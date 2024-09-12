Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 6 Scout Picks

Gameweek 6 of Fantasy EFL is nearly upon us, so we’ve put together our final ‘starting’ Scout Picks.

Further details on the selections can be viewed here but we’ll outline the key reasons below.

GOALKEEPER

Matt Macey (0.2%)

In between the sticks, we have opted for Colchester United’s Matt Macey (G) as the best option for this round of fixtures. He has been solid for his side so far this season and with Colchester facing Morecambe next, who are yet to score or secure any points, Macey has every chance of securing a clean sheet bonus (+5). With only 0.2% of Fantasy EFL managers backing him, we like the differential odds also.

DEFENDERS

Mickey Demetriou (6.9%)

Mickey Demetriou (D) has been a standout performer for Crewe Alexandra this season, earning his owners a significant 47 points. His best performance came in Gameweek 5, where he secured an impressive 16 points. The haul included a clean sheet (+5), 14 clearances (+4), two blocks (+1), two tackles (+1), and an assist (+3). This impressive display has rightly earned him a spot in the Scout Picks for Gameweek 6. While Crewe’s upcoming match against Accrington Stanley away from home won’t be a walk in the park, they are expected to come out on top with another strong performance from Demetriou. The ‘Owd Reds have only secured two points this season.

Matt Clarke (4.6%)

Alongside Demetriou, we have opted for Middlesbrough’s Matt Clarke (D). In Fantasy EFL, he has provided 44 points since the start of the campaign. His latest performance in Gameweek 4 caught the eye of many managers, where he provided his backers a staggering 19-point haul. It was not only his defensive abilities – keeping a clean sheet (+5), making 11 clearances (+3), two blocks (+1) and two tackles (+1) – but also his attacking presence that boosted his return when he found himself on the scoresheet (+7). Although Preston North End have looked revitalised under new manager Paul Heckingbottom, we anticipate Clarke will return a considerable sum of points.

MIDFIELDERS

Aaron Wildig (5.5%)

Making up the midfield picks for our side is Newport County’s Aaron Wildig (M). Despite his club suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat against Port Vale at home, Wildig still managed to return nine points to his Fantasy backers, with seven points gained thanks to scoring his side’s only goal. Newport face Swindon Town (A), the perfect fixture for the Exiles to put right their miserable display in Gameweek 5. Wildig’s interception ability has also been a key factor in his success. In Gameweek 4, he recorded five interceptions, earning an additional ten points. This highlights his potential for high-scoring performances throughout the season!

Charlie Savage (0.4%)

Reading’s Charlie Savage (M) is a more differential pick for the second midfield slot. He has been excellent for the Royals this season, returning 28 points in Fantasy EFL overall. His performance in Gameweek 4 against Charlton Athletic was particularly impressive. He contributed 14 points to Reading’s 2-0 home victory, thanks to three interceptions (+6), a goal (+6), and a bonus point for playing the full match (+2). Given Reading’s home advantage and Leyton Orient’s recent struggles, we anticipate another strong performance from the Royals. Leyton Orient have lost all four of their matches this season, making them a vulnerable opponent. With only 0.4% of Fantasy managers owning Savage, he could be a valuable differential pick this week.

FORWARDS

Duncan Watmore (3.1%)

Leading the line in our squad is Millwall’s Duncan Watmore (F). The Lions talisman has been excellent so far this season, contributing four goals (+20) and two assists (+6) to his side’s campaign. Millwall host Luton Town, who have failed to secure a win in their opening four matches. The Hatters have conceded seven goals in four games, so Watmore could flourish here. If there are to be goals, they are likely to come through Millwall’s number 19.

Mark Harris (1.2%)

Alongside the Millwall striker is Oxford United’s Mark Harris (F). Harris has scored four goals in the four matches (+20) that his side have played so far this season and with a home fixture against Stoke City next, we expect Harris to cause huge problems once again. The talisman is a differential option for Gameweek 6, currently backed by just 1.2% of managers. To reinforce this pick, the U’s home form has been outstanding so far this season, beating both Norwich City and PNE at the Kassam Stadium, which suggests the Potters will be in for a challenge at the newly-promoted side.

CLUB PICKS

We have opted for a balanced approach for this one with both a home and away pick. Following safe picks last week during Blank Gameweek 5, this week were adopting the “go big or go home” strategy!

READING (vs Leyton Orient H)

Selected by 2.4% of managers, Reading are the standout pick this week. The Royals have every chance of securing the maximum nine points against the O’s, especially with the form that Orient are in. They’ve lost all four of their opening matches, conceding eight goals during that period. Therefore, Reading are overall favourites to win and also tipped to bank a clean sheet (+2).

SUNDERLAND (vs Plymouth Argyle A)

Our second pick of Sunderland is also a clear standout, with the Black Cats expected to secure all three points against the Pilgrims. Opting for one away and one home club creates a nice balance of a high potential of winning (home) and a fairly high chance of winning with slightly more of a risk, in return for an additional two points for an away win. Sunderland are still unbeaten and have only conceded one goal all season, so an 11-point haul could be on the cards if they win [away] (+7), keep a clean sheet (+2) and score 2+ goals (+2).

FINAL TOP TIPS

