We’re already three-quarters of the way through Matchday 1 of the European Championship group stage, with Spain v Sweden the 10th fixture of the tournament.

Kick-off in Seville is at 20:00 BST.

A number of Spain’s budget assets make Luis Enrique’s starting XI, including the second-most owned defender in the EURO 2020 Fantasy game.

Pau Torres (€4.5m), selected by 29% of managers, is given the nod at centre-half, where he is joined by Aymeric Laporte (€6.0m).

Two €5.0m midfielders, Marcos Llorente and Rodri, also make the cut, with the former starting at right-back.

Wingers Ferran Torres (€8.0m) and Dani Olmo (€7.0m) are included further forward but Gerard Moreno (€6.5m) has to be content with a place among the substitutes, as Alvaro Morata (€9.0m) has been chosen to lead the line.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets (€5.5m) misses out following his recent positive Covid-19 test.

While there are five members of Spain’s squad who possess double-digit ownerships, not a single Sweden player is selected by more than 2% of managers.

The Zlatan-less Swedes are in their usual 4-4-2, with Alexander Isak (€8.0m) and Marcus Berg (€8.5m) up top.

Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof (€5.5m) starts, as does midfielder Sebastian Larsson (€6.0m).

Spain XI: Simon, Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Koke, Rodri, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Morata, Olmo.

Sweden XI: Olsen, Lustig, Danielson, Lindelof, Augustinsson, Sebastian Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg, Berg, Isak.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

