Fantasy EFL Gameweek 3 team reveal: Three double-ups!

With Gameweek 2 now behind us, the Fantasy EFL season is in full swing. Thursday’s Notts County v Grimsby Town clash kicked off Gameweek 3. To help you fine-tune your team before Friday’s deadline, here’s our in-house expert’s team reveal.

Louis Roberts has switched to a 1-2-3-1 this week, after experimenting with the other two formations already. In a surprising twist, he’s also doubled up on three teams this week in his player picks, a risky but potentially rewarding strategy. He said…

CLUB PICKS

In terms of teams to win, I have backed Huddersfield (11.4%) and Watford (4.5%). Between them, in their first six matches (both League and Cup) they have managed six wins, four clean sheets and a huge 18 goals. Both sides have shown incredible early defensive and offensive form and both also play at home this week.

Huddersfield host Shrewsbury Town who have lost twice this season. Last time out, the Shrews lost 1-4 at home to Peterborough United and have looked defensively poor. Michael Duff’s Terriers have started the season brightly, and I see another home win for the hosts here.

Additionally, I expect a comfortable Watford win against Derby County. The Hornets have been fantastic under Tom Cleverly this season and are proving their worth in the Championship. Despite the Rams beating Middlesbrough 1-0 last time out at Pride Park, I can’t see anything else other than a strong home win.

PLAYER PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Although I had multiple options this week, including Watford’s Daniel Bachmann (G) and Birmingham City’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell (G), I’ve opted for Ben Nicholls (G). The Terriers have a solid clean sheet potential in this one and despite conceding a late consolation goal last time out against Stevenage, I can’t see the Shrews scoring here. Despite being the fourth-most owned keeper (5.5%), I’m drawn to the potential points returns. This is especially interesting considering the higher ownership of others, including Illian Meslier (22.2%) and Ryan Allsop (6.8%).

DEFENDERS

My outfield picks are also very reflective of the teams I have backed this week. Burnley are a team I think could do well every week but considering they are one of the, if not the best, sides across all three leagues, I will be very careful as and when I select them due to the limit. One thing I can do however is back their players every week and one asset that remains a shoo-in is Burnley winger Vitinho (D). As an in-game defender, Vitinho offers multiple routes to points which also makes him a standout option for captaincy. Despite facing a challenging away match against Sunderland up next, Vitinho’s 23 total points, including 2 goal contributions, makes him a promising option with significant upside.

As per the teams I have chosen to win it may not come as a surprise that I have backed Watford’s Ryan Andrews (D). Watford play with a back-three system which wing-back Andrews has benefitted from recently – bagging a goal and an assist in his last two matches in all competitions. The highest-scoring player in Gameweek 2, I couldn’t leave out Andrews this week.

MIDFIELDERS

For my first midfield selection, I have opted for Huddersfield’s Ben Wiles (M). Huddersfield face a Shrewsbury side who have lost both of their league matches. With 23 total points secured so far, including two goals and one assist, I think Wiles could be an excellent pick this week. Surprisingly owned by only 3.7% of managers, Wiles could be a valuable differential pick in Gameweek 3, considering he’s currently the joint-seventh top scorer on Fantasy EFL

Although a trip to the Stadium of Light can always be daunting, Burnley obliterated Luton Town in Gameweek 1 at Kenilworth Road. With this in mind, I have chosen Burnley’s Josh Brownhill (H). The Clarets captain has been in outstanding form in the Championship this season, scoring in his last two league matches. His ability to rack up additional points through defensive actions and key passes makes him a valuable asset for Fantasy managers

Completing my trio in midfield is a player who impressed me in the Euros, Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze (M). The Georgian caught my eye in pre-season after scoring in one of his two matches but the fact he has produced a goal contribution in both of his league matches too confirms my confirmation bias even more. Although he has nine fewer overall points than teammate Edo Kayembe (M), I believe Chakvetadze has the potential to outperform him in front of the Watford faithful at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

FORWARD

One man continues to lead my line and it’s the ever-reliable Alfie May (F). Birmingham have the resources to do really well this season and May is the player I believe will spearhead their success in League One this season. It also helps that May has scored in both of his league matches and takes his side’s penalties.

