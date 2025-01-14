After a weekend of FA Cup action, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) returns on Tuesday night with four fixtures:

Pep Guardiola has made just one change to the Manchester City side that beat West Ham United last time out, with Matheus Nunes preferred to Rico Lewis.

Stefan Ortega remains in goal but there is no place for Kyle Walker.

There is one change for Brentford, too, as Vitaly Janelt comes in for Kevin Schade.

In west London, Enzo Maresca’s two alterations see Romeo Lavia and Noni Madueke replace Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto, who drop to the bench.

Opponents Bournemouth also make two changes, as Tyler Adams and David Brooks come in for the benched Justin Kluivert and injured Evanilson.

There are changes aplenty for Graham Potter in his first Premier League game as West Ham boss.

Alphonse Areola, Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysensio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug are injured, while Vladimir Coufal is only named among the substitutes.

Lukasz Fabianski, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri, Guido Rodriguez and Carlos Soler step in.

Opponents Fulham make two changes, as Andreas Pereira and Emile Smith Rowe replace Issa Diop and Tom Cairney.

Finally, at Nottingham Forest, the only alteration for the hosts sees Ryan Yates preferred to Nicolas Dominguez.

Dominik Szoboszlai is back in for Liverpool as Curtis Jones drops to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Schade, Carvalho, Mee, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Maghoma, Ji-soo

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Nunes, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ederson, Grealish, Doku, Gundogan, Simpson-Pusey, Mubama, O’Reilly, Lewis, McAtee

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Veiga, Gusto, James, Neto, Joao Felix, Nkunku, Guiu

Bournemouth XI: Travers; Hill, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Adams, Brooks, Christie, Semenyo, Ouattara

Subs: Dennis, Kluivert, Jebbison, Adu-Adjei, Akinmboni, Winterburn, Kinsey, Sadi, Rees-Dottin

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Soucek, Soler, Paqueta, Kudus

Subs: Foderingham, Cresswell, Coufal, Guilherme, Ings, Irving, Case, Scarles, Orford

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Pereira, Wilson, Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Jimenez

Subs: Benda, Reed, Muniz, Cairney, Adama, Cuenca, King, Sessegnon, Diop

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Yates, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Awoniyi, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Jota, Sosa, Boly

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley



