Euro 2024 Fantasy: Croatia stunned, Spanish depth + a Calafiori ban

Monday brought the closing round of Group B matches. So here are the Euro 2024 Fantasy notes from Albania v Spain and Croatia v Italy.

CROATIA 1-1 ITALY

MORE LATE DRAMA

This European Championship just cannot stop producing scenes of stoppage-time delirium. 24 hours earlier brought dramatic late goals in both Scotland v Hungary and Switzerland v Germany, not long after Serbia did the same against Slovenia.

Go back one day further and you’ll remember that Croatia also allowed an Albania equaliser right at the death. So they only have themselves to blame for this imminent elimination, armed with a complete inability to hold onto leads.

Reigning champions Italy looked set for third place after another disappointing display. Yet, although they’ve still not beaten Croatia since the latter’s 1991 independence, the circumstances of this result certainly feel like one.

With all hope seemingly lost, substitute Mattia Zaccagni (€5.5m) curled a strike into the top corner, sparking total carnage throughout Leipzig Stadium.

CALAFIORI SUSPENDED

It means Italy will face Switzerland in the round of 16 – a match that Riccardo Calafiori (€4.5m) must miss due to his second yellow card.

However, almost like Paul Gascoigne in 1990 and Roy Keane in 1999, he embraced this setback and stepped up. Because it was his pass that slipped in Zaccagni, meaning he finished on six points for Euro 2024 Fantasy managers.

Federico Dimarco (€5.0m) remains Italy’s most-owned defensive asset and he passed a late fitness test to play left wing-back in Luciano Spalletti’s system switch. Rather than Gianluca Scamacca (€7.0m), the head coach opted for Giacomo Raspadori (€7.5m) and Mateo Retegui (€6.0m) up front.

Also worthy of a mention is centre-back Alessandro Bastoni (€5.5m). He came up with a monstrous 13 ball recoveries and would’ve netted a second goal of this group stage, had his header not been denied by a brilliant Dominik Livakovic (€5.0m) block.

NERVOUS CROATIAN WAIT

Speaking of superb stops, Gianluigi Donnarumma (€6.0m) was rewarded five points for saving Player of the Match Luka Modric’s (€7.5m) 54th-minute penalty. It was awarded after a cross hit Davide Frattesi’s (€6.5m) nearby hand.

30 seconds later, the goalkeeper superbly denied an Ante Budimir (€7.5m) header, only to see Modric tap in the rebound. Now the oldest scorer in European Championship history, his 80th-minute withdrawal looked like a well-earned rest before the knockout phase.

Instead, Croatia are on the verge of underachievement, considering their strong record in major tournaments.

Pos Group Team P W D L GD Pts 1 D Austria 2 1 0 1 1 3 2 E Slovakia 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 A Hungary 3 1 0 2 -3 3 4 C Slovenia 2 0 2 0 0 2 5 B Croatia 3 0 2 1 -3 2 6 F Czechia 2 0 1 1 -1 1

The four best third-placed teams will qualify for the round of 16

We already know that Group A’s Hungary are a better third-placed finisher and that those of Groups D and E definitely will be. Their only hope is that England heavily defeat Slovenia while Denmark simultaneously overcome Serbia. Then, in Group F, wins for Portugal (v Georgia) and Turkey (v Czech Republic).

Each of those seems individually doable but chances have to be labelled slim, at best.

Those owning Modric and Josko Gvardiol (€5.5m) will be thankful for the unlimited transfers that precede the next deadline.

ALBANIA 0-1 SPAIN

SECOND STRING SPAIN

Meanwhile, the other Group B clash had very little Fantasy impact because Spain were already guaranteed first place. It meant Luis de la Fuente had the luxury of being able to make 10 changes to his starting line-up. Aymeric Laporte (€5.0m) was the sole player to remain selected.

Wearing a pale yellow and silver kit, Ferran Torres (€7.5m) slotted home a gorgeous Dani Olmo (€7.5m) through ball to secure their 1-0 victory. La Roja still haven’t conceded, although Albania found some rhythm after the break, mainly from Kristjan Asllani’s (€5.5m) four shots and five chances created.

Alvaro Morata (€8.5m) and Lamine Yamal (€6.5m) cameos began in the 72nd-minute but the likes of Pedri (€7.0m), Nico Williams (€7.0m), Dani Carvajal (€5.5m) and Fabian Ruiz (€6.5m) stayed unused. Furthermore, Rodri (€6.5m) served his suspension.

Of these back-ups, perhaps Olmo has the best chance of breaking into the XI. But it’s still more likely that the usual midfield three will return in the round of 16, where Spain will go against a third-placed team. One whose exact identity is yet to be determined.

