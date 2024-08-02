205
  1. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    So, Salah or Haaland…
    A. Salah + Watkins or
    B. Haaland + Bailey ?

    1. polis
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Of the two, A.

      But neither is also an option.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

    3. The Abyss
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

  2. KeanosMagic
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    ESR to Fulham has got me considering this:

    Pickford Virginia
    Trent Gvardiol Gabriel Myolenko 4.0
    Salah Saka Eze Nkunku ESR
    Watkins Isak 4.5

    No Haaland but hopefully spreading funds will make up for it!

    1. polis
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      It's a decent team for sure

  3. adstomko
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Thoughts? Some risks, but think they’ll all start.

    Raya
    White - Livramento - Hall
    Son - Ødegaard - Jota - Johnson - Elliott
    Haaland - Isak
    (Fabianski - Davis - Barco - Cannon)

    0.5m ITB for possibly White > Trent in GW4.

    1. polis
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Five "think they'll start" risks is a bit rich for my blood.

  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Which trio would you choose?

    A) Porro | KDB | Joao Pedro (3-4-3)
    B) Porro | Son | Willock (3-5-2)
    C) 4.5 def | Son | Muniz (3-4-3)

    Thanks

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      C

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        Cheers, damn I really want Porro!

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          55 mins ago

          B with Rogers over Willock?

          1. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            54 mins ago

            Think it would be between Willock, Rogers and Soucek yes

          2. SAUCY SALAH
            • 7 Years
            53 mins ago

            You prefer Rogers then?

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              43 mins ago

              I prefer C, but B with Rogers if you must 😛

    2. Coys96
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      C

    3. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      C

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers all

  5. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Seen Rogers in many drafts. How likely is it that he actually is a regular starter?

    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Seem to be pretty nailed back end of last season so don’t see why not.

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I think Rogers is the pick of the Gambler:
      You've got to know when to hold him,
      Know when to fold him,
      Know when to walk away
      and know when to hide

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        😀

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          43 mins ago

          😆 apologies, I couldn't help myself!

    3. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Velease Voger

    4. Whiskerz
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think as an 8th attacker a punt on Rogers etc is fine. If he's 7th you're letting yourself in for the possibility of a bad time

  6. FISSH
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Gordon or Nkunku?

    Tough call.

    Have Palmer and Isak

    1. I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      If they were the same price I would say Gordon but I think Nkunku + 1m is better.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Depends. What would the extra million give you?

      1. FISSH
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        hmm, havertz to watkins (although i like havertz)

        4.5 keeper to 5.0 maybe

        1. sirmorbach
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I'd probably do it then, I think you'll eventually want Watkins.

          1. FISSH
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            im not sure.. i dont think he is worth the 9m

    3. Aztec Kamara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      The extra 1m gets you a proven points scorer - even if it looks promising the jury is still out on Nkunku

  7. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Having Foden, is it safer to go with KDB instead to start?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      We'll see what happens in the CS game

    2. Coys96
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      I'd probably start with neither, but would rather foden if either.

  8. R.C.
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Haaland injury seems serious?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Based on what information

    2. Hangman Page
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Presumably we will find out over the Community Shield weekend how fit he actually is.

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        No. We need to know right now. It is imperative for my pointless FPL draft.

    3. WVA
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Missed a lot of minutes last season too

  9. balint84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    A) Gvardiol+ Amad
    B) Johnson+ Anderson

    1. Floppy Patella
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A

  10. Coys96
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Looking for a team that lasts long-term so I can make use of the 5FTs later on. How's this?

    Pickford
    TAA - Munoz - Mykolenko
    Salah - Son - Saka - ESR
    Isak - Watkins - Wood

    Valdimarsson - Dunk - Harwood-Bellis - Iroegbunam

    Son can go to Palmer/Foden when I fancy. Trying to make the team balanced to minimise transfers early on.
    Double EVE defence as I think they have the best defence value wise and the fixtures are great.

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Monitor Muniz if Palace lose Guehi?

  11. arkmanc
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Risky draft #2:
    Pickford / Virginia
    TAA Gvardiol Mykolenko
    Salah Gordon Palmer Rashford Nkunku
    Watkins Isak 4.5fodder

    1. arkmanc
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Son not Palmer(originally had flekken and palmer. Changed to Pickford and Son)
      May yet switch back

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Rancid Rashford might be injured already

  12. Mother Farke
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Give your teams a good Rogering 😀

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        Roger that

    • Floppy Patella
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Top Scoring Preseason Players:
      Jacob Murphy: 4 Goals, 3 Assists
      Rogers: 3 Goals, 1 Assist
      Isak: 3 Goals
      Son: 3 Goals, 1 Assist
      Rak-Sakyi: 3 Goals
      Nkunku: 3 Goals, 1 Assist

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        51 mins ago

        Murphy over Gordon

        1. Floppy Patella
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          21 mins ago

          100%

        2. DavvaMC
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Do you think Murphy is a genuine contender to Gordon in terms of points?

      2. R.C.
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Murphy nailed RW? Any other competitor?

        1. Floppy Patella
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          33 mins ago

          Just Almiron with only 45 minutes in preseason and nothing to show for it. Murphy is nailed until Almiron steps up.

          1. R.C.
            • 6 Years
            29 mins ago

            Aren't they trying to sell Almiron?

            1. Floppy Patella
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              24 mins ago

              I've only heard rumors from Saudi but I have no idea. Sounds like good news for Murphy though.

              1. Ronnies
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                20 mins ago

                Harvey Barnes there too

      3. LangerznMash
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Nkunku is deceptive because he scored 2 penalties but won't be on pens for PL.

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          Or will he… was potentially no.1 pen taker before injury

          1. I Member
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Maresca has confirmed that Palmer is the penalty taker.

    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Thoughts on leaving 1.5 itb for the obvious swing in players once the GW1 chaos is done?

      Sitting on auto pick currently but considering this,

      Raya
      Gvardiol, Burn, Anderson,
      Salah, Saka, Son, Jota, Murphy,
      Isak, Solanke

      Turner, Barco, Faes, Ladapo

      1.5 itb

      1. Lav
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Very unique side, unsure on double Liverpool

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Liverpool have probably the easiest fixtures with NewC, have options to jump to Chelsea if they start firing.

          Got sick of looking at the same 9 players in every team posted.

          I’ve always jumped on Jota early & probably one of the most explosive players in the game even if coming off the bench.

          Five pen takers & few differentials.

    • TanN
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Flekken / Sanchez
      Saliba / Gvardiol / Porro / Burn / Konsa
      Saka / Palmer / Eze / Gordon / Rogers
      Watkins / Isak / Pedro

      First proper draft, probably quite template I'm guessing...any tips?

      1. Lav
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Sanchez is a useless pick, unsure on Pedro. Otherwise good and template to a degree

    • Lav
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Enticing side with a lot of room to adjust as season gets underway

      Pickford Virginia
      TAA Saliba Gvardiol Davis Barco
      Palmer Saka Gordon Eze Bobb
      Watkins Isak Wood

      ~ Foden can easily come in if needed by dropping Palmer/Saka or shifting funds between 2/3 players
      ~ Can easily get a Liverpool/Spurs mid-priced asset that breaks out in midfield

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Decent with easy options to move

    • Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Saliba slightly edges Gabriel on PPM

      any preference when chooaing between the two?

      1. Lav
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Saliba is absolutely nailed. Some of us have PTSD owning Gabriel at start of last season and him being benched

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          just now

          that looked a nightmare

          he looked nailed after that little period though. Possibly transfer rumoured more than tactical

          Quite an odd scenario

          Timber now back fit. Califiori signed, but many Arsenal fans say Gabriel is now even more nailed than White such is the strength of that CB partnership

      2. Hog Roast Junkie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Gab played in the last 2 pre season games whereas I think Saliba still on a beach if that comes into your thinking.

        1. Ser Davos
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          it does and that's why Gab is ultimately pencilled in

      3. WVA
        • 7 Years
        just now

        White smashes them both

    • Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Best 3:

      A) Salah / CHO / Saliba

      B) Saka / Nkunku / TAA

      Cheers.

    • Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Guehi transfer would shift the landscape away from Palace and towards Newcastle for our defensive assets

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        48 mins ago

        Livramento v Hall would be interesting (if Trippier leaves)

        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Hall has an eye for goal, already banged one in pre season

      2. Hog Roast Junkie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        42 mins ago

        Agree, but can’t see him leaving. Apparently Palace want £70m based on Branthwaite valuation

        1. Apollo Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I can see him leaving but I can see somebody else stumping up the cash and getting him instead of us.

    • Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Palmer or Son if you had to choose?

      Is Ødegaard an equally good option along with Saka or the latter is worth the 1.5 extra?

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        FPL stalwart Son with lei (Monday night) EVE in team with a settled manager and full pre-season, combined with Odegaard is where I'm on atm

        I think they key is having a gateway to Palmer etc. May have to overlook the 5 FT cap in the circumstances

    • R.C.
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      What the hell is happening with Gordon

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I think he wants a move to Pool

    • BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      44 mins ago

      Not going to book in transfers. I either start with Foden and Palmer or go another route.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        BB GW1 is where it's at this year Bobb!

    • Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Fermin Lopez is a baller

