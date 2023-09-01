FPL Gameweek 4 guide: Picks, predicted line-ups, team news + more

All of our written content for Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on this page ahead of tonight’s deadline at 18:30 BST.
GAMEWEEK 4 PICKS
- FPL Gameweek 4 Scout Picks: Foden features in City triple-up
- The Scout Squad’s best players for FPL Gameweek 4
WHO ARE THE BEST PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?
- FPL Gameweek 4 differentials: Enzo, Antonio + Hamer
- The FPL Watchlist: The players to target in Gameweek 4
- Gameweek 4 Wildcard: Pros, cons + draft team
GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- Which players took penalties and set pieces in FPL Gameweek 3?
- FPL Gameweek 4 team news: Thursday’s injury updates
- FPL Gameweek 4 team news: Friday’s live injury updates
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database and Predicted Line-ups.
NEW TRANSFERS
- Transfer deadline day live: The new FPL arrivals
- FPL new signings: Is Doku a threat to Foden’s minutes?
- FPL new signings: £4.5m forward Archer the ‘new Defoe’
- FPL new signings: Is Mohammed Kudus a good buy at £6.5m?
- FPL transfer round-up: Hall, Mavropanos, Montiel + more
- Transfer news: All the confirmed summer signings in FPL
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- Rate My Team surgery from five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- FPL Gameweek 4 points predictions: How does your team score?
OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS
- Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman: Keep or sell Brighton + Man Utd players, Rodri’s goal threat
- Two-time Indian champion Lateriser: Foden v Maddison v Sterling v Mbeumo – who is the best FPL pick?
- FPL Milanista on avoiding transfer regret + his Gameweek 4 plans
- Zophar’s FPL Q&A: Sterling hype, best midfielders + team value
- FPL General’s Gameweek 4 team + Sterling v Maddison thoughts
- FPL Gameweek 4 Members Video: Az + Andy reveal their transfer plans and teams
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 4?
FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
FIXTURE ANALYSIS
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 3
- Scout Notes: Hauls for Sterling + Gusto, Jackson off the mark
- Scout Notes: Maddison majestic, Udogie injury boost
- Scout Notes: Why Steele and Pedro were benched in Gameweek 3
- Scout Notes: Why Foden was benched + Cash ‘out of position’
- Scout Notes: Botman injury latest + why Jota was a sub
- Scout Notes: Saka back on pens, Rashford’s position change
I only have 2 of the Scouts picks this week.