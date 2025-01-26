456
  1. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Bench 1

    Hall, Robinson, Munoz

    Hoping United implode so decision is easy.

    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      dont think any keep a cs. Munoz probably best chance but it's close with Hall

    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      robinson

    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Robinson for me too

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pretty comfortably Robinson imo given Newcastle form

    5. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Munoz is crazy plays in opposition box

  2. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Anyone else firmly on Assistant Manager chip next GW instead of TC?

    Think I’ve firmly made my mind up now going with AM.

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      0/

    3. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I will yolo and hope tc later on. Pays off

    4. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Who you picking

  3. Mighty Duck
      59 mins ago

      Need MU win so they will be +5 positions above Everton so Moyes will get the Table Bonus for beating them in GW26.

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        This is very true haha!

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        34 mins ago

        Position counts in GW26, if Everton start winning it won't be 5 places.

        1. Mighty Duck
            8 mins ago

            I'll take Everton defeat in GW25

            1. Mighty Duck
                just now

                Tho after today's Brentford win, looks like +5 Manchester is impossible yeah 🙁

          • JBG
            • 6 Years
            34 mins ago

            Will probably use his famous, "cross the ball 81 times" method.

            https://www.90min.com/posts/david-moyes-man-utd-81-crosses-v-fulham

        2. FPL Sanky
          • 1 Year
          58 mins ago

          Raya + Munoz to Pickford + Konate for free?

          1. bobicek92
              2 mins ago

              Not for me

              1. FPL Sanky
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Why? Getting two double GW players....have Gabriel as well so will still have ARS defensive coverage

          2. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            58 mins ago

            Potter probably a good bet for the AM chip at some point.

          3. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            57 mins ago

            Any chance Jørgensen becomes Chelsea starter? Could be a useful Fabianski replacement for bench boost

            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I think there’s very little chance

              Sanchez is just better with his feet, he’s gonna have to cost us some games before you see that change. And no, he wasn’t the reason City won yesterday.

          4. Athletico Underachieving
            • 4 Years
            56 mins ago

            So torn for next week…prioritise Mbeumo, Eve defence, or both with a compromise? 2FT 2.7 ITB.

            Raya
            TAA, Munoz, Hall
            Palmer, Rogers, Palmer, Salah
            Gakpo, Isak, Mateta

            (Kepa, Semenyo, Robinson, Greaves)

            A) Rogers - Mbeumo
            B) Kepa - Pickford
            C) Rogers - Mbeumo, Munoz/Robinson to Myko

            1. bobicek92
                55 mins ago

                A

              • MarcusAurelius
                • 9 Years
                45 mins ago

                Double palmer is pretty impressive!

                1. Ze_Austin
                  • 6 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  That's a big one

                2. Athletico Underachieving
                  • 4 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  Classic. The second Palmer is Elanga

                  1. MarcusAurelius
                    • 9 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Haha. A and B look good you could do both

                    1. Athletico Underachieving
                      • 4 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Can’t afford it sadly! Now thinking I could do Munoz or Robinson to Myko, but going to spend all week deciding which!

                      1. MarcusAurelius
                        • 9 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Losing either isn’t ideal. If I had to pick it would be Munoz

            2. ididnt
              • 13 Years
              55 mins ago

              Should I consider starting Greaves over one of Munoz, Castagne or Hall?

              Wood or Watkins out for Gakpo?

              1. bobicek92
                  15 mins ago

                  I am also considering him over Robinson and Munoz

                  Afraid it might be one week too late for Gakpo

                  1. ididnt
                    • 13 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    If not Gakpo then who for the DGW?

                    1. bobicek92
                        3 mins ago

                        It very much depends on your current team but those could possibly be two low-scoring games. I brought Gakpo for Ipswich and it worked perfectly but don't expect much from him in the double

                • afsr
                  • 8 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Gordon to Mbeumo for a hit? Already have 3 Liverpool and Mykolenko, so not sure if i should get Pickford

                • swanseag55
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Thinking of doing a punt next week and Robinson to a Everton defender for the double. Who is the Everton defender we think will score the most points? Thanks

                  1. Khalico
                    • 9 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Just have to bank on clean sheets for the Everton defence

                    1. swanseag55
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      But who is the best defender to get. Are the days of a Tarokovski goal long gone?

                      1. Khalico
                        • 9 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        If you really wanted one then I’d say Mykolenko

                        1. swanseag55
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Cheers

                • Sun God Nika
                  • 4 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Raul + Taa to Konate + gakpo worth it for free

                  Yay or nay

                  1. FPL Sanky
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    No way will I be selling Trent before the double

                • Egg noodle
                  • 14 Years
                  52 mins ago

                  What are Salah+TAA+Def owners doing? Rage transfer Diaz to Gakpo? Needs 2 transfers though :-/

                  1. Men in green tights
                    • 6 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Keeping

                  2. BeaversWithAttitude
                    • 6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    What? Crazy talk.

                • Egg noodle
                  • 14 Years
                  52 mins ago

                  Salah+TAA+Diaz* sorry

                • MarcusAurelius
                  • 9 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  Play which one? Thanks in advance
                  A) Eze (MUN)
                  B) Hall (FUL)
                  C) Robinson (new)
                  D) Rogers (wol)
                  E) Use transfer to replace Eze or Rogers

                  1ft and 0.1 in the bank

                  Pickford
                  TAA Gabriel Myko
                  Salah(TC) Mbuemo Palmer Eze*
                  Isak Wood Gakpo

                  Fodder Rogers Hall Robinson

                • FDMS All Starz
                  • 9 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Which one?

                  A) Gabriel & Sarr —> Tarkowski & Mbuemo
                  Or
                  B) Henderson —> Pickford

                  5FTs & 0.7itb
                  Henderson
                  TAA Gabriel Mykolenko
                  Salah Palmer Bruno Sarr
                  Mateta Isak Gakpo

                  Fabianski Rogers Milenkovic Castagne

                  (2)

                • putana
                  • 6 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Fulham will win 2-1

                  1. Men in green tights
                    • 6 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    0-3 suprise result I think , it's been one of them weekends

                • Letsgo!
                  • 8 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Will u sell robinson or hall to mykolenko just for a try for dgw?

                • Letsgo!
                  • 8 Years
                  46 mins ago

                  I am regetting not starting iwobi over eze now …

                  1. Holmes
                    • 11 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Hindsight

