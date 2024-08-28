FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 2

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 2, when more than 477,000 managers decided to Triple Captain Erling Haaland (£15.1m) – a record for a single Gameweek. Some others opted to follow an opening Bench Boost with an immediate Wildcard.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the frontrunners of many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

A Haaland triple captainer, Aaron Ludlow is leading our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d). Additional double-digit hauls from Cole Palmer (£10.5m), Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Emile Smith Rowe (£5.6m) take him to 337th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Israel Okolie and Pete Morrisby are joint-top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and are ranked 980th. Israel was another to use a chip on Haaland, while Pete followed his Gameweek 1 Bench Boost with a Wildcard.

This is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 2 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 57 points after hits, with 62 teams being removed – including last year’s winner and myself.

It means that 1,238 are going through to Gameweek 3. To help over the weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show the current live statistics.

Entry re-opens at 11:00 BST on Thursday for an hour and again on Friday morning, about price change time. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Greg Hallam was the highest scorer of the Gameweek after triple captaining Haaland.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Entries have now closed for MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues (code i0kbsc) and the leagues have been drawn on our development server. They need checking but should soon be up and running. In the meantime, please don’t leave the Entry League.

MODS & CONS

Geoff Dance once again leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is 9,574th worldwide. He’s another person to bench boost, then Wildcard.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Geoff remains ahead for a second week in the FFScout Family mini-league, sharing honours with Adam Moustafa, who came 3,034th in 2016/17.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Roger Wilson leads for a second week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56) and has risen to 1,528th because of his Wildcard.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Joe Milnes sets the pace for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and ranks 6,491st.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

David Slade is a new entrant and leader of PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5vi7). Putting the chip on Haaland means he is 2,592nd overall. David’s 481st-place finish of 2016/17 sits alongside two other top 2k seasons.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Elsewhere, Lee Byron (GoonerByron) is on top of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk) after his Bench Boost and Wildcard combination.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Lee also leads for a second week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i). The teams listed in second and third positions by FPL (not shown here) are interlopers who’ve never even finished in the top 300k.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Sticking with Lee, it’s his second successive week on top of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This season, only teams in our FFS Career Hall of Fame (once updated with last season’s results) will be eligible. The Live Hall of Fame is already at this point and will be updated every few weeks.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL champion Jon Reeson is the new leader of Simon March’s FPL Champions League. He has also had two other top 8k finishes.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Meanwhile, Andy Selby is up to first place in my Opening Day League and is 3,858th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Alfie Baldwin is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6) and is 5,293rd.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Hector Isaac is the new Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league pace-setter after triple-captaining Haaland. As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), they’ve slipped to 194th in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Hurtta Saksipatku is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs) and is 2,892nd overall. Another to triple captaining Haaland, this manager has shamefully never finished inside the top 15k.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, just enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

To receive email notifications whenever future community mini-leagues articles are published, do this by editing your FFS Profile. Simply tick ‘Community’ in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.

Fantasy Football Scout’s exclusive Premium Membership offer is still available – but get it while you can, as it will soon expire!



Our special pre-season package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area and the official Premier League data in it. Plus, there will be all the usual benefits like team reveals, strategy tips and more. This offer will soon cease, so sign up while you can! SIGN UP TODAY



