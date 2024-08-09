193
  1. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    If we don't get answers regarding the FB situation then 4.5 would say yes.

    1. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Oops! Reply to bottom post D'oH!

  2. Well you know, Triffic
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    Sounds like Spurs are trying to raise some money for the Solanke transfer.

    Kulusevski going to Newcastle would be amazing from a fpl point of view, as he would become nailed and so would Brennan Johnson.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Triffic!

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very good points!

  3. Bumbaclot
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    This has been the longest I haven’t changed my team. Time to put it back in here and see if anybody can give me some good feedback.

    Henderson/trafford
    Virgil/myolenko/andersen/barco/bellis
    Salah/gordon/eze/nkunku/esr
    Haaland/isak/wood

    Thanks everyone 🙂

    1. Bolivian Seaman
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      defence for me would be gvardiol for vvd, faes for bellis then maybe robinson or quansah for andersen. If you are wildcarding you can stick with the defence you have but gvardiol will go up in price at some point

      1. Bumbaclot
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        The only reason I had Virgil over gvardiol Was that the fixtures beautiful for Liverpool and bellis Has much better attacking up side than faes. But thanks for the feedback, something to think on 🙂

      2. Aztec Kamara
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Out of interest why do you favour Faes over Bellis? Pretty much 50/50 I think and unlikely to be called upon anyway.

  4. TochanMama
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Gordon + Armstrong or Johnson + Havertz ?

    Also is Quansah a nailed in starter?

    1. Bumbaclot
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I am a Liverpool fan and I think he will probably start the season but I think he’s probably a wasted pic as will definitely be rotated with konate

  5. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    My Haaland draft:

    Flekken
    Munoz, Maatsen, Hall / Robinson, Barco
    Palmer, Jota, Ode, Rogers / Winks
    Haaland, Watkins, Isak

  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Nice fixtures for Murillo + Myolenko. Should I replace any of my current 4.5 defenders for either of them?

    Robinson
    Konsa
    Guehi
    VDV

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Or Quansah

    2. Bumbaclot
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Personally prefer myolenko to konsa

  7. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    34 mins ago

    Solanke to Spurs kills Son as an option for me as he’s going to eat into Son’s points.

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      You would think.

    2. Aztec Kamara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Or get him some more assists if he has a decent striker to aim at

  8. Bushwhacker
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Chelsea making a total mockery of PSR. Kind of amusing.

    1. RichardNixon
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      We're still in the market for another striker apparently (Osimhen is one possibility). It's madness. We have eight goalkeepers on our books. lol

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Those 8 goalkeepers are part of a first team squad that will number FIFTY once Neto joins. The 'management' will want their shiny toys to get game time. It was that insistence on interfering that drove Poch away. This is not going to go well.

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      PSR is a mockery in itself, it deserves to be mocked.

    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      They've asset-stripped the club and signed these players on obscenely long contracts to get around the rules - it's absolute madness.

  9. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    RMT pls!

    Pickford, 4m
    Porro, Van de Ven, Barco, Faes, Boly
    Salah, Eze, Garnacho, Nkunku, Winks
    Haaland, Isak, Havertz

    1. Bolivian Seaman
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      dont have 2 spurs defenders

      1. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        kind of agree but dont think there is a better 4.5?

        1. Bolivian Seaman
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          loads, myolenko quansah anderson robinson. robinson is the most attacking

          1. Bushwhacker
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Quansah way too risky.

  10. ManTree(v2!) or just JAY!
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    which is better

    1.
    Garnacho + Havertz

    OR

    2.
    Bruno F + Muniz

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

    2. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      just now

      2

  11. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    26 mins ago

    Starting out with both Salah & Haaland makes good sense doesn't it, even if they are both overpriced? To use golfing parlance, you can't win a tournament on the first day but you can certainly lose it so why run the risk of going into September with a seven figure rank if you miss out on one of them going absolutely bananas against Ipswich?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      The only Salah problem is no captaincy option till GW5.

      Open Controls
      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ipswich GW1?

      2. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would happily captain him in the first 8 GWs

      3. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        You don’t think his high ownership will hurt you even during the weeks he won’t be (c)?

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I think no Haaland is potentially far more devastating than no Salah, but can understand people wanting both from the off.

      I find I have a much weaker team with both in, but Liverpool attackers other than Salah are all a rotation risk, so I can see the conundrum here.

  12. REDANDWHITEWALKERS
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    This is my NO Haaland Team, be gentle!

    Raya/Sanchez
    VDV, Guehi,Konsa,Udogie, Munoz
    Eze, Gordon, Palmer, Foden, Fernandez
    Isak, Watkins, Muniz

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      - 2-3 players may not start GW1
      - if going without Haaland, why have you not included Salah?

  13. Ishmaelito
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    'sup people. Do you think I have a starting 11 for GW1? Thks.

    Martinez (Arreola)
    Gvardiol Porro Robertson (Hall Ricardo)
    Elanga Luis Diaz Bowen Minteh Palmer
    Jesus Haaland (Joao Pedro)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nope

  14. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    A. Gordon & Muniz (3-4-3)

    B. Nkunku & Bailey (3-5-2)

    1. Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  15. Stuck in the Mudryk
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    A: Henderson Porro Mykolenko Saliba Rashford

    B: Pickford TAA Anderson Dunk Bailey

  16. HarryFPL
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Henderson | 4.0
    ____ Myko Robinson | THB Barco
    Salah ____ Eze ____ | 4.5
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    To fill in the gaps:
    A) Trent, Gordon, Nkunku
    B) Gvardiol, Saka, Rogers

    Thanks for your help!

  17. jack88
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Choose 1

    Baily
    Gibbs white
    Andreas Pereira

  18. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Instead of these massive banners showing pics of players during bowel movements (like the Haaland one above), there should just be a big sign saying "IF YOU HAVE TO ASK IF THEY'RE NAILED, THE ANSWER IS NO"

