September 12

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for FPL Gameweek 1

It feels like we’ve had a half-term rather than a summer holiday – Gameweek 1 is upon us already!

During the break Fantasy Football Scout has been busy producing absolutely tons of exciting content. The aim of this guide is to distill that knowledge into a digestible format. As Andy’s recent guest Simon succinctly put it when explaining his use of stats: “it’s almost impossible to watch 20 hours of football per week”.

The first piece of advice given by three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser is:

Read up about football more and then tinker… What happens when you are doing this is that you are strengthening your instinct, your subconscious… and then you tend to be more decisive.

– Lateriser

The most important news for you to read first is the team news.

Neale reported the headlines from Thursday’s press conferences: Chelsea’s new-signing Hakim Ziyech is out for a couple of weeks; Christian Pulisic is ahead of schedule and could feature this weekend; Mason Holgate will miss Everton’s trip to North London with a toe injury; and Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that budget ‘keeper Alex McCarthy is his No 1.

David and co have been reviewing all the pre-season matches in the Scout Notes and analysing the new additions to the Premier League in the Scout Reports.

If you want to quickly look up a particular team or player, the easiest way to find the information you need is via The Complete Guide to Pre Season. This section of the website lists all the articles associated with each club.

Pay Attention to Captaincy

Another of Lateriser’s rules – pay attention to captaincy. It can make up 25 per cent of your score and it’s the biggest decision you make each week. Our upside-chasing Pro Pundit advocates, on occasion, bringing in a player for a hit – even for one Gameweek.

The first Captain Sensible article of the new season has, for a change, been written by Jan Sienkiewicz. Jan finished in the top 100 overall last season and mustered 657 captain points, the second-most in the world. 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the popular choice with a clear lead in the captain poll, but Jan is not convinced by the underlying stats:

[Aubameyang] has been in a rich vein of form lately and the spirits are certainly high at the Emirates. However, the underlying data shows us that Arsenal’s attack has been underwhelming, creating very little from open play.

– Jan

For the double-points maestro, Liverpool are the more attractive proposition:

The Liverpool attack looks set to fire against Leeds United in a game in which suits them tactically, even if they have been lacklustre in pre-season. Both Salah and Mané will look to start the season strongly and maintain their brilliant goalscoring records at home.

– Jan

Mohamed Salah scored in 15 home matches last season, more than any other player.

However, in our Captaincy video Joe and David took a different view. A reminder that David went on a successful 17-Gameweek captain run back in 2018/19:

Aubameyang is my choice at the moment… the eye test is looking good, he made Liverpool look distinctly average [in the Community Shield]… and when he plays smaller teams he tends to look better.

– David

Joe concurred, highlighting the Arsenal man’s excellent record against the minnows (teams outside of the top six): his expected goals is doubled, his number of big chances is doubled, even his shooting accuracy is doubled. 

When in doubt back the odds.

– Lateriser

It’s notable that Arsenal and Liverpool’s opponents, Leeds and Fulham, have the worst odds of recording a clean sheet. Thank you as ever to G-Whizz for posting his regular summary.

Wise Words

I’ve been sharing a splattering of Lateriser’s tips in this article, but we are lucky enough to have several excellent managers to call upon. The days when I used to write articles on the Top Five managers in the Hall of Fame are no longer needed – the top three are now all signed up as Pro Pundits.

So far we’ve heard from number three on the list, Darren Wiles, who recently finished 140th in the world and has three top 1,000 finishes in the last four seasons. He’s found that going ‘big at the back’ has served him well:

A strategy that threatened to take off at the start of last season, going big at the back has been the key to a lot of my success over the last four years.

– Darren

Darren’s FPL draft includes four premium defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Matt Doherty, and Aymeric Laporte.

He’s also managed to squeeze in Salah, Aubameyang, and Werner! Somehow he’s done this with the same £100m budget as the rest of us.

Up front the Southampton fan has picked Che Adams and Aleksandar Mitrovic, giving him the same front three as Joe, who was roundly ridiculed on the Scoutcast by Az and Andy for having two £6.0m forwards. 

Interestingly, Pro Pundit Az has revealed a very similar front three, with the exception of Ings for Adams. The debate would clearly seem to come down to whether you think Ings is worth the extra £2.5m over Adams.

Value for money and the merits of going big at the back have also been discussed by the community. Thanks to this piece from kierenbwfc and the resulting hot topic.

To be fair to Az, it’s worth pointing out that Ings is just a placeholder for Anthony Martial his team. The co-host of the revamped FPL BlackBox podcast is set on owning the Manchester United forward for Gameweek 2.

Joining Az on the podcast is the legendary FPL manager and this website’s founder, Mark Sutherns. Mark has returned to Fantasy Football Scout and will be contributing his thoughts and insights over the coming season. Commenting on the proliferation of stats and content available to FPL managers, Mark reflected:

These days everyone can get a glut of knowledge, information and data in their timeline with relative ease. But to work out how best to process it, how you learn to separate luck from skill and focus on improving the input, not dwell on the output, that might just be the new marginal gain.

– Mark

Don’t be surprised if Mark adds to his four top 1,000 finishes.

Another manager looking to join Az with Martial in his Gameweek 2 squad is Lateriser, although the upside-chasing manager is starting with him on his Gameweek 1 bench! India’s two-time FPL champion outlined his thinking in his latest Pro Pundit article

Meanwhile Pro Pundit Tom Freeman has been scouting the Red Devil’s summer signing Donny van de Beek. The new addition gives Ole Gunnar Solskjær an extra dimension to his already gifted attack. Although Tom feels he may have to settle for a place on the bench, at least to start with.

Intriguingly, Tom’s headline differential pick is Christian Pulisic, who, as mentioned earlier, is in contention for Monday’s trip to Brighton. And he’s got the potential to deliver even if he’s named among the substitutes:

An appearance off the bench might not be the end of the world for owners, considering his ability to haul from limited minutes, as evidenced at Anfield last season.

– Tom

Costing the same price as Chelsea’s Captain America is the Blues latest recruit from the Bundesliga, Kai Havertz. Chelsea fan and Pro Pundit Zophar, ran the rule over the former Bayer Leverkusen star. The German’s impressive goal conversion ratio of 19 per cent led the six-time top 5,000 manager to describe him as an “ice-cold finisher”.

Another player singled out by Tom as a differential ahead of the new season is Dele Alli. Indeed he is a player I highlighted when examining Mourinho’s attacking formation. Spurs have been much debated this pre-season both in terms of their attack and defence.

Pro Pundit Sam Bonfield shared her thoughts on the improved backline during the restart period, explaining how it bodes well for the coming season. While community member FPL Octopus argues that their defenders have been underpriced. And I took a look at the potential offered by Matt Doherty.

Join in the fun!

The Head-to-Head leagues and Last Man Standing are back, and we’re dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways in the Community Members mini-league, plus there are a plethora of competitions for you to take part in: perhaps you fancy yourself against Greyhead’s The Great and The Good?

Take a moment to read this article to find out the League Codes – watch out for those Gameweek 1 deadlines. And thank you, as ever, to RedLightning for administering a number of our community mini-leagues.

Enjoy the new season.

Best players by position:

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21

  1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    i got rid of doherty over benching rumours and kept mitro

    I just know doherty will play now.....it is written 😆

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      I'd be surprised if Doherty was benched tbh!

    2. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      80 % he plays i think. He may save him for midweek

  2. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    56 mins ago

    Debating whether to hit the transfer on Martial already

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      No need for it yet mate
      You could get injuries in your team

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      Would be silly to before first game has even kicked off.

      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        50 mins ago

        Agreed

  3. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    any one have a link to any of the Scouts League teams ? let’s have a look at eh ?

  4. Tamagotchi Massacre
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Is there a reason I can't get see teams in the league? Android app

    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Visible on website, probably app issue

    2. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      Same on apple

  5. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    First game back in the PL and Parker’s started the man that had a brawl with Mitro for stealing his pen, then was sent packing on loan for it.... and here we are now just to rub salt in Mitro’s wound

  6. Bartowski
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    I guess Martínez not being in the squad means he's off somewhere. If he stays in the Prem could be a good 4.5 keeper.

    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Apparently Villa

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Brighton and Villa with bids on him I heard

    3. Critical Observer
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Villa getting him makes no sense at all as they already have Heaton.

  7. Russell
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Onomah could be the 5m replacement for Soucek after today...

    1. ivantys
        13 mins ago

        His stats were actually decent and he plays behind the striker. I had him briefly in my team at one point but decided to get a 4.5 instead in the end.

      • JustPark
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        I like Ritchie more.

        1. onceuponatyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Ritchie's gonna get very limited minutes.
          I personally like him a lot, but he's surplus now and if Bruce could get him off the wage bill, he would.

      • PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Which team

    2. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      What’s wrong with Livefpl? Showing random scores. Auba with 12 points and Mitro 2 Justin 7 etc

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        Must be Loading teams

      2. fitzy
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Probably showing scores from the last game of last season?

        Open Controls
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          Nope Havertz with 1 point too

      3. RMA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        proof we live in a simulation

      4. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        Not random at all, they’ve been in the future

    3. Barnabus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Just seen my rival has Mitro and Saliba, along with a bench full of blankers. Off to a great start!

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        A little early for rivals isn’t it?

        1. Barnabus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          49 mins ago

          historic rival, won my ML last season

    4. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Why the hell did I go for Saka? Ah well.

      1. jamiejoe
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        I listened to Lateriser saying that ASM plays too wide and he's not picking him for that reason.

        I ended up with Noble but think Pranil picked him in the end.

        Guess if i was really bothered I'd have paid for the membership and xG data!

    5. RECKLESS
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Anyone can share FPL IDs of Mark Sutherns and Villa Ronka?

      1. KICKandRUSH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        47 mins ago

        "Notify me of replies"

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        This is Villa Ronka's:

        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/617620/event/1

      3. Turtle and Bear Utd
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        25 mins ago

        Mark Sutherns
        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/194/event/1

    6. RECKLESS
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Mitrovic 5.8mn soon now

      1. raff97
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        Wildcard time

    7. JustSomeGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      51 mins ago

      My 3 biggest rivals all have Salah and have him as captain. I do not have Salah.

      Damn I'm worried :s

      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        You will have a heart attack by Christmas

    8. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Now the games begin.

      Already transferred in Martial, Bruno, KDB, Mahrez and Greenwood...

      Feels more like my kind of team and deployed that wild card!

      1. Critical Observer
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        Mahrez has covid.

        1. jamiejoe
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          I know but he'll be back soon...

    9. Johnjo
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      As a Mitro owner I'm not too bothered. Wasn't expecting too much against Ars even if he was playing. I got him for the next 2 against Leeds and villa which he should play. Might even be a blessing with Mitchell as first sub if Palace get a CS. You guys need to chillax.

      1. Top Mark.S
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        He will come on though so...

        I agree with the rest

    10. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      That Arsenal front 3 should be able to cause some damage

      1. Kannbury
          25 mins ago

          Here's hoping!

      2. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        I captained Werner, anyone else?

        1. KICKandRUSH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          47 mins ago

          VC

      3. CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Loving how Mitrovic has been written off as an option before the season has even started.

        Open Controls
        1. ivantys
            46 mins ago

            People panicking over a game everyone expects him to blank in

          • Hairy Potter
            • 5 Years
            45 mins ago

            With all the attacking options and lack of patience, this could be the year of the knee jerks.

          • Demi
            • 7 Years
            45 mins ago

            In what way has he been written off?

        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          49 mins ago

          Posted wrong place. Some idea perhaps of what's happened on this site with template premiums

          Mane it is thenas the ultimate buster. Well done Giggs

          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            43 mins ago

            3rd time lucky- the numbers are from ML created from people seriously tinkering a week back and more

            Auba at 160%
            Mo at 92%
            Werner 83%
            Havertz 30%
            Robbo 19%
            Martial 17%
            VvD 16%
            Kane 16%
            Vardy 11%
            Bruno 7%
            Mane 4%
            KdB 2%

            Few/none in the league have a top 10k finish so.....

        3. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          46 mins ago

          Not sure the idea of getting City & Utd players on the bench this week was the best of strategies

        4. KICKandRUSH
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          46 mins ago

          Quite a few of my minileague rivals have gone completely brainless over this Covid period and are captaining VVD. Why the hell would you do that?

        5. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          43 mins ago

          Mitrovic on the bench. Got to be kidding me!

        6. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          42 mins ago

          surprised mitrovic is benched of course,but no saka does surprise me even more,magic of the game i suppose...

          1. Gabbiadini
            • 3 Years
            33 mins ago

            saka wasn't going to start if laca played.

        7. JustPark
          • 4 Years
          41 mins ago

          Top transfer in currently:
          Fernandes at 11.

          1. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            37 mins ago

            most out ,pepe7

        8. gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          Anybody know why Mitrovic is on the bench? Not making a lot of sense to me. Isn't he their best player and talisman?

          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            was benched a bit at the he end of last season - not nailed really

          2. Gabbiadini
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            yeh 30-minute bursts aren't uncommon for mitro
            kamara will offer more defensively.

            1. Gabbiadini
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              may become a theme v the top teams.

            2. CostaCoffee
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Saw some tweet saying he played full 90 minutes 40/46 games last season

              1. Gabbiadini
                • 3 Years
                just now

                prem is completely different. gone from one of the top teams to one of the bottom.

          3. CostaCoffee
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            I'd imagine it's because he was away with Serbia so wasn't training with the team

        9. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          Anyone done Salah to Fernandes yet? or activated their WC?

          1. Kannbury
              22 mins ago

              Will do Salah to Fernandes, probably close to the next deadline, to allow for the inevitable injuries to the rest of the squad!

          2. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            33 mins ago

            FFS group think rage rages against the dying of the light. Wild men who caught and sang the sun in flight and learn too late, they grieved it on its way, Do not go gentle into that good night.

          3. gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            The 50/50 decisions going wrong already. Was a toss up between Mitrovic, Adams and Ayew. Obviously picked the wrong one. Eff off!

          4. CONNERS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            32 mins ago

            I see 4 people have already rage-transferred out Mitrovic...

            1. CostaCoffee
              • 7 Years
              27 mins ago

              1307 actually

          5. HashAttack
            • 3 Years
            18 mins ago

            Just checking LiveFPL - KENNY GAIN VS SALAH LOSS .... Somehow I think Salah will edge it

