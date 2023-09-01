529
Tips September 1

FPL Gameweek 4 guide: Picks, predicted line-ups, team news + more

529 Comments
Share

All of our written content for Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on this page ahead of tonight’s deadline at 18:30 BST.

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

GAMEWEEK 4 PICKS

Leicester v Man City team news: Haaland out, Foden a sub

WHO ARE THE BEST PLAYERS TO OWN FOR THE MEDIUM TERM?

FPL Gameweek 4 early Scout Picks: ... 1

GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database and Predicted Line-ups.

NEW TRANSFERS

FPL new signings: Is Doku a threat to Foden's minutes?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

OPINION, ANALYSIS + TEAM REVEALS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players 1

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 4?

FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out

FIXTURE ANALYSIS

FPL Gameweek 4 early Scout Picks: ...

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM GAMEWEEK 3

FPL Gameweek 3: Sunday's goals, assists, bonus points + stats

USEFUL TOOLS

FPL notes: 10

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

Premier League clubs' 2023/24 pre-season friendlies: Fixtures + dates

529 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    52 mins ago

    I only have 2 of the Scouts picks this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      3 here. Lets go!

      Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Paulina move off, bugger

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Autocorrect, Palhinha's Bayern move

      Open Controls
  3. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Well officially my longest in not using Wildcard season!

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Which team 😉

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Haha only one this year!

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      Fair play FS. More scope later on.

      Open Controls
  4. JohnnyRev7
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    New (gambling promotion) thread to comment on:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/09/01/betways-super-boost-gameweek-4/

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      They can FO seriously do they not listen?

      Open Controls
      1. alastair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        40 mins ago

        A lot of us like the gambling posts.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          Good stuff. But there's afew that'll get drawn in to it not knowing their limits.

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            True ruins families & lives.

            Time outs, limits no bloody good if you get addicted & mortgage/rent money goes up the Swanny chasing the big win.

            Open Controls
        2. mad_beer ✅
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Please show me the evidence of this statement.

          Open Controls
        3. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          You paid in so gl, lots of us voted by not paying 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Only 3 here. Looks promising!

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Jaysus. Robbie endorsing it.

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        I hear he supported Betway as a youngster.

        Open Controls
    4. toerag
      • 13 Years
      just now

      barely ever read most articles..
      Here for the waffle

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.