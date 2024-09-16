0
Champions League September 16

60 of the best UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy team names

With UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy getting underway on Tuesday, we’re all putting together our squads for Matchday 1. Before that, though, the most important job: choosing our team names.

Here are a few groan-inducing ideas to consider for UCL Fantasy 2024/25…

UCL FANTASY PLAYERS

  • When Harry Met Saliba 
  • No Kane, No Gain 
  • The Wimmer Takes It All
  • Hey Jude Bellingham
  • Sommer Lovin 
  • Brat-Wirtz 
  • Rice, Rice, Baby
  • Dark Side of De Roon
  • Baby Reijnders
  • Old Havertz Kai Hard
  • Chicken Tikka Mo Salah
  • Kroos Control
  • Groß Misconduct
  • Back of the Neto
  • Batman McGinns 
  • Pain in Dias
  • Øde Toilette 
  • Moves Like Xhaka
  • Pinky and De Bruyne
  • Had One Tchouameni 
  • Love The Way You Szoboszlai
  • Alisson Wonderland
  • Borrow Us Becker
  • Come Digne With Me
  • El Tel
  • Openda Door
  • Darwin Theory
  • Kolo Shaker
  • Tickle Me Olmo
  • Coman Eileen
  • Sans Merino
  • Schlotterbeck Girl
  • Le Normand Conquest
  • Ten Pints of Schlager

TEAMS AND NATIONS

  • Bayer Neverlosin’ 
  • Borussia Teeth
  • Pathetico Madrid
  • Farcelona
  • Real Strugglers
  • Inter Row Z 
  • Hardly Athletic
  • Sporting Abeergut
  • Sub-standard Liege
  • Dynamo Chicken Kiev
  • Love Shakh
  • Not-So-Young Boys
  • Brest Man
  • My Girona
  • Slovenly Bratislava
  • This Is Sparta (Prague)

CLASSICS

  • Norfolk and Chance 
  • Game of Throw-ins 
  • Champagne Super Rovers
  • My Hits Don’t Lie
  • One Size Fitz Hall
  • Obi 1 Kenobi 0
  • Fifty Shades of Andy Gray
  • Murder On Zidane’s Floor
  • Absolutely Fabregas
  • Neville Wears Prada

