Final tickets remain for Friday’s Fantasy Football Fest

With 48 hours to go, there are still a few final tickets remaining for Fantasy Football Fest – the world’s largest gathering of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) enthusiasts.

That’s right: for the fourth year running, we’re inviting FPL managers to come to London and kick off the season in style.

Fantasy Football Fest will take place on Friday 16 August 2024. Starting in the traditional 15:00 slot, this event will carry on into the night.

It all takes place at Vauxhall Beer & Food Garden, located right by Vauxhall train station and very easy to get to.

This amazing new venue allows Fest ’24 to be the biggest and best yet. There’ll be a roundtable Q&A with some notable Fantasy luminaries, a comedy set, plus some competitions and games. All alongside a selection of food and drinks – one of which is free, thanks to Sleeper.

Of course, the main event will be the first FPL deadline of 2024/25 taking place at 18:30. Everyone can then unwind by watching Manchester United v Fulham on a big screen from 20:00.

You’ll be in the same place as big characters from the community like Mark Sutherns, Az Phillips, FPL Family and FPL Harry. Why not come and meet them?

We encourage mini-leagues to come along and kick off their season together, just like we encourage people to come alone. Fest has always been a very welcoming and inclusive event for all managers – even if your FPL team is rubbish!

