Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 is almost here! To give you a head start, we’ve put together our final ‘starting’ Scout Picks. Use them as inspiration for your Gameweek 2 team, if you so wish.

Our Fantasy EFL team is set for Gameweek 2, but don’t get too comfortable! Expect twists and turns. Head over to here for the full lowdown on our picks, including the reasoning behind each selection.

JOIN OUR MINI-LEAGUE

We’ve also set up our own Fantasy Football Scout mini-league. Head to this link here to join or use the code JFV419AC after hitting ‘Join a league‘ in the Leagues section.

FANTASY EFL: GAMEWEEK 2 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Anthony Patterson (2.4%)

Patterson shone in net for Sunderland in Gameweek 1 against Cardiff City away from home. He made four saves, which contributed to the clean sheet his side were able to earn. The nine-point return was too hard to ignore, as the Black Cats host Sheffield Wednesday up next. Despite the Owls beating relegation-tipped Plymouth Argyle 4-0, we fancy Sunderland to continue winning ways in the Championship. However, given Wednesday’s attacking force, Patterson is likely to be kept busy. This could translate to additional save points, making him an appealing Fantasy goalkeeper option.

DEFENDERS

Vitinho (6.8%)

The out-of-position trend is gaining momentum! Vitinho’s exceptional performance for Burnley against Luton Town has sparked interest. Deployed on the wing, he netted a massive 13 points thanks to a goal, three clearances, seven tackles and a full 90 minutes. With Cardiff City up next, who suffered a defeat in their opening game, the potential for another standout performance from Vitinho is undeniable. He’s wearing the vice-captain’s armband too – just in case Sammie Szmodics doesn’t play…

Luke Ayling (12.6%)

Middlesbrough’s full-back impressed in Gameweek 1, delivering a solid performance in their 1-0 victory over Swansea City. With five clearances (+1 point) and six tackles (+3 points), he contributed significantly to the clean sheet and his 11-point return. While he is the fourth most selected defender, his ownership is lower than big-name options like Ethan Ampadu (32.5%) and Anel Ahmedhodzic (22.6%).

MIDFIELDERS

Sammie Szmodics (51.7%)

After leaving him out of Gameweek 1, we couldn’t omit him from our Scout Picks again. Blackburn’s star man exploded onto the scene with a 10-point haul in just 25 minutes against Derby County. With a favourable fixture against Norwich City up next, Szmodics is primed to build on his hot start and help Rovers secure back-to-back wins. Don’t be fooled by a potential benching; as we learned to our cost in Gameweek 1, Szmodics has the ability to haul even as a substitute.

Luke Molyneux (6.5%)

Doncaster Rovers’ number seven was a standout performer in Gameweek 1, delivering a sensational 19-point haul, the highest among midfielders. His two goals (+12 points), assist (+3 points), two key passes (+1 point) and two shots on target (+1 point) helped Donny to a dominant 4-1 victory. Additionally, 6.5% ownership feels remarkably low and the upside could be huge.

Alex Gilbey (0.9%)

A potential differential pick with a mere 0.9% ownership, Gilbey still managed to deliver an impressive 11-point haul for MK Dons despite their opening-day defeat. Featuring for 90 minutes, a goal and other vital bonus attacking contributions highlight his potential. With an away tie against Colchester United, Gilbey could go under the radar in Gameweek 2.

FORWARD

Oscar Esutpinan (1.7%)

Estupinan completes our Gameweek 2 team. With significantly low ownership and an impressive eight-point haul in Gameweek 1, including a goal, he’s a strong contender for another big return. As Tim Walter’s go-to man, Estupinan is expected to be a key goal threat throughout this season for the Tigers.

CLUB PICKS

Following our Scout (player) Picks, we’ve opted for a high-risk, high-reward strategy by selecting two away teams again, following our success last week. This approach aims to capitalise on the potential for +2 bonus points per win. For a deeper dive into our reasoning, check out our full EFL guide.

HULL CITY

The Tigers might only be the 13th most popular pick this weekend (3.5%) but we’re backing them to claim three points at Plymouth Argyle and avenge last season’s loss at Home Park. Combined with our Estupinan pick, we’re feeling confident about a Tigers win and a sweet +2 points for us!

MK DONS

The Dons kick off their away campaign this weekend with a trip to Colchester United. With an unbeaten record against the U’s last season, including a thrilling 3-2 win on their turf, we’re confident the Dons can secure another three points. We’re hoping for another goal-packed clash to secure those +2 points for scoring two or more goals!

FINAL TOP TIPS

Master the opening weekend with our essential Gameweek 2 Guide. From Scout Picks and captaincy advice and top player picks, our guide has everything you need to dominate Gameweek 2. Don’t forget the deadline is Friday 20:00 BST!

