With UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy getting underway on Tuesday, we’re all putting together our squads for Matchday 1. Before that, though, the most important job: choosing our team names.

Here are a few groan-inducing ideas to consider for UCL Fantasy 2024/25…

UCL FANTASY PLAYERS

When Harry Met Saliba

No Kane, No Gain

The Wimmer Takes It All

Hey Jude Bellingham

Sommer Lovin

Brat-Wirtz

Rice, Rice, Baby

Dark Side of De Roon

Baby Reijnders

Old Havertz Kai Hard

Chicken Tikka Mo Salah

Kroos Control

Groß Misconduct

Back of the Neto

Batman McGinns

Pain in Dias

Øde Toilette

Moves Like Xhaka

Pinky and De Bruyne

Had One Tchouameni

Love The Way You Szoboszlai

Alisson Wonderland

Borrow Us Becker

Come Digne With Me

El Tel

Openda Door

Darwin Theory

Kolo Shaker

Tickle Me Olmo

Coman Eileen

Sans Merino

Schlotterbeck Girl

Le Normand Conquest

Ten Pints of Schlager

TEAMS AND NATIONS

Bayer Neverlosin’

Borussia Teeth

Pathetico Madrid

Farcelona

Real Strugglers

Inter Row Z

Hardly Athletic

Sporting Abeergut

Sub-standard Liege

Dynamo Chicken Kiev

Love Shakh

Not-So-Young Boys

Brest Man

My Girona

Slovenly Bratislava

This Is Sparta (Prague)

CLASSICS

Norfolk and Chance

Game of Throw-ins

Champagne Super Rovers

My Hits Don’t Lie

One Size Fitz Hall

Obi 1 Kenobi 0

Fifty Shades of Andy Gray

Murder On Zidane’s Floor

Absolutely Fabregas

Neville Wears Prada



