  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    I refuse to celebrate a Lukaku (c) goal until the whistle is blown for kick-off to restart the game.

  2. JBG
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Great shot Lakaka

  3. F4L
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    damn, need the early goal to open up the game.

  4. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lakaka big chance missed. Some things never change!

  5. F4L
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    dont think you're winning much with kdb and tielemans in midfield tbh, both can barely run. defence is left way too exposed

  6. chocolove
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Article picture. Lol.

