Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 24

Gameweek 24 of Fantasy EFL kicks off on Thursday night with a derby, as Shrewsbury Town host Wrexham at The Croud Meadow.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Louis [FPLReactions], Scott, and a new recruit, Danny – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 24 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P LOUIS R SCOTT W DANNY G GK Illan Meslier Illan Meslier Michael Cooper Aynsley Pears GK Sam Tickle Sam Tickle Sam Tickle Illan Meslier GK Will Norris James Trafford James Trafford Michael Cooper DEF Pascal Struijk Anthony O’Connor Anel Ahmedhodzic Dominic Hyam DEF Jake Cooper Will Aimson Maxime Esteve Anthony O’Connor DEF Anthony O’Connor Jayden Bogle Jayden Bogle Pascal Struijk MID Ebou Adams Daniel James Ebou Adams Gustavo Hamer MID Zian Flemming Ebou Adams Finn Azaz Finn Azaz MID Jacob Murphy Zian Flemming Gustavo Hamer Zian Flemming FWD Joel Piroe Michael Frey Manor Solomon Emmanuel latte lath FWD Carlton Morris Vakoun Bayo Vakoun Bayo Joel Piroe FWD Vakoun Bayo Joel Piroe Carlton Morris Nathan Lowe TEAM Leeds United Leeds United Leeds United Sheffield United TEAM Burnley Burnley Burnley Middlesbrough TEAM Millwall Wigan Athletic Wigan Athletic Leeds United TEAM Portsmouth Millwall Middlesborough Blackburn Rovers

LEWIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Leeds’ Illan Meslier (G), Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle (G) and Portsmouth’s Will Norris (G) are all in the running to secure a spot between the sticks. They have strong Double Gameweek fixtures – both Meslier and Norris have two home matches.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Leeds’ Pascal Struijk (D), Millwall’s Jake Cooper (D) and Harrogate’s Anthony O’Connor (D) could make an exciting and differential back three. The trio offer attacking threat, and have mopped up defensive contributions throughout the season. Moreover, they all play two home games

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Burnley’s Zian Flemming (M), Portsmouth’s Jacob Murphy (M) and Derby’s Ebou Adams (M) look enticing. Flemming is featuring as a striker and is in good form. Murphy has been a consistent scorer for Pompey and will likely have low ownership. Finally, Adams is an interception magnet.

FORWARDS

Up top, no options stand out yet and it’ll likely be a last-minute choice. Nevertheless, Leeds’ Joel Piroe (F), Luton’s Carlton Morris (F) and Watford’s Vakoun Bayo (F) are all on my list. Piroe and Bayo are both in excellent form and likely the top picks. However, with Matt Bloomfield at the helm and two home matches upcoming, Morris could be a valuable differential to help Luton kick off their new era with a flourish.

GAMEWEEK 24 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

In terms of club picks, although Luton test me, I’ll wait a few weeks to see how they get on. As it stands, Leeds and Burnley are the standouts. The Whites should win both home games comfortably, while offer the upside of an away match in store. If I decide elsewhere, Millwall and Portsmouth are in the frame to be selected.

LOUIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

Two home matches for Leeds instantly make Illan Meslier (G) a great option. I also think both Wigan’s Tickle (G) and Burnley’s James Trafford (G) are two fantastic options based on their fixtures and clean sheet record respectively.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Anthony O’Connor (D) was an immediate standout. The Harrogate Town centre-back has two home matches, and he goes into the round having managed a monstrous 200+ blocks, clearances this season. Someone with similar capabilities but facing two of the worst attacking sides in the division is Wigan centre-back Will Aimson (D). He too has the ability to rack up an impressive amount of points via defensive actions. Leeds’ flying full-back Jayden Bogle (D) also makes the cut. Bogle has already managed an impressive three goals and two assists so far this season, so evidently has significant attacking threat.

MIDFIELDERS

Midfield was surprisingly easy to pick out this week, which makes a change. The two home fixtures for Leeds makes one of their attacker a shoo-in for the double. Dan James (M) could be their standout option, based on both attacking potential and expected game time. Although arguably less attacking than your standard attacking midfielder, Ebou Adams (M) has still found the net in three of his previous seven matches. He has also produced eight interceptions in his last three matches, showing he has multiple routes to points heading into any fixture. My final midfield pick is Zian Flemming (M). Flemming has impressed since making the move from Millwall to Burnley. Playing up front, out of position, Flemming has taken advantage of his advanced role by scoring three goals in his last three games.

FORWARDS

The forward bracket seems to be quite bleak in terms of depth, but selecting the striker who spearheads the relentless Leeds attack going into a Double Gameweek makes sense. For that reason, Joel Piroe (F) makes the cut. Joining him is QPR frontman Michael Frey (F). Frey faces two of the worst sides in the league, Hull and Cardiff City. With back-to-back goals in his last two league matches, Frey has the form to punish both. My final forward pick is Vakoun Bayo (F). Watford are struggling at the moment, but that may not last based on the quality they have at their disposal. Derby and Preston lay ahead for Bayo, so we could see him add to his season’s tally on both occasions.

GAMEWEEK 24 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Leeds have been at the forefront of my thinking this week, which is why they take priority ahead of my other team selections. I also think Burnley, Wigan and Millwall all have the ability to bank at least one win from their next two matches.

SCOTT SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

My keepers are Michael Cooper (G), James Trafford (G) and Sam Tickle (G). Trafford and Cooper have the most and second-most clean sheets in the league and both have a nice double this week. Tickle, plays two of the lowest-scoring teams in League One this week and also plays in a good defence.

DEFENDERS

Anel Ahmedhodzic (D), Maxime Esteve (D) and Jayden Bogle (D) make up the defence. I want to target the Blades’ defence and I feel Ahmedhodzic is the most nailed. This Burnley defence is breaking records, so I feel a double-up could be the play; Esteve is nailed to play both fixtures. I like the Leeds defence so I want one in my team. Bogle offers the best attacking threat of all the Leeds defence, so he gets the nod.

MIDFIELDERS

Ebou Adams (M), Finn Azaz (M) and Gustavo Hamer (M) make up the midfield. Ebou Adams is comfortably the best for interceptions in the Championship, and playing against two possession-based sides, he should bag lots this week. Azaz, with Middlesbrough’s nice double, looks like a great pick, who offers high upside. Hamer has been a consistent scorer for the Blades, so if you don’t like the double defence, he is a great option in midfield.

FORWARDS

Manor Solomon (F), Vakoun Bayo (F) and Carlton Morris (F) make up the forwards. Solomon is my favourite Leeds forward, due to form and access to points. Solomon offers assist threat, which Piroe is limited on. Bayo finally got back on the scoresheet against Cardiff and with a nice double ahead, he looks a pick to me. Morris is more of a punt, the new manager has good fixtures, currently an underperforming player, can Bloomfield get the best out of him? If so, he could be a great differential this week.

GAMEWEEK 24 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Teams will be no surprise, I have gone for Leeds, Sheffield United, Wigan and Middlesbrough. Leeds have a great double, with both games at home and they top the table for home form. Blades also have a great double, in which I expect them to win both. I think they are the obvious team picks this week. But if you want to go a bit more differential, Wigan, play Stevenage and Burton; a really nice double. They could be a good option. Same with Boro, who play Portsmouth and WBA – another strong combo.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, I think Aynsley Pears (G) has two nice games where he can keep two clean sheets. They’ve had some tricky games recently but they did keep five clean sheets in a row from late November so I think they can get back to that form. Meslier (G) would be another solid choice as Leeds have a double, Leeds are in good form and have two home fixtures and they are pretty good Defensively at home. Michael Cooper (G) for Sheffield United has been pretty solid this season and faces a Norwich side who are struggling at the moment at home as well.

DEFENDERS

Anthony O’Connor (D) is a standout pick – he’s a clearance machine and his points speak for themself. Struijk (D) took a pen last game as well which makes him more appealing with two good fixtures. Finally, Dominic Hyam (D) has two ideal games and the differential upside is enticing.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, I’ve gone for Gus Hamer (M) who I feel will continue his good form. Alongside him, Finn Azaz (M) will get back to his best this week with two good fixtures. Lastly, I’m going for Zian Flemming (M) of Burnley. He’s been in real good form as of late, scoring some important goals – he could be a nice differential as well.

FORWARDS

Up top, I think Emmanuel Latte Lath (F) will do well if he hasn’t left the club by then! Piroe already scored 10 goals this season and I expect him to add to his tally. Finally, following Tom Cannon’s (F) departure, Nathan Lowe (F) could be an option if he starts.

GAMEWEEK 24 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Sheffield United and Boro feel like the standouts with one home and away game each. Leeds are an easy pick with two nice home games, sitting top of the table. My last pick is Blackburn with one home and one away game against opponents struggling in the bottom half of the table.