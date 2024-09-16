With UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy getting underway on Tuesday, we’re all putting together our squads for Matchday 1. Before that, though, the most important job: choosing our team names.
Here are a few groan-inducing ideas to consider for UCL Fantasy 2024/25…
UCL FANTASY PLAYERS
- When Harry Met Saliba
- No Kane, No Gain
- The Wimmer Takes It All
- Hey Jude Bellingham
- Sommer Lovin
- Brat-Wirtz
- Rice, Rice, Baby
- Dark Side of De Roon
- Baby Reijnders
- Old Havertz Kai Hard
- Chicken Tikka Mo Salah
- Kroos Control
- Groß Misconduct
- Back of the Neto
- Batman McGinns
- Pain in Dias
- Øde Toilette
- Moves Like Xhaka
- Pinky and De Bruyne
- Had One Tchouameni
- Love The Way You Szoboszlai
- Alisson Wonderland
- Borrow Us Becker
- Come Digne With Me
- El Tel
- Openda Door
- Darwin Theory
- Kolo Shaker
- Tickle Me Olmo
- Coman Eileen
- Sans Merino
- Schlotterbeck Girl
- Le Normand Conquest
- Ten Pints of Schlager
TEAMS AND NATIONS
- Bayer Neverlosin’
- Borussia Teeth
- Pathetico Madrid
- Farcelona
- Real Strugglers
- Inter Row Z
- Hardly Athletic
- Sporting Abeergut
- Sub-standard Liege
- Dynamo Chicken Kiev
- Love Shakh
- Not-So-Young Boys
- Brest Man
- My Girona
- Slovenly Bratislava
- This Is Sparta (Prague)
CLASSICS
- Norfolk and Chance
- Game of Throw-ins
- Champagne Super Rovers
- My Hits Don’t Lie
- One Size Fitz Hall
- Obi 1 Kenobi 0
- Fifty Shades of Andy Gray
- Murder On Zidane’s Floor
- Absolutely Fabregas
- Neville Wears Prada