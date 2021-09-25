877
Tips September 25

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 6: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 6?

FPL Gameweek 6 Scout Picks: Leicester, West Ham and Liverpool double-ups
Armstrong a FPL differential for Gameweek 6 and beyond
The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 6
The FPL players on the Watchlist ahead of Gameweek 6

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Team news, injury updates and predicted line-ups for FPL Gameweek 6
Gameweek 6 team news: Bamford out, Alexander-Arnold fit, Raphinha a doubt

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 6?

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 6?

BEST FIXTURES FOR GAMEWEEK 6 AND BEYOND

Who has the best FPL fixtures in the next six Gameweeks and beyond?

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM REVEALS

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 6 preview and latest team plans
FPL Team Reveal: Injury problems and the hunt for Bamford replacements
FPL team reveal: Who I’m replacing Ilkay Gundogan with for Gameweek 6

BEST FPL STRATEGY AND EXPERT TIPS FOR GAMEWEEK 6 AND BEYOND

Keep or sell? The best options and replacements for Bamford’s FPL owners
What should FPL managers do with Ferran Torres, Diogo Jota and Mason Greenwood?
My thoughts on Wildcarding, the best Chelsea defender and Gameweek 6 captaincy

GAMEWEEK 6 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

USEFUL TOOLS

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 5

  1. The Red Devil
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    werner starting is bad for lukaku

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Explain, tactical genius

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        well, did you not see he fluffed multiple assists last weekend?

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Deep

          Open Controls
    2. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not really they link up well

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        not last week, when timo missed a couple of chances

        Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Given Timo assists more than scores, who's to say that's true?

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        issue is if timo plays off the defender's shoulders, lukaku has to drop deep, hopefully its the other way around

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          Is that not a bit simplistic?

          Anyway, not trying to call you out, let's see. Good luck

          Open Controls
          1. The Red Devil
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            all cool bro, it wasn't a deep tactical call, just a view on Lukaku exclusively as an FPL asset, i'll be happiest if he gets a return or two, a differential in my ML

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              Fair shout mate.
              Me too, and as a fellow Red let's hope for a draw.

              Open Controls
    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Early days, I think they complement each other perfectly. Could be a lethal partnership

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        You got the 'OMG' multi-telly bunker ready Bemba?

        Open Controls
  2. davies
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Next week (MCI) who would you rather have?

    A) TAA
    B) Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Podge
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      a every week against anyone

      Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      A - half-decent chance Firmino plays

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      TAA

      Open Controls
    4. Gunneryank
      1 min ago

      The answer is always Trent.

      Open Controls
  3. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    City masterclass today

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      N'golo.

      Open Controls
  4. Gunneryank
    24 mins ago

    I'd just like to personally thank all the managers who shipped out Trent and Antonio last week and didn't get them back.

    Cheers lads 😀

    Open Controls
    1. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Well, they have still got close to 100% EO, so not sure who sold them 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Gunneryank
        just now

        Hmm yeah that's a good point. I suppose since I'm not near 10k it helps me more, as my rank tier should be easier to run some beats on (900k).

        Open Controls
  5. davies
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Can’t afford Dias/Cancelo… next best option?

    A) Laporte
    B) Walker

    Open Controls
    1. GreenAmberRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I wouldn't bother with either.

      Open Controls
    2. 4Rsenal_1886
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Walker

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Too early to say

      Open Controls
    4. KunDogan (B.D.)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Avoid

      Open Controls
  6. Kellz86
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Well Torres has been an inspired choice

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      on Foden watch today, easy to make the switch

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        just now

        😆

        Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kept him in with the expectation of 2 points only, so assuming he gets a cameo that’s all I’m really looking at.

      Got 2 FT so can get rid this week and get a Chelsea defender without taking a hit.

      As Maximus has repeatedly stated on here, we knew what we were setting ourselves up for getting any City outfielders. Bail out now and leave them well alone in future.

      Open Controls
  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    LiveFPL's all-time best managers captaincy picks GW6:

    Ronaldo 76.7%
    Salah 20.4%
    Antonio 2.1%
    Fernandes 0.5%
    Greenwood 0.1%
    Gray 0.1%
    Sarr 0.1%

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      sarr lol

      Open Controls
    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      With all the talk on Antonio I expected more than 2%

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Don't be deceived - a small minority here tend to repeat-post prolifically.

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yup, so obvious. Lots of the time deliberately doing repeat posts to cause panic to benefit themselves

          Open Controls
        2. gogs67
          just now

          And a lot of people who post with their 'edgy' (c) picks change back to the safe option at the last minute.
          I have Antonio (c) and I'm kinda wishing now I'd just gone Salah lol

          Open Controls
  8. THE SHEEP HUNTER
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Pep roulette success_KDB and Jesus.
    Now I need them to bust the Chelsk defence.

    Open Controls
  9. F4L
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    The midfield 3 enabling a James start, you love to see it.

    Open Controls
  10. 4Rsenal_1886
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Cancelo, Lukaku, Ronaldo(C), Greenwood & Shaw

    Need minimum 40 points from you lot!

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      8 mins ago

      Cancelo + Lukaku = 8
      Ronaldo(C) + Greenwood + Shaw = 20
      Total 28

      Open Controls
      1. 4Rsenal_1886
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hope that’s not the case 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          just now

          Ronaldo(C) has got high ceiling. So as the other two MU players. Lukaku and Cancelo hedge each other.

          Open Controls
  11. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Took Torres out on wildcard in GW5. The only positive of my season so far 😀

    Open Controls
    1. AzzaroMax99
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Took him out for Gray (-4) xD
      Success xD

      Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      brought him in on gw5 wildcard!
      quickly rectified that before deadline to Sarr

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      got him after his haul and he’s done naff all since.

      My fault as I knew the likely risks getting him, but at least I’ve got 2 FT now.

      I will ship his ass out this week and have enough to get rid of Digne for Alonso with my other free, so I’ll take the benching this week and move on from those two trolls.

      Open Controls
    4. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      w/c him out g/w3 18 points,back for -4 gw4 ,4 points so far,horrific selection

      Open Controls
  12. Baberto
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    I've a template rating of 55% and for some reason that scares me!

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Why? Are you a sheep? I was on 37% a couple of weeks ago and achieved an OR in the Top 500. Gone more template and dropped like a stone.

      Open Controls
      1. Baberto
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I went for a few odd pics in the WC but wasn't expecting this much differential. It worked out for you, hope it doesn't break me.

        Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      47% for me!
      it was 80% 3 weeks ago

      Open Controls
      1. Baberto
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I started with a 92 as far as i can remember!

        Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      embrace it, much more fun. 22% for me this week 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Baberto
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yeah, i guess that's the only option left now! 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. Optimus.
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      85% template here and doing well

      Open Controls
      1. Baberto
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Happy for you brother

        Open Controls
    5. Bennerman
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Template is the biggest myth going in this 'industry'

      Open Controls
      1. Baberto
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Template is a physical representation of the ownership percentages. What's your perspective to call it a myth?

        Open Controls
    6. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      49% here

      Open Controls
      1. Baberto
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Best of luck brother!

        Open Controls
  13. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Guys EO of cr7 and salah please?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      158% Ronnie
      120% Mo

      Open Controls
      1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks so if cr7 blanks and salah hauls, as cr7 cap and salah owner will it hurt my rank?

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 3 Years
          just now

          It massively depends on all the many, many other players' scores.
          It really ain't all about EO like some pencil-heads here claim

          Open Controls
  14. Random Name
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Tuchel > Pep this is an easy win for Chelsea

    Open Controls
  15. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    A bit surprised with Salah's EO% tbh...

    Open Controls
  16. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Christensen incredible value for 5m

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      If he plays...

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Which will be most of the time.

        Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Trusted today in their toughest game, looks like he’s above silva in the pecking order

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          No. Silva just can't play every game.

          Open Controls
          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Even better, hopefully silva plays the CL, will be doubled with rudiger by next week which will hopefully guarantee 1 starter every week even if it’s a bit boring

            Open Controls
    2. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Totally. Especially good news to see him preferred to Thiago Silva here

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Tuchel just said Thaigo would have played had he not had an injury issue

        Open Controls
    3. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Tuchel just said thiago would have started but picked up something in training yesterday

      Open Controls
    4. Optimus.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Probably bringing him in this gw

      Open Controls
  17. Bossworld
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    It's nice having absolutely no FPL involvement in the early game/big team clash and just being able to watch it for fun.

    Open Controls
  18. Hairy Potter
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone heard any news about the South American players and the international break? I'm guessing that anyone off on international duty won't be back for the following GW.

    Open Controls
  19. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    This game screams 0-0

    Open Controls
  20. HIAFL (Howe to Train your D…
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Tuchel quotes : Thiago had some issues in training otherwise he would have started

    Open Controls

