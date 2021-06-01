17
FanTeam June 1

Changes to FanTeam’s scoring system from June

17 Comments
FanTeam are introducing a new scoring system ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

This fresh set-up will be in place across all their football tournaments from Friday, June 11.

What’s changing and why? 

Currently, FanTeam provides players with one extra point for a win when they’re on the pitch, deducting one for a defeat. These will reduce to +0.3 for a win, and -0.3 for a loss.

This will reduce the impact of a team’s performance and put more focus on the individual you’ve selected. Ultimately this change will make more players desirable, especially in formats with only a few fixtures.

Players will now be rewarded for a shot on target. Forwards and midfielders will receive 0.4 points per accurate effort, defenders 0.6 and goalkeepers will get a whole additional point. This additional metric rewards attacking play, while reducing the amount of ties in our tournaments.

A shot on target is simply a shot that’s going in, but is stopped by the last line of defence. This could be a goalkeeper, an opposing player ‘on the line’, or even your own teammate if they’re goal-hanging.

However, it is worth noting that points for a shot on target are not awarded when a goal is scored from the effort, either if the player is the scorer or is awarded the assist.

Euro 2020 Fantasy

BEST PLAYERS

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

STRATEGY

17 Comments Post a Comment
  1. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Changes seem fair, although personally think the extra points (even fractions of points) for a win or loss should be totally done away with.

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is Fan Team any good whatever the rules? What is it?

  2. anish10
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Thoughts on this :

    Hradreky - Donurumma
    Florenzi - P.Torres - Stones - D.Ligt - Denayer
    F.Torres Chiesa Mount B.Silva Nego
    Lukaku Kane Pukki

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      2 out of Lukaku or Kane or Ronaldo is a toss up.

      Think Jota could also be an alternative to B.Silva.

      Not sure about Nego as it's likely we will need all 3 of our bench players.

    2. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nego is a bad punt purely as you'll play him on last day. You want a really strong bench for last or 2nd last day

  3. RECKLESS
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/phil-jones-signs-new-contract-with-manchester-united

    Phil Jones for Life

    1. RECKLESS
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Contract till 2023. Who will even buy him?

      1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Everton

    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      God help us.

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I understand the rationale of giving players new contracts in order to keep balance sheet value/potential selling price up rather than letting them leave for nowt, but in Utd's case over recent years it just means they have a load of players that they are paying that they don't really want and that nobody else wants either. I am not an accountant, but is this not a stupid thing to do?

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Maybe they are just keeping him for homegrown quota or something like that?

  4. jayzico
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Potential captain for all 5 matchdays. Ronaldo is perfect final cover if rest goes tits up.

    Hradecky.
    Kjaer. Bonucci(Cap1). Meunier. M. de Ligt. Hinteregger.
    Alaba(Capt3). Zakaria. KdB.
    Lukaku(Cap2). Wind.

    Subs: Chesney. Rodri(Capt4). Fernandez. Ronaldo(Cap5)

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Took me a moment to work out who Chesney was….. I think balance not quite right with too much in defence and not enough in midfield - assume you mean Bruno who not sure is such a good option for Portugal at his price so could reduce value there a bit also. Rodri not really a fantasy option but can see why you went for him at that price. Sorry if being overly negative

    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      is kdb fit?

  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Views on this squad? Captains available for each day as marked. We get Italy team pre deadline so can change as necessary if Chiesa not starting

    Donnarumma
    Kjaer Denayer Wijndal
    Eriksen F Torres (4) Chiesa (1) Mount
    Ronaldo (5) Lukaku (2) Depay (3)

    Hradecky Bednarek P Torres Nego

    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      It's similar to mine so I like it! No England for me though, not keen on the fixture. What's your strategy for the chips? Is this a one week team?

    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      nice.
      I have 6 of those
      One midf of 7.5m still up in the air for me

