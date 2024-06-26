It’s all to play for in Group E this evening, with any three of the four teams in the group able to qualify for the round of 16.

Romania, Ukraine, Belgium and Slovakia are all sitting on three points heading into the 17:00 BST kickoffs.

Whoever finishes third could be facing England in the last 16. That is still dependent on the results in Group F later today, however.

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost F A GD Points 1 Romania 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3 2 Belgium 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 3 3 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 4 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3

Belgium face Ukraine in their final group match, while Slovakia are up against Romania.

As for the team news, Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco has made just one enforced change to his starting XI.

Leandro Trossard (€8.0m) is recalled, replacing the banned Dodi Lukebakio (€6.5m).

There are three changes to the Ukraine side following their 2-1 victory over Slovakia on Friday.

Mykhailo Mudryk (€7.0m) is not even in the squad due to injury, while Oleksandr Zinchenko (€5.5m) and Andriy Yarmolenko (€5.5m) are benched.

Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko (€5.0m) is fit again and starts, as Oleksandr Svatok (€4.0m) and Roman Yaremchuk (€6.0m) are promoted to the team.

As for the other match, there is just one change for Slovakia.

It comes in attack as David Strelec (€5.5m) comes in for Robert Bozenik (€6.0m).

It’s all change on the wings for Romania, meanwhile.

Ianis Hagi (€6.0m) and Florinel Coman (€6.0m) are in for Valentin Mihalia (€5.5m) and Dennis Man (€5.0m).

LINE-UPS

Belgium XI: Casteels, Theate, Faes, Vertonghen, De Bruyne, Tielemans, Trossard, Lukaku, Castagne, Doku, Onana.

Ukraine XI: Trubin, Svatok, Yaremchuk, Dovbyk, Zabarnyi, Sudakov, Mykolenko, Brazhko, Shaparenko, Matviyenko, Tymchyk.

Slovakia XI: Dubravka, Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko, Kucka, Lobotka, Duda, Schranz, Strelec, Haraslin

Romania XI: Nita, Bancu, Burca, Dragusin, Ratiu, Marin, Hagi, Stanciu, Marin, Coman, Dragus

