FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 1

Welcome to this article about the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 1.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues as well as on the leaders of many community mini-leagues, all of whom captained either Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) or Alexander Isak (£8.5m) and all but three of whom played their Bench Boost.

Check out this article here for last season’s winners.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Dhia Yagoub and Amy Hairi are the joint early leaders in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code n6lb8d) and are 158th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Ahmed Elsawy is the early leader in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and is 120th overall.

This league is open to anyone who has an FFS account and the league code is visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

1,309 teams entered TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) before the Monday evening deadline. The safety score was 52 and 67 teams were eliminated, leaving 1,424 to go through to Gameweek 2.

Entry will re-open for a short time during the week, probably Thursday night around 11pm, to replace the eliminated teams with another 67 or so that have passed the safety score.

An LMS leaderboard showing the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated should be available from next week.

John Parks was the highest scorer of the Gameweek and is 28th overall.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

The deadline for MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (league code i0kbsc) has been extended, so it is not too late to join. Don’t leave the Entry League yet!

MODS & CONS

For the second successive year, Geoff Dance is the early leader again in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is 3,028th overall. He came 49th in 2016/17, which was his third successive top 3k finish.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Geoff is also the early leader of the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Roger Wilson is the early leader of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (new league code wsmh56) and is 1,782nd overall. He has had two top 9k finishes.

This league is only for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Joe Milnes is the early leader in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (new league code etcj6p) and is 1,374th overall. He has had two top 5k finishes.

This league is only for teams with two or more previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

John Stables is the early leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code 7eqmvk) and is 2,278th overall. He has had six top 10k finishes, two of them in the top 1k.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Lee Byron (GoonerByron) is the early leader in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code xv5vi7) and is 7,905th overall. He has had five top 5k finishes, two of them in the top 100, and is 47th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Lee (who won this mini-league last season) is also the early leader of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code wzpv0i). Six of the teams listed by FPL as being in the top eight (not shown here) are interlopers that have never even finished in the top half million.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

And Lee is the early leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code t5x9cf) too.

This season only teams in our FFS Career Hall of Fame (after it has been updated to reflect results up to the end of the 2023/24 season) will be eligible – at the moment it is still based on results up to the end of the 2022/23 season. Our FFS Live Hall of Fame is already based on results up to the end of the 2023/24 season, but will be updated every few weeks.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2012/13 FPL Champion Matthew Martyniak and 2018/19 FPL Champion Adam Levy are the joint early leaders in Simon March’s FPL Champions League. Adam also came 90th in 2021/22, while Matthew has had five top 5k finishes, four of them in the top thousand. Neither of them played their Bench Boost.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Tom Simkins is the early leader of my Opening Day League and is 7,905th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Andrew Milburn is the early leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (league code z88dz6) and is 1,374th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Simon Richardson is the early leader of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and is one of the few leaders not to have played his Bench Boost. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is 156th in the league with 63 points.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

John Parks is the early leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code 7rjngs). He also had the highest Gameweek score in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing, but despite playing since 2006 he has shamefully never finished higher than 17k.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published then you can do so by editing your FFS Profile and ticking the ‘Community’ option in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.

