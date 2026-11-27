If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 12.

Don’t forget to check out our Stats Centre, which offers a crazy amount of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 12 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 GMT on Friday 27 November.

FPL GAMEWEEK 12 PROJECTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet (below left) and goal-scoring potential (below right):

As well as the likelihood of a player securing an attacking return and DefCon success:

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The above numbers are from early Friday afternoon. Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail.

To help further, we’ve predicted the starting XI of these 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 12 PICKS

All four of our in-house Scout Squad crew unanimously back individuals such as Evanilson (£6.6m), Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.8m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£5.6m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – essentially a Free Hit in all but name – there is a triple-up on Leeds United assets.

On top of that, their attacking midfielder Noah Okafor (£5.8m) is one of three suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

RAYA + BRUNO UPDATES

Last weekend was cruel to many. Five of ‘The Great and the Good’ failed to exceed 30 points.

Not only that, 12 of the 18 own David Raya (£6.2m), whose injury adds an extra layer of intrigue to Sunday’s headline clash between Arsenal and out-of-form Manchester City.

The goalkeeper came off with a shoulder issue at Newcastle United, but Mikel Arteta gave a glimmer of hope on Friday.

“I don’t know, we still have a few hours for the game, so we’re just trying to get everybody back.” – Mikel Arteta on whether David Raya will be fit

“Yeah.” – Mikel Arteta when asked if there’s hope that his number one will make Sunday

It means that 45% of FPL managers are wondering what on earth to do. Sell him, upgrade the second stopper, or take a risk.

Elsewhere, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) has a virus that needs assessing, halting the small movement towards him.

TIGHT SCHEDULE

Adding to these problems is the small turnarounds separating Gameweeks 12, 13 and 14.

Our fixture analysis loves the upcoming Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool runs but, of course, these teams also happen to have the shortest amount of time between their three encounters.

Ahead of a Merseyside derby that James Tarkowski (£6.2m) is suspended for, we compare midfielders Florian Wirtz (£7.5m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m). The German has dazzled in recent outings and Tom is asked about Liverpool investment in his regular Q&A.

GOOD PICKS

Brighton, like Leeds, are most likely to grab goals and secure a clean sheet this weekend. The league’s top scorers love facing Newcastle at home, while both our Free Hit draft and Scout Picks think Daniel Farke’s team will excel versus Coventry City.

Tarik Muharemovic (£5.2m) and James Trafford (£5.1m) are part of a strong backline, and penalty-taking Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) was brilliant in their 4-1 win at Chelsea. The ‘Goals Imminent’ table says he’ll again hit the back of the net.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 12 CAPTAIN

Is this the week where even the safest managers shouldn’t put their armband on Erling Haaland (£15.7m)?

Check out the Captain Sensible article and what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 12!