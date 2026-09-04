FPL

The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 3 of FPL 2026/27

4 September 2026 231 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 3.

Don’t forget to check out our brand-new Stats Centre, which offers a crazy amount of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 3 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST on Friday 4 September.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

FPL GAMEWEEK 3 PROJECTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet and goal-scoring potential:

The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 3 of FPL 2026/27

As well as the players likeliest to grab an attacking return:

  • Erling Haaland (1.14)
  • Rayan Cherki (0.97)
  • Alexander Isak (0.81)
  • Phil Foden (0.70)
  • Bukayo Saka (0.69)

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 3 of FPL 2026/27 1

The above numbers are from Friday lunchtime. Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail – and whether the moves are wise ones.

To help further, we’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 3 PICKS

All four of our in-house Scout Squad team unanimously back individuals such as Erling Haaland (£15.5m), Igor Thiago (£8.0m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£4.7m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – there is a Manchester City triple-up because they’re at home to Coventry City.

FPL Gameweek 3 Scout Picks: Man City triple-up

New Aston Villa forward Nicolas Jackson (£6.5m) is one of three suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

FPL Gameweek 3 early Scout Picks: Piling up on Man City 2

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY

To the relief of many, the Premier League’s summer transfer window closed on Tuesday, and FPL have already slapped some attractive price tags onto Bradley Barcola (£8.0m), Ibrahim Mbaye (£6.0m) and Matias Fernandez-Pardo (£6.0m).

As well as deeper looks at the Barcola, Ayyoub Bouaddi (£5.5m), Daniel Munoz (£5.4m) and Liam Delap (£5.5m) deals, we’ve picked out some winners and losers from the things that did – and didn’t – happen.

For example, like Thierno Barry (£5.5m), Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis (£6.5m) finds himself without the anticipated competition for places, though he was poor in Gameweek 2 and substituted at half-time.

Meanwhile, Iliman Ndiaye’s (£6.0m) owners are unlucky. A penalty-taking 90-minute man at Everton – one of only seven players to receive DefCon points in both matches – he’s now just a part of Man City’s attacking carousel.

TIME TO USE TRIPLE CAPTAIN?

Sticking with Enzo Maresca’s side, we’d like to know how their two late, big-money signings will affect future lineups. Will ‘Pep Roulette’ soon become an ‘Enzo Bingo’?

You see, most Gameweek 3 decisions revolve around Man City being at home to Coventry. Haaland may have been outshone by Bruno Fernandes’ (£12.0m) epic haul, but he still netted twice against Crystal Palace.

Should the Norwegian be chosen as a Triple Captain? There are pros and cons to it.

OR PERHAPS A WILDCARD?

Many Wildcard activations are primarily to get both him and a colleague like Phil Foden (£7.0m) or Rayan Cherki (£7.7m). The Frenchman is this week’s most-bought player, despite game time concerns. In fact, ‘every popular transfer is a good transfer’ is one of seven early-season conclusions that FPL Milanista says managers must resist.

Some chip users will jump onto an impressive Newcastle, and pile in on Chelsea for Gameweek 4 onwards. Maybe it’s possible to squeeze Haaland, Fernandes and Cole Palmer (£9.6m) into the same draft?

Fresh from a 13-pointer, Pascal Gross (£5.5m) is popular, but one of Tom Freeman’s £4.5m defender recommendations might have to replace the injured Joe Rodon (£4.5m).

Elsewhere, FPL Meerkat thinks Brentford forward Thiago can bounce back from an unsuccessful start.

Interestingly, none of the 18 ‘Great and Good’ managers used a transfer for Gameweek 2, and all received green arrows. Expect them to go in different directions ahead of Gameweek 3, though….

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 3 CAPTAIN

Best Captain - Gameweek

Let’s be honest, a certain Norwegian is going to be most people’s pick this week…

But if you’re a non-Haaland owner or a maverick, check out our Captain Sensible article and what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

FPL 2026/27 team reveals: Milanista’s first draft

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 3!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

231 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. graham_p
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Szobo or Gakpo?

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Szakpo

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    2. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Szo for me

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    3. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Gak

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  2. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Best of luck this weekend folks!

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    1. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      You to mate

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  3. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Thiago or Wissa on FH?

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    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Wissa

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Thiago

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    3. Nutmeg Ninja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Thiago

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  4. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Done my FreeHit and now it’s charging me a free transfer to make a change?

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Can happen when the team is too much shite.

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      1. Yankee Toffee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        lol, "too much shite"

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    2. have you seen cyan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Its a sign, stick. You picked the best team.

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  5. Redranger
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Stupidly transferred in Rogers when checking if I could afford it next week smh. So bench:

    A) Rogers
    B) JP

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    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Rogers

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    2. The Philosopher
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Happened with me with Grealish a few years ago. Took a hit to move him out again. Finished 27k in the end 😉

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    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I guess you could afford him at leadt

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      1. Redranger
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Hahah, I guess there’s a silver lining to it

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  6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Play encisco or Maguire

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    1. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Mags

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  7. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Okay, done with my transfers. One final call. Ignore my previous posts and please reply to this one.

    Bench one

    A. Maguire vs EVE (A)
    B. Hume vs BRE (A)
    C. Yalcouye vs LEE (H)

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Yalcouye I think

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    2. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Hume, I guess

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    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Maguire, I assume

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    4. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Hahaha thank you all of you

      Benched Hume out of those

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  8. Fifa las vegas
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Feck it, did absolutely nothing except TC Haaland in the end!

    3FT warchest for next week when the dust settles

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  9. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    TC Haaland.is done.
    I have spoken

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    1. Go Loons
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      This is the way

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      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        🙂

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      GL!

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    3. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Same here

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  10. Sid1891
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Last sec
    Kinsky or Vert ?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Verb

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    2. Yankee Toffee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Verb

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  11. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Where leaks

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  12. HD7
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Tzolis to Elanga?

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      No

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    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      maybe

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  13. Mr Turnip 1
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Any pool leaks?

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  14. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Pants down

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  15. Crazy RedDevil
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Whom to keep 1st sub, shaw or ndiaye?

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  16. Nutmeg Ninja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Thiago captain. 🙂

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      39 mins ago

      Ballsy

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    2. have you seen cyan
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Been such a let down so far. Went Thiago over Pedro. Typical. GL.

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      1. Nutmeg Ninja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Cheers you too!

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    3. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      #metoo. GL!

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      1. Nutmeg Ninja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Cheers! LFG!

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  17. chocolove
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Pants...

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  18. Yankee Toffee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Lápices abajo!

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      I googled this, and google images made it all make sense

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    2. iFash@FPL
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pencil down!

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  19. LarryDuff
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    3FTs baby

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      1FT baby!

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    2. chocolove
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      2FTs baby

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    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Oh yeah 😎

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  20. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Probably the earliest I've ever played a TC. GL all.

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Ditto

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  21. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Rolled to 3.

    Haaland T©, Bruno vice TC.

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Good luck everyone.

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    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Gl

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  22. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Followed the crowd with TC haaland
    Didn't follow it with city mid

    Hope I'm not punished for both ..

    Gl.

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      Exact same here

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  23. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    I hope Yalcouye starts at CAM again

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  24. HD7
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Did Tzolis to Elanga, not sure if it was prudent or I just wanted to male the first transfer for the season. Time will tell

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  25. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    No Haaland, Thiago Captain.
    Another two goals vs Sunderland please Igor!

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    1. Nutmeg Ninja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Same here. LFG! GL!

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  26. Nomadic Spurs
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    The Game is updating. I thought we still had time to make moves. Can someone guide the idiot.

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Idiots are not to be guided

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  27. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    TC Haaland
    Semenyo
    Cherki

    Let’s go! We shall feast baby!

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  28. henrysquire
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Week 3 - where dream starts go to die, and those who rebel against a bad start by making tilted balls-to-the-wall YOLO changes get rewarded.

    Captain Wirtz ahoy!

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    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      I endorsed this message until I got to the last 3 words.

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