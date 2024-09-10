50
  1. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Save it!

  2. Devil's Own
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    So This is my wildcard draft. Is this too risky by Lateriser standards?

    Allison
    Lewis Dunk Digne
    Salah Palmer Eze Rogers
    Halland Havertz Pedro

    Fab Robinson winks Greavs

    Should I ditch Palmer and beef up defence? But he is a nailed talisman without any midweek duty. Please share your thoughts.

    1. Tazah
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      little tip - get Van Den Berg for 4mil instead of Greaves.
      I prefer Adama to rogers

      I like the team, well done Sire

      1. Devil's Own
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Rogers is on form, scored two last night also. Adama lacks end product IMO, lets keep him on watchlist. Also by when we can expect Van Den to break in to first team?

        1. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          40 mins ago

          Bre fans says he's nailed

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Will Digne continue to start?

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        47 mins ago

        A troll

      2. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        Only Emery can answer

      3. Devil's Own
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He is on good form, playing for country as well, might be a medium term explosive pick, need bench cover for this type of pics ofcourse.

    3. Lone_Wolf
        20 mins ago

        Move havertz and improve def imao

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      if Fullkrug injury is bad do you think Bowen goes back to playing up front? would be abit of a steal

      1. Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Bowen might play upfront in the final mins of the game when Antonio is subbed off, which is pretty good, like Pedro does in Brighton, or he even might start some games at CF with Summerville on the wing

        1. F4L
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          just think it lets Kudus play on the right where he's more used to playing, and them summerville can get a chance at lw to prove himself. antonio just doesnt provide enough upfront anymore imo

    5. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      If Ode is out which seems very likely,
      Should I bench Havertz over Rogers?
      Bec probably Havertz starts at midfield

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        hoping arteta gives a hint in his press conference of how he plans to replace odegaard but unless he outright namechekcs Havertz in mid wouldn't bench. he can still do damage from mid, score from a set-piece last year and his assist was from the 10 position anyway catching spurs on the counter-attack, which i guess is how they'll approach the game this year again

        1. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          7 mins ago

          He can still go with Havertz up top
          But the midfield three will consist of Jorginho Partey Zinchenko

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            yeah there's options, he could put Timber in midfield. small chance Saka comes inside letting Sterling/Jesus play RW

            Havertz has been so effective as a 9, I know Arteta tinkers but seems a waste to move him away from that position. And if Odegaard gets ruled out for months (ok big assumption) then would be better to look for a more long-term option in the midfield that isnt Havertz imo and try something different/give someone else a chance; for a stop gap 1 game you can play him there but no way is Jesus starting up top instead of Havertz for months on end, might as well just accept top 4 at that point

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        No

      3. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        13 mins ago

        Play Havertz

      4. iFash@FPL
          just now

          Havertz trumps Rogers.

      5. ColeyHoley
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Would you fine folks choose on a WC:

        TAA + VDV or

        Robbo + Porro

        1. iFash@FPL
            7 mins ago

            Robbo & Porro for me, but I currently have TAA & Porro in my WC team.

            1. ColeyHoley
              • 1 Year
              just now

              That's the dream combo!

          • Feloh
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Robbo + Porro.

        2. Tazah
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Why Ui-jo going up in price? the guy got transferred

          1. Feloh
            • 7 Years
            37 mins ago

            Sheep

            1. Tazah
              • 6 Years
              20 mins ago

              was hoping wed get a 4.4 ATT or 3.9 GK by now

        3. Feloh
          • 7 Years
          59 mins ago

          Which one should I do for gw 4?
          Son to Palmer
          Saliba to Konate
          Son + Saliba to Salah + Aina -4

          Or none of these?

          Open Controls
              3 mins ago

              Will you play Aina in -4 case?

              1. Feloh
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Yes.

          2. mcsteely
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            44 mins ago

            Rogers or Minteh?

            1. Feloh
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Rogers could be on pens.

          3. hazza44
            • 12 Years
            35 mins ago

            Afternoon all,
            Recommended transfers this week, or roll? Bit of a benching dilemma as well.

            Henderson
            Gvardiol Saliba Robinson
            Saka Gordon Jota Rogers
            Isak Haaland Pedro
            (Fab Barco Hall ESR) £2.0 ITB

          4. Tazah
            • 6 Years
            33 mins ago

            I love the fact that Rogers scored 2 for u21 - most people are for sure gonna buy him now:

            He played left wing, which he doesnt play at villa
            1 goal was a penalty, which he doesnt take at villa
            He missed an easy 1 v 1 vs the austrian keeper
            He also copied C. Palmer's celebration - shameless
            Lastly its against an u21 Austrian team, not a premier league team of course he'll do better

            Most people wont see my post but will see he scored, looking forward to the disappointment from all that invest

            1. mcsteely
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              29 mins ago

              still shows he is in good form and/or high on confidence, which could also be a factor.

              Even given your post I think I will still buy him

            2. Holmes
              • 10 Years
              28 mins ago

              Tielemans is where points are

            3. Tony Moon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              9 mins ago

              Actually, Palmer copies Rogers celebration - Palmer acknowledged that recently.

              1. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                just now

                haha i knew someone would bite on that one - well spotted brother, a true fellow football enthusiast

            4. Derbz87
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              Not the most important bit in here but apparently Palmer stole the celebration off him

              1. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                just now

                well spotted brother, a true fellow football enthusiast

            5. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              He played on the left for Villa last season

              1. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                hasnt been this season

                1. Kiwivillan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  You're writing him off after 3 games including Arsenal where Watkins misses open goal from Rogers assist

            6. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Emery is shaping him into the #10 and he's missing assists because Watkins is rusty. Far out you post some absolute dribble. Have fun not owning him

              1. Tazah
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Far out duuuuude - totally bruh we riding those waves to FPL glory duuuude

          5. RogueBlood
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Doing Hall & Solanke > TAA & up to 6.4 forward, for the sake of 2 weeks before my planned WC which forward would you bring in? I was on Pedro but supposedly he may not play

            1. Botman and Robben
              • 7 Years
              8 mins ago

              Haaland

              1. RogueBlood
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                Already have Haaland and Isak, also Haaland would cost a tad more than 6.4m 😀

                1. Botman and Robben
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Welbz

          6. Derbz87
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            What happened to the old maverick Lateriser? This WC plan for GW6 sounds very safe and vanilla.

