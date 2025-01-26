Aston Villa and West Ham United meet in a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday.

The headline team news is that Alphonse Areola replaces Lukasz Fabianski in goal.

Vladimir Coufal and Carlos Soler are the other two changes for Graham Potter.

They start in place of the suspended Konstantinos Mavropanos and the benched Guido Rodriguez.

As for Villa, Unai Emery makes two alterations from the side that drew with Arsenal last week.

Lucas Digne comes in for Ian Maatsen at left-back, while Leon Bailey replaces the injured Amadou Onana further forward.

Ollie Watkins starts again up front, with Jhon Duran named among the substitutes alongside new signings Andres Garcia and Donyell Malen.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Zych, Bogarde, Garcia, Maatsen, McGinn, Malen, Buendia, Duran

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Cresswell, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Soler, Paqueta, Kudus

Subs: Fabianski, Foderingham, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving, Casey, Scarles, Orford

