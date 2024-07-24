15
  1. goriuanx
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Smith Rowe to Arsenal according to David Ornstein

    The 5.5m midfielder bracket is looking good - ESR, CHO, Minteh, Adingra, Andreas, Hutchinson

    1. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Think CHO is the best of the lot but ESR with those fixtures looks good too. Certainly a better bet than Pedro/Armstrong IMO.

    2. goriuanx
      • 13 Years
      2 hours ago

      Fulham not Arsenal **

    3. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Possibly the worst ‘first’ ever. Congratulations 😆

      1. Brehmeren
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Especially since the deal isnt wrapped up yet.

        1. Wild Rover
          • 13 Years
          29 mins ago

          Well it was more because he said ESR is going to Arsenal.

    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      £35m, Fulham are getting fleeced

    5. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      ESR is so good

  2. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Is turner starter for forest?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      3rd choice.

  3. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    My team is the perfect gw1 line up

    Henderson
    Robbo, Gvardiol, Mykolenko
    Salah, Saka, Foden, Eze, H.Odoi,
    Isak (C), Watkins

    Salah and Saka rotating captain with Isak & Watkins also can be the captain.
    haha

    1. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      My latest two drafts are really similar.

      One with Salah and one without

      Areola Fab
      Robbo Mykolenko Andersen Konsa Harwood
      Salah Palmer Eze Gordon 4.5
      Isak Watkins Havertz

      Areola Fab
      Robbo Mykolenko Andersen Konsa Harwood
      Saka Palmer Son Eze H.Odoi
      Isak Watkins Darwin/Gakpo

      I think I'm more and more sold on the no Haaland nor Salah team

      1. 3 A
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Ya... Foden is there to 'cover' him even maybe sometimes Haaland will outscore Foden, the saving is needed to afford others.

  4. Zoostation
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Have to monitor Sanchez and Livramento as preseason moves on but they are easy enough to adjust.

    How is this looking...

    Sanchez (4.0)

    TAA Mykolenko Livramento (Konsa, Greaves)

    Salah Eze Nkunku Gibbs-White (Rogers)

    Haaland Isak Muniz

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice. I have a similar team except palmer for nkunku and a weaker defence

