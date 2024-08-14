210
Feature August 14

Final tickets remain for Friday’s Fantasy Football Fest

210 Comments
Share

With 48 hours to go, there are still a few final tickets remaining for Fantasy Football Fest – the world’s largest gathering of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) enthusiasts.

That’s right: for the fourth year running, we’re inviting FPL managers to come to London and kick off the season in style.

BUY YOUR TICKET HERE

Final tickets remain for Friday's Fantasy Football Fest

Fantasy Football Fest will take place on Friday 16 August 2024. Starting in the traditional 15:00 slot, this event will carry on into the night.

It all takes place at Vauxhall Beer & Food Garden, located right by Vauxhall train station and very easy to get to.

This amazing new venue allows Fest ’24 to be the biggest and best yet. There’ll be a roundtable Q&A with some notable Fantasy luminaries, a comedy set, plus some competitions and games. All alongside a selection of food and drinks – one of which is free, thanks to Sleeper.

Of course, the main event will be the first FPL deadline of 2024/25 taking place at 18:30. Everyone can then unwind by watching Manchester United v Fulham on a big screen from 20:00.

Fantasy Football Fest Early Bird tickets are selling out! 1
Fantasy Football Fest Early Bird tickets are selling out! 3

You’ll be in the same place as big characters from the community like Mark Sutherns, Az Phillips, FPL Family and FPL Harry. Why not come and meet them?

We encourage mini-leagues to come along and kick off their season together, just like we encourage people to come alone. Fest has always been a very welcoming and inclusive event for all managers – even if your FPL team is rubbish!

BUY YOUR TICKET HERE

Fantasy Football Fest Early Bird tickets are selling out! 4

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

210 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JerseyD
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    I don’t get the lack of love for Onana - they are defensively minded and he was one of the top performing keeper second half of last season. What am I missing?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Prefer pope or Pickford for same price

      Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      he is .5 more expensive than a 5.4 plus the fixtures are a bit mixed - e.g. Liverpool GW3 could be bad

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        *4.5

        Open Controls
    3. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Maybe when the new signings settled.
      End of last season didn't see a CS for months

      Open Controls
    4. Bob B
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      His stats are good and he makes lots of saves but they won't be rewarded as well this season. I personally prefer Pope and Pickford ahead of Onana though.

      Open Controls
    5. Pumpkinhead
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I still don't trust Man United. I know they are 'improved' but just not for me until I see that form stick over the course of the season.

      Open Controls
  2. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I really like this draft. Any suggestions /improvements?
    Henderson 4.0
    TAA Guardiol Hall Barco Johnson
    Bruno Jota Eze MGW Rogers
    Haaland Isak Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      If you like it go for it. Nice team

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    RP - Oscar Bobb has fractured a bone in his leg and set for prolonged spell on the sidelines. Yet to be fully assessed.

    https://x.com/Jack_Gaughan/status/1823789410485461397?t=lVXC7bcr5k3ue6oAcTLUjg&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Poor lad, hope he recovers well

      Open Controls
    2. PogChamp
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      The news was pinned above. Such a shame for the lad.

      Open Controls
    3. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Gutted, Breakout potential

      Open Controls
    4. Bob B
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      🙁

      Open Controls
  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    A Solanke Gordon and eze
    B havertz Bruno F and 5.5 mid

    Cheers 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Very close.
      I'd go A to start the season

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I have a in my draft so music to my hear. Cheers all. Will post my team soon and won't need premium to see it 😉

      Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Cheers dd

        Open Controls
    5. Bob B
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    6. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      B for me but A is great too!

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thank you 🙂

        Open Controls
    7. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    8. zdrojo187
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    9. Swanniie
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Salah, ESR and Munoz
    or
    Solanke, Eze and Saliba
    ?
    Thanks All

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bob B
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Hutchiniho
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Just worried, Pool murder Ipswich

        Open Controls
  6. S.Kuqi
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Anyone else starting with Esr/Minteh rotation? Feels so wrong. Probably first season in 16 years I have spent more than 4.5 for 8th attacker at the start.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I'd play esr every week

      Open Controls
      1. S.Kuqi
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah. Feels wrong to bench such a quality player. That 1.0M saved would do a lot for my defence

        Open Controls
    2. Chris_l25
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yep I am, I have Mbuemo too so I'm planning to play both of them when he has his tough Liverpool and city fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. S.Kuqi
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Mbuemo is great shout. Havent’t seen him in many drafts

        Open Controls
        1. Chris_l25
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah I've got a good feeling about him. Palace and Southampton at home in the first 3. Liverpool and City away in first 5, but will play ESR and Minteh in those two games

          Open Controls
  7. Bob B
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Raya
    TAA Quansah Hall Barco
    Saka Jota Eze Murphy
    Isak Havertz

    (Vicario Porro Son Solanke)

    Keep Vicario as 4th Spurs player on a bench boost or move to Henderson and upgrade a position by 0.5?

    Open Controls
  8. wakenbagel
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I caught up with my friend from high school, he is a physio and takes on Dutch clients and he told me he was working with Kenny Tete of Fulham this pre-season and was with the team during the camp in Portugal. Wanted share some info I got from him since every bit of info helps at the beginning of the season since we have so little to go on.

    He said that Tete was confident that he will start against Manchester United and during the pre season he was ahead of Castagne. This could be due to Castagne participating in the Euros or wishful thinking by Tete. Don't forget Castagne can also play leftback so Robinson might be in danger to but it's a long shot imo.

    Leno is coming to the season in form. Makes me feel confident going for a Fulham defender (Probably Robinson)

    Iwobi the focal point of the attack but we don't usually see this transferred to FPL points and there was no Smith Rowe most of the pre season.

    Adama also comes to the season in form. Might need to monitor a while before he comes into the thinking. He is 0.5 cheaper than other Fulham attackers at 5.5m which could allow funds saved.

    He also said that Fulham as a team looked sharp and might push for a top half finish but imo I find that difficult with Palhinha gone and strenght of other teams that might push for similar place finish.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      Great stuff cheers. Any pals of physios for the other 19 teams ??

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Careful, a previous poster was friends with the Vardy's and was asked to stop sharing. Dont stretch your friendship

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        Especially not for Tete news

        Open Controls
      2. wakenbagel
        • 2 Years
        just now

        thanks for the heads up. doubt it will turn out like that he would've told me not to share or not told me at all if that was the case.

        Open Controls
  9. Zero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Is there a way for the new members area or the app to show per 90 stats?

    Seems to keep showing totals, which is not massively helpful.

    Open Controls
  10. HAMMERTIME107
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Think I’m finally set

    Any opinions welcome please?

    Raya
    Porro | Quansah | Gvardiol
    Son | Gordon | Smith-Rowe | Jota
    Haaland | Havertz | Isak

    Depending how form is potentially do Isak to Watkins and Son to Palmer a few game weeks in!

    Open Controls
    1. Chris_l25
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Looks really strong. I'm assuming the bench is bargain basement?

      Open Controls
      1. HAMMERTIME107
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah

        Turner | Barco | Winks | Harwood-Bellis

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      V nice!

      Open Controls
  11. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Oscar Bobb injured, solves a problem.

    Open Controls
    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Wasn't an option for me. Don't think he'll get enough starts anyway.

      Open Controls
  12. Sterling Effort
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Fabio Carvalho was always the best 5.0 midfielder anyway 😉

    Open Controls
  13. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Which of these?
    Saliba, Eze
    or
    Munoz, Saka

    Open Controls
  14. Pumpkinhead
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Are there any 4.5/5.0 forwards who have the chance of getting regular minutes?

    Open Controls
    1. S.Kuqi
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Jebbison probably starts upfront for Bournemouth

      Open Controls
      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Is Semenyo a threat? I know he typically played outwide/in behind Solanke.

        Open Controls
      2. Pumpkinhead
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        I don't see me needing this player often as I have a 4.5 defender + Barco ahead of them but still nice to have minutes on the bench just in case.

        Open Controls
      3. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        28 mins ago

        Looks like he’s going out on loan

        Open Controls
        1. Pumpkinhead
          • 9 Years
          24 mins ago

          This might work for me actually. Save me from the price drop 🙂

          Open Controls
        2. Ginkapo FPL
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Before or after scoring a goal in GW1 and double rising is the question

          Open Controls
      4. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Nah Jebbison won’t start, in fact very strong rumours he goes out on loan

        Open Controls
    2. Sterling Effort
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Unlikely any of them do.

      Guiu could be an option in the extremely short term, but doubt he starts more than maybe the first couple.

      Cannon will probably come off the bench in every game

      Open Controls
      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      Daka may get minutes

      Open Controls
      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Interesting! Cheers

        Open Controls
  15. jack88
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Jota saka eze
    Or
    Salah ESR nkunku

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  16. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Who are the two best 4.0 defenders to sit on bench and come from bench just in case anyone doesn’t start from starting 11
    Barco, Johnson, Harwood, Faes

    Open Controls
    1. Sterling Effort
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Barco the best but may mean a transfer which I personally want to avoid.

      I’m on Harwood and Johnson (think Leicester will finish bottom comfortably)

      Open Controls
  17. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Which of these?
    Saliba, Eze
    or
    Munoz, Saka.

    Only want one Palace.

    Open Controls
    1. 03farmboy
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      I like Munoz and saka seems more attacking but depends who your expensive mid is with the first choice

      Open Controls
      1. Hutchiniho
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Salah. Trying to make something stick with him and Haaland

        Open Controls
  18. RamboRN
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Pope
    Gvardiol saliba quansah
    Saka jota esr gordon
    Haaland solanke isak

    Subs
    Virginia balco Rogers harwood-bellis

    Open Controls
  19. 03farmboy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Gabriel or Gvardiol??

    Open Controls
  20. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Every RMT is salahless - funny that!

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      58 mins ago

      Why? Saka, Palmer & Son all got near him and all are 2.5m cheaper.

      Every year is different

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        Oh I agree, but two days back he was essential

        Open Controls
        1. _Freddo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          35 mins ago

          Don’t think anyone was essential this year due to the good pricing, even Haaland.

          That’s what’s good about the game this year.

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            Yeah got more of a buzz to it - going to enter more ML’s this year

            Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      How come?

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      High price, points splitted on many Pool players and Salah could be over the top of his career any time

      Open Controls
    4. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Mine isn't...

      Your thoughts would be appreciated 🙂

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26683377

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        Personally I’d want some more attacking assets in defence

        I could be wrong, but you’d be the man to know, aren’t CS scarce at the beginning of a season

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          Last season they were scarce at any point not just the beginning of the season 😆

          Thinking Hall, Barco, and Robinson aren't bad attacking wise so will go with them for now and see what happens 🙂

          Thanks for giving it a butchers and your thoughts are very much appreciated 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            32 mins ago

            Hoping Barco does something GW1 after which he is buried on my bench, then switching to Robinson so don’t disagree on him

            Is hall attacking? I’ve gone pope for NC defence, but largely coz I don’t necessarily want to manage a potential changing landscape and none of the 4.5 keepers appeal

            Open Controls
            1. G-Whizz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yeah he has been in preseason bombing down the left, and I think he's nailed that position down now 🙂

              I know what you mean about the £4.5m goalkeepers and totally agree none of them seem to leap off the page at me so gone with Henderson out of hope more than anything. Mind you, Palace did alright defensively towards the end of last season so hoping that trend continues...

              Keeping an eye on the Hammers defence as we've made a couple of shrewd signings so hoping they gel and do better than last season (which shouldn't be that hard to do lol) 🙂

              Open Controls
  21. RobinKerr1987
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    In a spin following the heartbreaking Bobb news... wishing him a speedy recovery.

    Looking at replacements, which of the following options should I pursue?

    A. Pedro Porro and ASR

    B. Gvardiol and Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Sterling Effort
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    2. Swanniie
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  22. Sterling Effort
    • 1 Year
    59 mins ago

    Any comments on this attack heavy team?

    Henderson Bentley

    Lisandro Quansah N.Williams (Harwood Johnson)

    Palmer Saka Bruno Szob (Carvalho)

    Haaland Isak Pedro

    Open Controls
  23. Swanniie
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Henderson (4.0)
    Quansah, Saliba, Porro (4.0, 4.0)
    Saka, Eze, Nkunku, Jota, Gordon
    Haaland, Isak (Pedro)

    Tempted to downgrade Gordon to ESR and upgrade Pedro to Solanke.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  24. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Gordon or Jota?

    Open Controls
  25. Pipermaru
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hi guys, I'm creating draft league, looking for engaged, committed managers, played so many public leagues last couple seasons and I was only one really active after some time. If anyone is interested give me a shout at dominik.messiah@gmail.com. Draft will take place tomorrow at 8PM GMT....league for 6-8 players, no trades.

    Open Controls
  26. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    Harwood-Bellis the best 4m defender for bench fodder?
    Barco's high ownership putting me off him as could be a potential price drop there if dosen't start a match in the early fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Don’t think anyone will be shipping a 4.0 defender- not like there is a serious upside

      Happened with turner but that was because there was areola

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.