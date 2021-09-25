The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 6: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 6?
GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 6?
BEST FIXTURES FOR GAMEWEEK 6 AND BEYOND
GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM REVEALS
BEST FPL STRATEGY AND EXPERT TIPS FOR GAMEWEEK 6 AND BEYOND
GAMEWEEK 6 VIDEO CONTENT
Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for GW6 and beyond
- Season Ticker
- FPL Team Planner (request your own planner via the Premium Members Area sidebar)
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW FROM GAMEWEEK 5
- Saturday summary in brief
- Sunday summary in brief
- Newcastle 1-1 Leeds: Raphinha injury latest
- Wolves 0-2 Brentford: Bees defence to give Salah a tough test
- Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Gunners defence looking solid
- Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Why Alexander-Arnold missed GW5
- Man City 0-0 Southampton: Livramento and Saints set for favourable fixtures
- Norwich 1-3 Watford: Why £4.0m Foster started in Gameweek 5
- Aston Villa 3-0 Everton: Richarlison out for 2/3 weeks
- Brighton 2-1 Leicester: Budget asset Duffy returns again from a set play
- West Ham 1-2 Man Utd: Shaw blanks but remains creative force
- Spurs 0-3 Chelsea: The reason for Mendy’s absence as Chelsea defence excel again
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.[anon_only id="snack_dex6"] [/anon_only]
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
werner starting is bad for lukaku