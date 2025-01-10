Fantasy EFL Gameweek 23: Expert team reveal

The Gameweek 23 deadline is closing in. To help fine-tune your teams, Sam H has kindly provided a team reveal.

STARTING SEVEN

After a solid Gameweek 22 that brought 78 points, I’m looking to go for a more defensive approach this time. Therefore, I have opted for the 1-3-2-1 formation and my club picks heavily echo the player selections.

My team mixed differentials with popular picks and it’s a strategy that’s undoubtedly working well, so fingers crossed this happens again in Gameweek 23.

GOALKEEPER

Between the posts, I’ve opted for Blackburn Rovers’ number one, Aynsley Pears (G). His side is at home to Portsmouth, providing a great opportunity for his 11th clean sheet of the campaign. Although they are without a win in five, it doesn’t deter me from selecting such a consistent goalkeeper.

DEFENDERS

My trio this week consists of Mickey Demetriou (D), Carl Piergianni (D) and Connor Barret (D). When considering Fixture Difficulty Rating (FDR), all three have huge potential.

Crewe Alexandra travel to Swindon Town, having beaten Bromley 4-1 last time. Demetriou will play a pivotal role should they win again, with another great shot at a clean sheet bonus.

Piergianni delivered another solid performance in Gameweek 22, earning 10 points despite a goalless draw at Lincoln City. He was rewarded for six clearances (+2), three tackles (+1), a clean sheet (+5) and playing all 90 minutes (+2). This follows his impressive 20-point haul in Double Gameweek 21, meaning there’s a brilliant 30 from the latest three appearances. Hosting Burton Albion provides Piergianni with a strong opportunity for even more points – his ownership remains an incredibly low 1.2%, despite such form.

Meanwhile, the impact of 145-point Barrett is undeniable. His team have a favourable home fixture versus Tranmere Rovers, a chance to maximise both his defensive strength and attacking prowess. Despite such impressive performances this season, his ownership remains an even lower 0.5%, making him a hidden gem. Nine assists (+27) highlight his offensive threat, a factor that shouldn’t be overlooked.

MIDFIELDERS

In the middle, I have opted for Alex Gilbey (M) of MK Dons and Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) of Barnsley. Both have played a pivotal role for their sides, contributing both attacking and defensive points.

The MK Dons playmaker has nine goals (+54), two assists (+6) and nine interceptions (+18), though he’s struggling to repeat the significant impact from earlier on. However, a trip to last-placed Carlisle United feels like a great opportunity for him to return by collecting his fifth double-digit of the season. If the game is called off, Crewe’s Jack Lankester (M) is my go-to.

On the other hand, Barnsley’s midfield maestro has become a revelation in recent weeks. His outstanding 19-point haul in Double Gameweek 21 was followed by another 14 in his most recent outing, where he was responsible for one of the three goals his side put past Crawley Town.

He also managed two interceptions (+4), two key passes (+1) and two shots on target (+1). With 132 points to his name in Fantasy EFL, Keillor-Dunn is getting better by the week. A good away trip to Northampton Town sees him take my armband.

FORWARD

Up front this week is Walsall talisman, Nathan Lowe (F). The forward has accumulated 14 goals (+70), with the majority coming in recent weeks via an excellent run of form. 21 points arrived throughout Double Gameweek 21, preceding another great display when his side beat Notts County 2-1 away.

Lowe was responsible for another goal (+5) that day. Such numbers make him an easy pick for Gameweek 23, at home to Tranmere Rovers. I have no doubt that he’ll again be heavily involved.

CLUB PICKS

Unsurprisingly, I’m giving some love to Walsall and Barnsley. The League Two leaders have a chance to secure the maximum nine points, as they’re at home, but only if they net at least twice without conceding.

Over in League One, away side Barnsley have the potential to rack up 11 points, which feels very doable considering current form.

This may be a safe selection but opting for the balance of one home and one away side is a strategy that has worked excellently in the past. Furthermore, I’ve selected Walsall only once before and haven’t yet touched Barnsley, so it’s a great chance to utilise them.

