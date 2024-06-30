We have belatedly seen our first price changes in Euro 2024 Fantasy.

This was something the games makers had originally pledged to do after Matchday 3 but we had to wait until just after Saturday’s deadline to see our first raft of risers and fallers.

These changes have been, in UEFA’s words, “based on performances in the previous games“.

Over 100 players have dropped in price, most of them Fantasy footnotes who haven’t had much of a look-in or have flopped.

There were 22 risers, however, all of them listed below.

*indicates now eliminated

GOALKEEPERS

Casteels (Belgium): €5.1m

(Belgium): €5.1m Mamardashvili (Georgia): €4.6m

DEFENDERS

Karnicnik (Slovenia): €5.1m

(Slovenia): €5.1m Theate (Belgium): €4.6m

(Belgium): €4.6m Vertonghen (Belgium): €4.6m

(Belgium): €4.6m Vestergaard (Denmark): €4.6m*

(Denmark): €4.6m* Guehi (England): €4.6m

(England): €4.6m Kakabadze (Georgia): €4.6m

(Georgia): €4.6m Faes (Belgium): €4.1m

(Belgium): €4.1m Dvali (Georgia): €4.1m

(Georgia): €4.1m Kashia (Georgia): €4.1m

(Georgia): €4.1m Mittelstadt (Germany): €4.1m

MIDFIELDERS

De Bruyne (Belgium): €9.6m

(Belgium): €9.6m Gundogan (Belgium): €7.1m

(Belgium): €7.1m Baumgartner (Austria): €6.6m

(Austria): €6.6m Sabitzer (Austria): €6.6m

(Austria): €6.6m Prass (Austria): €6.1m

(Austria): €6.1m Tielemans (Belgium): €6.1m

(Belgium): €6.1m Hjulmand (Denmark): €5.6m*

(Denmark): €5.6m* Hojbjerg (Denmark): €5.6m*

FORWARDS

Elsnik (Slovenia): €6.1m

(Slovenia): €6.1m Mikautadze (Georgia): €5.1m

