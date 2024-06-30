83
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Pedri(c)

    1. Remi
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      the croatian Pedri

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Might follow you on that...

  2. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    So it was based on just one game?! MD3?
    Ridiculous. But nothing surprises me with UEFA.

    Not struggling to assemble a decent team we now have an extra £5m. But to get any increase in your TV, do prices need to rise by 0.2 for you to get 0.1? Or you get any price rise, even 0.1?

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Who knows? Wouldn't worry about it.

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      Doesn’t really matter. There will be more than sufficient funds to get a good team. Not sure why they bother with price rises tbh

    3. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      You get the 0.1

      1. Deulofail
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        I wrote a more detailed response too but I believe Mentaculus deleted it

  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Captain:

    A) Carvajal
    B) Ruiz
    C) Williams
    D) Kane

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Kane from that list

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      I think the top scorers today will be Pedri, Morata and Kane today, so D

    3. It’s A Joke
      • 13 Years
      1 hour ago

      C

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      kane

    5. Gullit
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      So far, I'm going with Cucurella, so I'd say Carvajal!

  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Back down to 4 comments! At last 🙂

    I just wanted to pop my head in and say enjoy your summer and the rest of the tournament.

    I quite fancied Switzerland to beat Italy and suspect a tough test against Slovakia next...

    Enjoy!

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      41 mins ago

      Hope you're enjoying the summer 🙂

      No break for me - Eliteserien is back this week too

  5. Sprinterdude
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Just remember

    2 goals in last 4 games for England

    2 wins in the last 8 games

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Backed the defence Guehi and Pickford here

  6. JBG
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    So Trippier didn't train much(or at all) leading up to this match(because of injury I think it was) and yet he starts? Southgate is so weird.

    1. theplayer
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Southgate lacks the courage to drop his under performing favourites.

  7. JPSpurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    59 mins ago

    Carvajal or Kane?

    1. jayzico
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Carv. Easily.

  8. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Stick or twist Musiala cap?

    1. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Stick 100%

    2. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      If asking that means you want too twist ,
      There’s your answer .

    3. The Hunt
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      'tis better to have twisted and lost than never to have twisted at all - Tennyson.

      YOLO, enjoy the game, ditch those meh 9 points.

    4. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      if you've got a tonne of differential players, stick. fairly template twist. or YOLO and C Baumgartner like a madlad

    5. Gullit
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I've been missing my top scorers every single matchday. I have Musiala and chose Gundo yesterday!

      My Captaincy PTSD tells me you should definitely stick!

  9. Club-De-Belon
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    England will either win 5:0 or lose by 1 goal. There is no middle-ground here.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      The middle ground (which will happen) is 0-0 120min and win on pens

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        England winning on pens you say…

        1. Gullit
          • 6 Years
          just now

          ...my thoughts exactly!

    2. Welcome to Har vitzvah
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      England play way too cagey to score 5. Entire focus is on not conceding and score a goal by chance. They're happy with it. Not direct enough to score 5 for my liking.

      They start Palmer and maybe game will be more direct.

  10. Welcome to Har vitzvah
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Why do I feel Guehi is a better and safer pick for Captain than Morata?

    Guehi can land 8 points at least. That would be decent. Morata has limited minutes too. Got Ruiz too.

    Armband still on Morata for now.

    1. dirtmcgirt
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      C ruiz lol

      1. Welcome to Har vitzvah
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Bruh don't.

    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'm stuck between Morata and Cucurella, but if you would stick at 8 points, then honestly, I think Morata is a better pick than Guehi. If you're looking for 9-11 points, I'm not sure. 12+, probably swings back to Morata again.

      For me, I think 9-13, I'm not so sure (Morata vs Cucu), but 14+ swings back to Morata.

      All very aprroximate. But for you, I think Guehi is not a great captain, as a haul is unlikely. You're not looking for the most point (as in FPL), but likelihood of reaching a minimum number (because you can switch for another player), so it all depends on the minimum number for you.

      1. Welcome to Har vitzvah
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thanks for the detailed reply. Fair points. Early in the matchdays, I think I should stick with Morata.

        I read Georgia let in quite a few crosses as well, I fancy Morata to do well. He aerial ability is good.

        Best of luck to you.

  11. pakornk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Captain Pedri or Morata?

    1. Welcome to Har vitzvah
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Morata...

      My band's on him.

  12. Welcome to Har vitzvah
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    If you're going with Ruiz, it is a great differential pick. Good luck with it. Can score, assist and fetch you ball recovered points. If not, there is always other options.

    But I'm not liking Musiala cappers in high numbers. Feels like I'm already in a chase.

    1. Welcome to Har vitzvah
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Reply fail. Was meant to be for the comment above.

  13. Gullit
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Captain options for today:

    Pickford
    J. Stoned
    K. Walker

    Cucurella (armband)
    N. Williams
    Yamal
    Morata

    Going with Cucu so far... but not sure.

    Who would you go for, and why?

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cucu is a risk imo, could even get rotated for Grimaldo.
      I'd stick it on Morata if you own him, assuming he takes penalties.

      1. Gullit
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cucu played the all 90 in first two matches. Rested in MD3.
        I would believe he was locked.

        But now you're instilling fear in my heart! :]

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Easily Morata- look at the players supporting him

      1. Gullit
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        It was my first option.

        Just thought Cucu would have
        +4 pts not conceding
        +2/3 pts ball recovery

        Any attacking returns would be bonus in top of an easy 8pts return.

  14. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    C Williams? Options
    A) Williams
    B) Bellingham
    C) Carvajal
    D) Guehi

    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Carvajal if you are happy with your captain options in the next 2 rounds. And probably would go for him anyway. Willams, my second choice, then Bellingham.

    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

    3. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

  15. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Kane hatty coming!

  16. KAPO KANE
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Still no Palmer start, Southgate is a joke 😆

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Could still get good minutes if Saka gets hooked on the hour.

    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Still not benched Kane, Southgate is a joke 😆

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Cant drop the Kaptain!

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Saka is not the weak performer so I cant see why he would be dropped

      1. KAPO KANE
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Palmer can play anywhere in that midfield though

  17. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Yamal or Ruiz start?

    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Captain?

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yamal

  18. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Quite a lot of coverage on Mainoo.
    I'm not sure if he's the saviour ITV or pundits are making him out to be.

    Rice and Bellingham aren't going to suddenly rediscover themselves, and if they do it has more to do with the urgency of the KO phase rather than personnel.

    Should be interesting to see how things unfold, surprised Palmer doesn't start ahead of Saka.

  19. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    I'm 60/40 on sticking with my captain (Musiala) but...

    Stick or twist?

    A: Keep Musiala (18 pts)
    B: Twist to Williams
    C: Twist to Pedri
    D: Twist to Kane
    E: Wait for tomorrow and maybe twist to Ronaldo instead

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

    2. Gullit
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Keep.

      And definitely don't switch to Ronaldo.

    3. davemk
        13 mins ago

        A

      • nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        The way I see it,
        None of those guys will get more than 15 points, and if you do then it's a win all round.
        By twisting, you put the 9-pointer at risk which could very well end up as 2 if you don't beat it by tomorrow.

    4. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Pickford injured

      1. fenixri
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        What

      2. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Oh dear, if Pickford is out my goalie scores zero (0) points in R16.
        And remarkably scores less than Donnarumma's 1-pointer.

      3. Pino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Injured he`s hand in warm up

        1. Pino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Its possible he wont start, but have to wait and see. Its showed on TV.

      4. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        He should be fine.

      5. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ignore this. Pickford does this every game to make sure he can still feel

      6. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Well on the bright side, even if he kicks a ball for 30 seconds and gets subbed, owners scoop up a 1-pointer.

      7. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Why are posts like this allowed to stay? Is it really better than a line up leak?

    5. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      THE MENTACULUS You should not be deleting your posts whenever you don't like something you said. I also lose my reply to it wtf. Mod power gone to your head methinks

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        What pun did we lose out on?

        1. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Lol

        2. Deulofail
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Not a pun. Not an amazing comment. But it gone :'( https://prnt.sc/5TJkrFyhoY6F

          1. Ginkapo FPL
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Yeah delete that. We need life here

    6. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Whats this sh1te? Sweet Caroline is out anthem

