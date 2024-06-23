Ahead of Matchday 3 of Euro Fantasy, we take a look at some of the best fixtures for Fantasy managers to target.

We’re using our Fixture Ticker for the purposes of this article, picking six of the best – on paper at least.

Germany (v Switzerland)

On the fixture ticker, Switzerland are billed as easy opponents for Germany but they have probably exceeded most people’s pre-tournament expectations and are certainly the best side the hosts will have faced so far.

The Swiss were impressive when beating Hungary 3-1 on Matchday 1, producing an xG of 2.33. Their 1-1 with Scotland on Matchday 2 was a different story – they were outshot by 12 to 11 by the Scots.

With Germany already qualified for the knockout stage, Julian Nagelsmann could have decided to shuffle his pack. It is, after all, the last chance he will get to experiment with personnel.

First place isn’t assured, however. Losing to Switzerland could mean playing Italy in Matchday 2, rather than someone like Denmark.

Expect Nagelsmann to go strong, then. One major advantage for Fantasy managers targeting this fixture is that we’ll get to see the starting XI before we finalise our teams, allowing us the chance to react to any shock benchings.

Belgium (v Ukraine)

Belgium had a shocking start to their Euros, much to the chagrin of the many managers who captained Romelu Lukaku (€9.0m) on Matchday 1.

They were much better against Romania last night, however, so should get something against Ukraine as they bid to reach the knockouts.

Belgium did not look particularly reliable at the back, even in victory. Up front, though, chances should eventually, you’d think, translate into goals. Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne (€9.5m) have each had eight attempts so far this tournament, while Lukaku has had three goals chalked off by VAR. He’s getting closer…

The 3-0 shellacking by Romania was a very disappointing result for Ukraine and they also conceded to Slovakia in Matchday 2. They can be expected to come off second best in this tussle, despite the modest improvement in their last match.

Serhiy Rebrov’s side have been unbalanced by the injury to Vitaliy Mykolenko (€5.0m), which has forced Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m) to deputise at left-back, thereby depriving the side of his presence in midfield.

France (v Poland)

There is no question that injury to Kylian Mbappe (€11.0m) has dealt France a heavy blow. The forward was looking imperious as he created Les Bleus’ only goal against Austria on Matchday 1 and appeared certain to break his European Championship duck before firing inexplicably wide in that opener.

Without him against the Netherlands, Didier Deschamps’ side were toothless.

It looks for a short while that his broken nose may fracture France’s Euro dream. A Matchday 3 return is on the cards, however, after he took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly.

France’s defenders are also worthy of consideration. William Saliba (€5.5m), Jules Kounde (€5.0m), Dayot Upamecano (€5.0m) and Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) have secured successive clean sheets and Hernandez in particular has an attacking upside to tempt FPL managers. And don’t discount N’Golo Kante (€6.0m) whose ball recoveries and Player of the Match awards have made him France’s joint-highest scorer so far. He is a steal at that price.

Poland had their moments against the Netherlands but, despite the return of Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m), they lost twice and are now out. Will the elimination loosen the shackles or kill any motivation?

Portugal (v Georgia)

Portugal only scraped a win over Czechia on Matchday 1 and you get the feeling Roberto Martinez is still trying to work out how to crowbar his galaxy of stars into the same line-up.

He may have got closer to his ideal XI after a more convincing win over Turkey – but now it may be temporarily disbanded after qualification was secured.

Martinez has indeed threatened to rotate with nothing on the line in Matchday 3.

One thing is for sure, though, there will be no shortage of chances created against Georgia, who conceded 49 shots to Turkey and Czechia in Matchdays 1 and 2. That’s more than anyone else in the tournament has allowed.

The likes of Diogo Jota (€8.5m), who could come into the side here, may be worthy of investment in what promises to be an open contest.

Spain (v Albania)

Spain served notice of their Euro-winning credentials with a fine 3-1 win over Croatia on Matchday 1, bettered by victory over Italy in the following game.

Under Luis de la Fuente, the Spaniards are a more direct team who have dispensed with the death-by-a -thousand-cuts football that has defined them for the last two generations.

Now players such as Fabian Ruiz (€6.5m), Lamine Yamal (€6.5m) and Pedri (€7.0m) are encouraged to service Alvaro Morata (€8.5m) before he has time to think about missing, and this approach should serve to bypass Albania’s rearguard.

Again, like Portugal, top spot is secured in the group. We may see some rotation, then, with some fringe players coming in. With Spain in action on Monday, we may get a few hints on team selection in the press conference a day before.

Having given Italy a scare and earned a 2-2 draw with Croatia, Silvinho’s side have been a revelation this tournament. They could well breach Spain’s relatively unconvincing defence, but Spain should create enough chances and outscore them in this one.

England (v Slovenia)

England have made a massively underwhelming start to the tournament but still sit in first place, with qualification in their hands.

The fact that it isn’t assured yet means there likely won’t be too many teamsheet shocks, even if there are some form-based tactical tweaks.

Slovenia are in the bottom two for headed chances conceded, shots from set plays conceded and crosses allowed, which should encourage England’s more aerially proficient players. Harry Kane (€11.0m) and Jude Bellingham (€9.5m) anyone?

