Fantasy EFL Gameweek 2 recap: Best of the Bonus Points

With the first round of Fantasy EFL fixtures now over, and after many excellent team performances, we can start to look at some of the key findings and top scorers from Gameweek 2, beginning here with the pick of the bonus points.

The Fantasy EFL once again delivered a series of unexpected results that will have managers scratching their heads. Derby County, who secured promotion from League One just months ago, pulled off a stunning 1-0 upset against Middlesbrough at Pride Park. Meanwhile, the fairytale story of Chesterfield continued as they emphatically defeated Crewe Alexandra 5-0 away from home. These shock outcomes serve as a potent reminder of the EFL’s unpredictable nature, where form books can be torn up and underdogs can rise to the occasion. Such results highlight the importance of diligent research and a willingness to take risks when selecting Fantasy EFL players and club picks.

One other thing that became abundantly clear, however, is that goals and assists aren’t the only way to rack up bonus points in this new Fantasy game. Here, we cast our eye over the EFL players who have excelled in defensive and attacking actions: blocks (+1 every two for defenders), clearances (+1 every three for defenders), interceptions (+2 for mids) and shots on target (+1 every two for forwards mids).

Don’t panic if you’ve not started yet: there are still 38 Gameweeks to go (including 10 doubles and one treble) and plenty of chances to win monthly prizes as well as the whole game – so sign up here!

BREATHTAKING BLOCKS

Plymouth Argyle bounced back from a difficult Gameweek 1 result with a solid 1-1 home draw to Hull City in Gameweek 2. Across the two Gameweeks, the Pilgrims have made 16 blocks, followed by Oxford United and Sheffield United, who have both made 12 – the most in the Championship.

Similarly, Brendan Galloway (D) is the Championship’s leading block-maker with eight blocks over the first two Gameweeks. Wayne Rooney’s defender contributed two blocks (+1) in Gameweek 2, alongside four tackles (+2) and three clearances (+1). Despite Argyle’s winless start, Galloway has delivered consecutive six-point returns.

Stockport County are leading the League One Blocks chart with 14 made across the first two Gameweeks. The Hatters’ fairytale start to life in League One continues – five goals scored, zero conceded, back-to-back wins. In Gameweek 2, the Hatters earned an 11-point haul for the 3% of Fantasy EFL managers who backed them, securing bonus points for an away win (+2), 2+ goals scored (+2) and a clean sheet (+2) in their 0-3 victory at Blackpool.

Mansfield Town’s Aden Flint (D) leads the League One player blocks chart with five made across the first two Gameweeks. In Gameweek 2, Flint helped the Stags secure a thrilling 3-3 draw with Burton Albion at Field Mill. The defender contributed an assist (+3), six clearances (+2), four blocks (+2) and two tackles (+1) in the goalfest.

Fleetwood Town and Newport County share the League Two blocks lead with 10 made across the opening two Gameweeks. The Cod Army are unbeaten so far this season, attracting 0.3% of Fantasy EFL managers and earning 12 points. The Exiles, backed by 0.3% of managers, secured a 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers in Gameweek 2 for a nine-point haul.

Harrogate Town’s Anthony O’Connor (D) leads the League Two blocks chart with five made across the first few Gameweeks. The Sulphurites’ defender earned six points in Gameweek 2, thanks to a colossal 13 clearances (+4) and two blocks (+1) in the 3-3 draw away at Accrington Stanley.

CAPTIVATING CLEARANCES

Plymouth Argyle also lead the Championship Clearances chart with 69 made across the first two Gameweek’s. Blackburn Rovers are close behind with 67 blocks, followed by Watford on 58.

Middlesbrough’s Matt Clarke (D) leads the Championship Clearances chart with 17 made across the first two Gameweeks. Despite a 1-0 loss to Derby County in Gameweek 2, Clarke secured nine clearances, earning a six-point return.

Bristol Rovers are dominating the League One Clearances chart with 92 made across the first two Gameweek’s. Barnsley are next best with 58, followed by Burton Albion on 55.

Mansfield Town’s Aden Flint (D) not only leads the League One Blocks chart but also tops the Clearances chart with 14 made. Despite the Stags yet to keep a clean sheet, Flint consistently earns bonus points in their unbeaten start to League One.

Elsewhere, Harrogate Town lead the League Two Clearances chart with 78 made across the first two Gameweeks. Newly promoted Bromley are close behind with 69, while Port Vale have made 58.

Backing up the stats, Harrogate Town’s Anthony O’Connor (D) also leads the Clearances chart with a massive 30 made across the first two Gameweeks! In Gameweek 1, the defender made a monumental 17 clearances in Town’s 0-2 loss to Bromley. He followed this up with a staggering 13 clearances in the 3-3 draw against Accrington in Gameweek 2. He leads the EFL by a country mile!

IMPECCABLE INTERCEPTIONS

Millwall lead the way in the Championship with 24 interceptions, while Watford have made 20 and Leeds United have made 19.

Despite Millwall’s Joe Bryan (D) and Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk (D) leading the Interceptions chart with six each, neither player earns points for this statistic. Instead, Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty (M) tops the chart with five total interceptions. In Gameweek 2, Doughty made an impressive four interceptions (+8) in the Hatters’ 0-0 draw against Portsmouth at Fratton Park. Despite Luton’s winless start, Doughty has accumulated 19 points across the two Gameweeks, including the sole assist for their goal against Burnley in Gameweek 1.

Leading the League One charts, Bristol Rovers have made 28 interceptions across the two Gameweeks. Closely behind, Northampton Town have made 26 and Cambridge United have made 24.

Birmingham City’s Krystian Bielik (M) has made seven interceptions for the Blues across the first two Gameweeks. In Gameweek 2, the midfielder secured two (+4) interceptions against Wycombe Wanderers, contributing to their 2-3 win – their first of the season. A week earlier, Bielik made five interceptions, earning a massive (+10) points against Reading.

In League Two, Cheltenham Town lead the League Two interception charts with 28. Not far behind, Port Vale have made 23, and Accrington Stanley have made 21.

In League Two, Accrington Stanley’s Seamus Conneely (M) leads the Interceptions chart heading into Gameweek 3. While teammates Scot Bennett (D) and Ibrahim Bakare (D) have made more interceptions, neither player earns bonus points for the statistic. Conneely racked up four interceptions (+8) in Stanley’s 4-1 loss against Doncaster Rovers in Gameweek 1. He followed this up with two interceptions (+4) in Stanley’s 3-3 draw against Harrogate in Gameweek 2, totalling 16 points. Impressively, that equates to 29% of the ‘Owd Reds’ interceptions coming through the midfielder!

SENSATIONAL SHOTS ON TARGET

Sheffield Wednesday top the Championship’s shots on target chart with 14, followed closely by Watford on 13. Coventry City and Leeds United share third place with 11 each.

Coventry City’s Haji Wright (F) leads the Championship player Shots on Target chart with five across the first two Gameweeks. Wright’s standout performance came against Oxford United, where he fired off five shots on target, including a dramatic late winner to secure a 3-2 victory for Coventry. His brace (+10) dramatically improved on his one-point return in Gameweek 1, and his monster 15-point haul in Gameweek 2 has catapulted him up the Fantasy EFL ranks.

As it stands, Peterborough United top the League One shots on target table with 13 to their name. This is then followed by Birmingham City, Burton Albion, Exeter City and Reading who all share second place with 12 in total so far.

Despite Leyton Orient only registering seven shots on target, Charlie Kelman leads the ladder with six shots on target. In Gameweek 1, Kelman helped the O’s score their opening goal of the season, registering four shots on target (+2) and one goal (+1) in a nine-point return. In Gameweek 2, Kelman secured a three-point return with two shots on target (+1) in Orient’s 1-0 loss at Charlton Athletic.

With Chesterfield firing the most shots on target, their talisman Will Grigg (F) shares top spot with four shots on target so far this season, with the three other League Two players also on four being: Michael Cheek (F), Bobby Kamwa (F) and Luke Molyneux (M). Chesterfield face a struggling Salford City side next, which provides Grigg another excellent opportunity to highlight his attacking threat.

Currently it is Chesterfield that top the League Two shots on target table. They have registered a significant 15 shots on target so far, with Doncaster and Gillingham closely behind on 12.

