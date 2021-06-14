162
  1. hullcityfan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Ferran fail

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Feckit. Roll the dice to Ronaldo.

  2. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Anyone got a more unlucky back 5?

    Cancelo | Castagne | Vestergaard | Zinchenko | Jansson

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Strikers:

      Kane (C) | Depay | Pukki

      Lol

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      54 mins ago

      mine are all just duds so far.
      Cancelo.
      Maehr+Kjaer double up
      Ristovski

      If Torres holds onto this CS he'll have outscored the other 4 combined lol.

    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Ristovski, Denayer, Wijndal, Kjaer, Torres.

    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Buckmann, Alioski, Denayer, Wijndal, Kjaer, Eriksen, Soucek, Zakaria, Dupay.

      I'm not far off a whole team of blanks.

  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Ferran Torres, a massive fail in a first round chock full of massive fails.

  4. Bring the Cavalry
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    When can you make subs for tomorrow? Once tonight’s game has finished? Cheers

    1. hullcityfan
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      About an hour after I think

    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      52 mins ago

      usually takes about an hour to allow you to sub/move captain

    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Yes but better waiting until close to substitution window closes to get some team news.

      1. Bring the Cavalry
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I’m subbing out a bunch of 0 anyway so no loss!

        Thanks everyone

  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Captaincy moves to Ronaldo then - more and more looking like should have kept Berardi’s 6 points !

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Ronaldo goal and 2 assists

    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Don't think that was a bad decision at all, sticking first round on 6 would backfire on you more times than not. Ronaldo hardly a bad last option!

    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      Bruno for me.

      May just gamble on Giroud now instead.

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        43 mins ago

        i have Bruno and Ronaldo to decide between - still not sure which.

    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      No Kaku ? I could have kept 10.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        You twisted off Lukaku :O

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Already had 6 blanks (only on 39 points now with 9 blanks), so twisted in the hope that a maga captain score could get me back in contention.

  6. Adetro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Spain have been so frustrating this second half.

  7. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Yay Jansson coming on I think

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Or maybe not!

  8. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    It isn't pretty but the Swedish game plan has been damn effective.

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      It’s a training game, defence v attack.

    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Reminds me of Greece 2004

    3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Bit of a Sweden plan but Spain have been rubbish

      Pass pass pass

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Some really clear cut chances. Another team could have put Sweden away ages ago

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Definitely. No cutting edge up front.

    4. FingerNFudge
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        It’s the neutral swede way. The neutralisers. Draw masters.

    5. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      So Bernardo Silva is my last hope now

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Ronaldo (c) is mine. On 39 points so need him to score at least five times.

        1. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I'd be really confident if I had Ronaldo. Bernardo is not so inspiring!

    6. Swans3aJ4ck
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Can I just check - after this GW I can use one sub (Erik - Gigi) and then hit Limitless? That’ll mean GW3 I should have 3 subs right as one sub carries?!

      Am I right?

      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        35 mins ago

        no don't think any subs carry over after chips.
        and your team re-sets to what it was so used chips won't stay in effect for MD3.

        1. Swans3aJ4ck
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Hmmm so I’d limitless but still have two transfers with my current team to make changes for GW3.

          Guessing this is why people doing WC then.

          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            31 mins ago

            yeah - that's my plan. figured it was too hard to get a good team for 2 matchdays with limited transfers and so much unknown.

    7. Lamplighters
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      The overall quality of play so far has been lacking, and not just from the minnows, but teams like Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Czech Republic, etc., who unlike in the past, have very few talented players.

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        33 mins ago

        i think that's a weird list.

        italy bossed their game - and their skill level was super high.

        denmark were bossing their game until eriksen died on the pitch - they can be excused for the tournament for not being switched on.

        this was clearly sweden's plan and they managed to have the best chance of the game. will be interesting to see them against the rest of the group.

      2. artvandelay316
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        31 mins ago

        Bizarre comment. Italy had a masterful performance.

      3. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        What are you measuring their quality against? It's just Round 1. Italy are the best team so far. Belgium not bad without Hazard and De Bruyne. England deservedly beat Croatia, Sterling impressed despite poor season, Phillips very good. Netherlands and Spain were poor.

        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          27 mins ago

          going in everyone expected the Netherlands to bottle it. So that was expected.
          And I think we all knew Spain would look like this and have no striker to finish. So that's not surprising either.

          Also still got Germany, France and Portugal to come - can't wait to see them.

          Of games I watched the biggest disappointment was Croatia.

    8. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Lovely CS for Pau Torres

      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        My only one!

    9. MGD
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      2 points lost but we’ll get them next time.

      Onwards, Sweden!

    10. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      stick on P.Torres captain - 6pts?

      twist to Bruno or Ronaldo?

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Twist Ronaldo. Bruno not on pens.

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not on anything if his overall Portugal record is a good guide.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        I'd definitely twist to Ronnie.

        1. Finding Timo
            32 mins ago

            I am still on stick with lukuku and think keep it on him

            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              I'd stick

            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Well Lukaku is an obvious stick imo.

        2. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          31 mins ago

          cheers - seems obvious, but 6 pts in the bag ain't the worst.
          wish i did Lukaku over Eriksen and had the 10.

      3. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Switch Captain to:

        A) Pogba
        B) Kimmich
        C) Jota

        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          50 mins ago

          C

        2. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          Wait as late as you can before deadline to get the best team news. Not convinced Jota will start after a few days when we thought we had nailed on starters that didn't.

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            37 mins ago

            Surely that won’t continue….will it

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              33 mins ago

              I think Jota was sounding less nailed on to start than Denayer of Wijndal. And both of them didn't start. A lot was made of Jota's goal burst coming to Euros and doubts on Bernardo Silva but Silva has played something like the last 20 games for Portugal.

              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                Ok thanks

      4. Finding Timo
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Is the main plus of playing Limitless MD2 rather than 3 MD2 less rotation / risk of players being rested or teams playing for draws if that it what they only need?

          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            26 mins ago

            i think so.

            i'm going to try make a regular WC team and LL team for both and see which has more upside.
            but it'll be a guess.

            1. Finding Timo
                21 mins ago

                Cheers mate - i am saving my wildcard til later round

            2. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              25 mins ago

              Fixtures. Most of the teams who had a good fixture in MD1, have their hardest fixture in MD2.

              1. Finding Timo
                  19 mins ago

                  Oh good point so think that will apply to lots of my players so that would force my hand

              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                25 mins ago

                I think it's also because lots of people's MD1 teams are awful so they have to pivot to LL in MD2 and WC in MD3.

                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  23 mins ago

                  there's also this! if you end up with 2-3 not starting...Eriksen and/or Cancelo....it's hard not to use a chip immediately.

                  1. Finding Timo
                      17 mins ago

                      All my players played except denayer

                  2. Finding Timo
                      22 mins ago

                      My MD1 team had been ok so in no hurry to use it but thinking MD2 slightly better than MD3

                      1. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Well if you planned for it that way.

                        I think LL is better in MD2 than 3 because you can use your whole budget confidently however WC is stronger in the QFs than in MD3. I think I'd rather save the WC for the QFs.

                        1. Finding Timo
                            8 mins ago

                            Totally agree on WC point / cheers

                      2. Finding Timo
                          21 mins ago

                          Thanks all for advice by the way

                      3. GreennRed
                        • 9 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        It might be. You'll still be left with your MD1 team for MD3 before you make transfers, in a MD when some teams already through will rest players.

                        1. Finding Timo
                            8 mins ago

                            Yeh that’s a great point too! Crickey is very difficult to decide ! Thanks

                        2. azz007
                          • 3 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Yes ll2 have unlimted potential everything to. Play for all expected players will. Play. Laod up

                      4. amplifiedAnt
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                        Hmm, before the tournament I probably would've taken 66 with Ronaldo to play. But top of mini league has 72 with Ronaldo, Pavard and Rudiger to go!

                        As you can probably tell from those selections, they made some odd picks...

                        Anyway:

                        1. Bank the Eriksen 1 pointer
                        2. Risk a 0 with Nego

                        And yes, I should've made a proper 15-man squad. Hindsight, etc.

                        1. RogDog_jimmy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          18 mins ago

                          for 1 point I'd take that gamble 100 times out of 100.

                      5. Pep Roulette
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        Which option alongside Mbappe on LL?

                        A. Griezmann
                        B. Giroud
                        C. Benzema

                        1. RogDog_jimmy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          25 mins ago

                          gotta wait and see how they play tomorrow.
                          no way to know now.

                        2. Camzy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Let's see tomorrow...

                        3. Warby84
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Not Giroud they won’t pass to eachother..

                      6. tristanabc
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 4 mins ago

                        Which strengthens the team up more for next week?

                        a) Foden, Maehle -> Malinovskyi, Walker
                        b) Foden, Torres -> Mount, Yarmolenko

                        Simon Hradecky
                        Bonucci Soyuncu Torres Bednarek Maehle
                        Insigne Torres Berardi Foden Nego
                        Kane Lukaku Depay

                        1. GreennRed
                          • 9 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          Torres to Yarmolenko, Maehle to defender for your budget. Do 't sell Foden or buy Mount.

                        2. Warby84
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          I think Mount was ineffective, I reckon 50/50 to start, wouldn’t be surprised to see Grealish in his position..

                      7. Subzero (-4)
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        39 mins ago

                        What do we think of this LL team GW2

                        Courtois
                        Zinchenko Dumfries spinaz
                        Sterling insigne yarmalenko wiljandrum de bruyne (if fit)
                        Lukaku immobile

                        Pickford Pavard LHernandez mbappe

                        French lads mopping up any mess?

                        Any obvious errors or players you would recommend that I need.

                        Many thanks in advance 🙂

                        1. Camzy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          Looks pretty good. I'd double down on some defenses rather than split.

                          1. Subzero (-4)
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Which defences you reckon then? I did have double Italy defence and no immobile. Contemplating this and swapping him to Kane but Italy look deadly in attack as well as defence like

