3. Lewis (WHU H)
      4. Pedro (ARS H)

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        4

      2. dansully3
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Sure ask again anyway!

        1. #FPLBhuna
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Cheers, I was waiting for your permission.

      3. Mr. Eko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Bhuuuuuuuunaaaa you legend

        Open Controls
        1. #FPLBhuna
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Hello mate! How you doing haha

    25. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

    26. boroie
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      I have 3 FTs.

      Have 3 due to play in LIV V MNU (Salah TAA Amad).

      Also have Rogers suspended.

      Worth going Amad to Sarr to cover for the potential game abandonment?

      * Amad is currently due to be my third sub.

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Yup

    27. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Its 2025 and we still havent understood that fixtures arent equally difficult or easy for all teams. Teams have strengths and weaknesses. The mind boggles at the lack of progress and insight

      1. dansully3
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Lord above.

      2. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Bring back Mark!

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Agreed

      3. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        I would agree, sadly.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          Send an email to kurt-grohl@gmx.com you need to re-register I think. Cheers!

          1. McGurn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            4 hours, 11 mins ago

            Cheers pal!

      4. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        You would need an animated fixture ticker powered by an algorithm for that, not a spreadsheet type one whereby you adjust the settings.

      5. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Luck over form over fixtures

    28. ScoutHelp
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Who to start?

      Colwill (cry)
      Hall (tot)

      1. Men in green tights
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Hall more chance of a return

    29. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      New Post

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/04/fpl-gameweek-20-differentials-murphy-delap-kudus

    30. Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Play 1
      a) Colwill (cry)
      b) Myko (bou)
      c) Gabriel (bha)

      Already playing Raya

    31. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Have Pedro and Kerkez coming on for Rogers and Timber. If Salah doesn't play, I'll be 3rd sub-deep. Do I need to make a FT (have 2)?

      Flekken
      Gabriel Timber Robinson
      Salah Palmer Gordon Martinelli Rogers
      Isak Jackson

      Verbruggen Pedro Kerkez Greaves
      0.6 itb

