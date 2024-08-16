3
3 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Frank Henderson
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Choose one

    Hudson Odoi
    Smith Rowe
    Morgan Rogers +.5ITB

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Giving ESR a go, he was good to watch few years ago.

      Open Controls
  2. afsr
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Flekken, 4.0
    TAA, Gabriel, Aina, Robinson, Barco
    Saka, Bruno F., Eze, ESR, Rogers
    Haaland, Isak, Wood

    G2G? Struggling with picking 2 from Bruno F, Jota, Eze, Nkunku

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.