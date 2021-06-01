Changes to FanTeam’s scoring system from June

FanTeam are introducing a new scoring system ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

This fresh set-up will be in place across all their football tournaments from Friday, June 11.

What’s changing and why?

Currently, FanTeam provides players with one extra point for a win when they’re on the pitch, deducting one for a defeat. These will reduce to +0.3 for a win, and -0.3 for a loss.

This will reduce the impact of a team’s performance and put more focus on the individual you’ve selected. Ultimately this change will make more players desirable, especially in formats with only a few fixtures.

Players will now be rewarded for a shot on target. Forwards and midfielders will receive 0.4 points per accurate effort, defenders 0.6 and goalkeepers will get a whole additional point. This additional metric rewards attacking play, while reducing the amount of ties in our tournaments.

A shot on target is simply a shot that’s going in, but is stopped by the last line of defence. This could be a goalkeeper, an opposing player ‘on the line’, or even your own teammate if they’re goal-hanging.

However, it is worth noting that points for a shot on target are not awarded when a goal is scored from the effort, either if the player is the scorer or is awarded the assist.

Euro 2020 Fantasy

BEST PLAYERS

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

STRATEGY

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT