1,142 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mother Farke
      16 mins ago

      Salah blank!

      *Unzips*

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Christ….

    • Thanos
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Palmer cappers win against Salah cappers

      1. Gunners in Haaland
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Finally

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          They won last week too.
          Not the week prior to that.
          But also the week prior to that one.

      2. djman102
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        TBD: those of us who have gone (A)mad with the captaincy...

      3. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Isak Capper’s Delight mañana.

        1. Babit1967
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Bruno cappers hopefully win the round lol

      4. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Happy with C Isak (VC Palmer).

      5. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        Salah had below one xGI (0.86)

    • The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Are Forest going to the Champions League?

      Damn…

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Villa losing out

      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        if it ends up being top 5, only really city you'd think could catch them. and their transfer business to fix their issues so far been poor

    • Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      How does Sels come away with only 13 bps and Wood 31 bps?!

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        doubt Sels gets the passing bonuses

      2. Zalk
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yeah, this game really showed the faults in the new BPS. Murillo and Sels were outstanding.

    • Lieutenant Frank Columbo
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Surely Jota gets a run now after Slot said he's ready for 90 ... prob give Jackson wolves then maybe jota in.

      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Jota is listed as a mid.
        But yea, I think he's got to give him a start now, but who knows. I'm tempted to switch Diaz to Jota....but then I'll just have to accept when it all goes wrong!

    • Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Palmer (C) and still a red arrow. No Wood doing the damage.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        No Wood. No Robinson. Hurts!
        Funnily enough, Salah (2) the biggest damage against after those two. Thank god he blanked.

      2. Gunners in Haaland
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        This season is crazy

      3. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would bet a lot of active 33% wood owners benched him. I am example for one

        1. Stockport Hatter
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Played him and benched Rogers which could still backfire

      4. Stockport Hatter
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Palmer (c) Wood and Robinson here!

    • squ1rrel
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Front three is Gakpo, Wissa, Isak. Do I ship one of Gakpo/Wissa for Wood? They both looked pretty good to be honest, but Wissa fixtures aren't the best.

      1. DMP
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sell Gakpo before a DGW?

      2. lespaul
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Wissa to wood in my opinion

    • threeputt
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      See this is why the bonus points are so wrong imo, surely Sels motm but doesn't get a look in ?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        He conceded, Wood scored.

      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        they would have to find a way to differentiate between top saves and saving pea rollers

        1. lespaul
          • 15 Years
          just now

          I think there's some xGA or something for goalies

    • Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Rough:
      Semenyo Bench

      Smooth:
      Palmer C and Wood owner

    • jonnybhoy
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Gutted to have sold Jota but seemed right thing to do

    • RICICLE
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Most depressing night of football this season, shocking. Thank god it’s a quick turnaround.

    • FDMS All Starz
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Right, who replaces Jesus?

      A) Wood (Mr consistent with Southampton next)
      Or
      B) Jackson (should’ve had a hatrick today, on another gets a haul)

      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        I’ve got Jackson. Don’t do it.

      2. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        You’ll be saying should’ve & could’ve a lot

      3. Shearer & Sutton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        A

      4. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        A

      5. jonnybhoy
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        A

      6. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        a

    • FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Jackson ➡️ Wood ?

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Easiest move ever

      2. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Just did. Orice changes coming tonights

      3. F4L
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        yes

      4. Sterling Archer
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Both changing price tonight! Might be forced into the early transfer

        1. FantasyClub
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yeah will have to

    • Gunners in Haaland
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Amad to score at least 2 goals to justifies Iwobi's sacrifice

    • Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Do Sanchez -> Sels tonight?

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        All depends, but sure why not

    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      After weeks of Semenyo racking up the shots and coming so close to hauls, he scores from his one shot today and gets an FPL assist to boot to make it a haul. unbelievable. maybe isak/murphy are actually injured and get very lucky

    • wulfrunian
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Best pick to replace Jesus?
      a)Wood
      b)Jimenez
      c)Gakpo

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        a

      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        a

    • MarkyMarkL
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wood and Robinson on my bench whilst Mbuemo and Gakpo blank. My luck is hurtling towards constant, consistent red arrows.

      1. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Same. At one point I had 29 points on the bench, Sels and Aina on the bench for me too!

    • Bleh
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Watkins > Wood? Have Rogers.

    • BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pool supporter, Salah C, Jackson, no Wood. This season.

    • Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Those two Iwobi goals were funny. Both were crosses that the intended target missed and so did Fabianski.

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        i think the word you're looking for is 2 world class unstoppable strikes from outside the box 😉

        cant believe west ham won that match, absolute gift from Fulham. completely dominated

    • Nas
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      There should be a man-in-the-stands bps points for BP. No way should wood be bossing the baps in that pool Forest game. I’d give baps to sels and murillo for sure

    • Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Priority to sell
      A) jackson WOL
      B) diaz bre
      C) Johnson eve
      D) pedro mun
      Thanks

      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        just now

        diaz and johnson

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thoughts on Gabriel > Aina?

    • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      44 any good with 6 to play and Isak (c)?

      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Of course it is

    • FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Glad I kept Cunha. Can see him scoring v that CHE defence

    • Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Those 2 Robinson assists were absurd. I’ve seen nothing like it.

