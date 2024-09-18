Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 6 Scout Notes

If you wanted excitement, goals galore, screamers, shock results and red cards then the sixth Gameweek of Fantasy EFL was the place to be! Here, we’ve got our Scout Notes from the weekend’s Gameweek 6 action.

Below, we’ve outlined the most notable action (and points) served up by the 13 games on Saturday and Sunday in these Scout Notes. An early reminder that Gameweek 7 begins on Friday evening, as Stoke City host Hull City in the Championship.

CHAMPIONSHIP

This week home form narrowly edged results, with five home wins, four away wins, and three draws.



WBA WON’T STOP

Sunday’s action resulted in a new league leader, as Carlos Corberan’s West Bromwich Albion moved to the summit of the Championship. They secured a 0-3 away victory at Fratton Park, defeating newboys Portsmouth.

Most notably on Fantasy EFL, we’ve now seen our HIGHEST score ever, as Alex Mowatt (M) secured a 25-point HAUL! The midfielder scored a brace (+12), made four interceptions (+8), five key passes (+2) and two SoT (+1). An electrying performance for only 0.1% of managers that backed him.

Additionally, defensive duo Kyle Bartley (D) and Torbjorn Heggem (D) both scored double-digit returns for the clean sheet and defensive contributions. Moreover, ever-popular Josh Maja (F) secured his fifth goal of the season (+5), landing an eight point return for 14.6% of Fantasy EFL managers.

LUTON TOWN LAND A VICTORY

The Hatters tricky start to life back in the EFL has prevailed, as Rob Edwards’ side secured a 0-1 away win at The Den over Millwall.

Teden Mengi (D) was the standout, securing a 13-point haul, scoring the only goal of the game (+7) which was a beauty! Defensive trio Amari’i Bell, Reece Burke and Mark McGuinness all scored nine points for the clean sheet (+5) and defensive contributions.

For the Lions, George Saville (M) was superb, securing 11 points for the second time this season. The midfielder made four interceptions (+8) and two key passes (+1).

BOUNTIFUL BLACKBURN ROVERS

John Eustace’s side bagged their third successive home win at Ewood park, beating Bristol City 3-0.

Yuki Ohashi (F) was excellent, scoring a brace (+10) for Rovers and taking two shots on target (+1), ending with 13 points. Liverpool loanee Owen Beck (D) and Ryan Hedges (M) both ended with double-digit returns; Hedges secured his first assist of the season. The Robins have now conceded six goals in two games on the road and need to rediscover their form, having not won since Gameweek 2.

With Oxford United (H) up next who have been flying since promotion, Liam Manning’s side have another tricky test on their hands.

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE PREVAIL

Shock win of the weekend, the Pilgrims defeated unbeaten Sunderland 3-2 at Home Park! A tale of twists and turns in Devon as Wayne Rooney secured his first victory for Argyle.

Patrick Roberts (M) ignited the scoring for Sunderland with a seven point performance (+6), giving the visitors an early lead. An own-goal briefly shifted momentum, but Ryan Hardie (F) responded for Plymouth with a six point total return to level the score at 2-1. Sunderland’s young sensation, Romaine Mundle (F), continued his impressive goalscoring form, netting the equaliser with a double-digit performance that highlighted his exceptional scoring ability. However, it was Joe Edwards (D) who delivered the final blow for Sunderland (+7), securing the Pilgrims victory with a nine point return.

The most-selected [13.3%] Black Cats star Jobe Bellingham (M) only secured two, while Dennis Cirkin (D) secured seven for 7.6%, providing an assist (+3) and defensive contributions.

BURNLEY BOUNCE BACK

The Clarets secured a monumental away win at Elland Road, seeing Burnley win 0-1. Defensive duo Maxime Esteve and Lucas Pires secured nine points, while ‘keeper James Trafford (G) did too for the clean sheet (+5) and four saves (+2). Luca Koleosho (F) scored the only goal in the match, nailing a nine point return.

For the Whites, Ilia Gruev (M) secured five points for one interception (+2) and three key passes (+1). All popular picks including Ethan Ampadu (D) and Illian Meslier (G) blanked.

LIVELY LEAGUE ONE

For the first time this season, we had more away wins than home wins. We saw five teams win on their travels, three home wins and three draws.

WONDERFUL WIGAN ATHLETIC

The Latics secured a huge 0-4 away victory at Bristol Rovers, their first away win of the campaign. Defender Luke Chambers (D) was exceptional for the visitors, securing a mammoth 16-point return…for no Fantasy EFL managers! His goal (+7), three clearances (+1), three tackles (+1) and clean sheet (+5) saw him earn his first double-digit haul. Talisman Joe Hugill (F) scored his first goals of the season with a brace (+12) in a 14-point return.

Moreover, Jason Kerr (D) nailed 12 points for an assist (+3) and other defensive contributions. Midfield maestro Thelo Aasgaard (M) continued his impressive form, netting a goal (+6) and making an interception (+2) to secure his third consecutive double-digit return. Despite his positive contributions, a yellow card (-1) slightly marred his performance.

HEROIC HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

The Terriers ran riot at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, defeating Bolton Wanderers 0-4 in a monumental away win.

Standout performer, Antony Evans (M), wrote the headlines in Greater Manchester. The midfielder secured an 18-point monster haul for his outing. He scored (+6), made four interceptions (+8), two key passes (+1), two SoT (+1), and played for 90 minutes. It was his first double-digit return this season, and 0.3% of Fantasy EFL managers will be delighted with his masterclass.

Striker Josh Koroma (F) continued his impressive form, nailing a 13-point return for 0.3% of backers. The striker bagged a brace (+10) and two SoT (+1), featuring for 80 minutes (+2). His Fantasy EFL tally now stands at 34 points; averaging 6.8 points per match. Defender Tom Lees (D) secured 11 points for an assist (+3), two tackles (+1) and the clean sheet lock (+5). Additionally, centre-back Michal Helik (D) secured his first double-digit return of the campaign through defensive contributions only.

Nevertheless, despite the terrible performance, Bolton’s George Thomason (M) secured eight points for three interceptions (+6), two key passes (+1) and 90 minutes (+2), despite being docked -1 for a yellow card.

SUPERB STEVENAGE

The Boro secured a shock 3-0 win over promotion rivals Barnsley at the Lamex Stadium.

Stevenage centre-back and Carl Piergianni (D) was outstanding, securing 17 points for 0.8% of Fantasy EFL managers. The captain scored (+7), made 10 clearances (+3) and helped to keep the clean sheet (+5). Additionally, midfielder Elliot List (M) scored a brace (+12) and took two shots on target (+1) in only 38 minutes as a substitute! An afternoon to forget for the Tykes, who face Burton Albion (A) up next.

THE O’S OVERCOME THE ROYALS

A result very few expect, with four defeats on the bounce, Leyton Orient secured their FIRST points and win of the season after a dismal start to life again in League One.

Defensive trio Sean Clare (D), Owen Beckles (D) and Jack Currie (D) all secured double-digit hauls for their masterclass at-the-back against a potent Royals attack.

Charlie Kelman’s (F) solitary goal (+5) snapped Leyton Orient’s losing streak and earned them a valuable three points. Kelman also recorded two shots on target (+1) to secure eight points. Reading, previously unbeaten at home, were disappointing. With a trip to Bolton Wanderers next, they’ll be eager to bounce back.

GOALS GALORE AT THE NEW YORK STADIUM

Rotherham United and Burton Albion saw the points shared on Saturday following their 2-2 draw.

Burton’s Danilo Orsi (F) was one of three players to secure double digits, opening the scoring (+5) for the Brewers. He also picked up an assist for Jack Cooper-Love’s (F) equaliser. Following his switch from Crawley Town, the Brewer’s striker has secured three returns in five games and is settling into the squad nicely.

Joe Powell (M) for the Millers secured 10, alongside teammate Cameron Humphreys (D). Powell nailed an assist (+3), two interceptions and three key passes (+1), while Humphreys scored (+7) to put the Millers 2-1 ahead and made six clearances (+6). He would’ve secured 11 points had the Millers not shipped two goals (-1).

Popular pick Jonson Clarke-Harris (F) secured eight, equalisng for the Millers(+5), bringing the score to 1-1 and taking two SoT (+1).

LAST-GASP WINNER FOR THE SEASIDERS

Steve Bruce has got off to the perfect start with Blackpool, securing a 2-1 home victory over Exeter City in front of the Bloomfield Road faithful.

CJ Hamilton (M) was the standout for the Seasiders, banking a 16-point monster haul in the victory for 0.1% of managers. He scored (+6) the opening goal and made four interceptions (+8), featuring for 79 minutes (+2). Captain James Husband (D) scored the winning goal (+7), made seven clearances (+2) and two tackles (+1) in the outing, securing 12 points.

Nevertheless, Ed Francis (M) scored the equliser (+6) for the Grecians and returned seven points in an 11-minute cameo. Moreover, defender Tristan Crama (D) also scored seven, taking his total to 38 points.

ONE TO WATCH

Mansfield Town’s Lee Gregory (F) secured 13 points for 0.8% of Fantasy EFL managers for two goals (+10), two key passes (+1) and two SoT (+1) in their 2-1 win over Cambridge United. He would’ve secured 14 had he not been booked (-1). The striker has now scored four goals in five games and is filling for Davis Kellior-Dunn’s (M) absence since leaving for Barnsley.

LEAGUE TWO

Home form prevailed again in League Two, with seven home wins, four away wins and one draw.

NO STOPPING NOTTS COUNTY

Notts County were victorious against newcomers Bromley in what was an incredible six-goal thriller, ending 2-4 to the away side. Notts County have been in prolific form and currently sit top of the League Two table with four wins and two draws to their name.

Dan Crowley (M) was the standout for the Magpies, nailing 17-points for 3.3% of Fantasy EFL managers; his second double-digit haul. The midfielder scored (+6), provided two assists (+6), four key passes (+2), and two SoT (+1), alongside the 90 minutes (+2). Additionally, Jodi Jones (F) who found himself on the scoresheet on two occasions (+10) and returned his 6.6% of backers 13 points. Following his half-time substitution, Alassana Jatta (F) was also in fine form, providing a goal and assist (+9) after being subbed on.

For the Ravens, Bromley’s talisman Michael Cheek (F) was amongst the goals once again, returning six points for his 1.4% of Fantasy backers.

MORECAMBE MUSTER A GOALFEST

Morecambe managed to secure their first points and goals of the season in Gameweek 6. They held Colchester Utd to a 3-3 draw and the home side will be hoping this is a turning point in their season after a torrid start to the campaign.

The best performer in this one was Morecambe’s midfielder, Callum Jones (M). He played the full 90 minutes (+2) and contributed both a goal (+6) and assist (+3), he also made two interceptions (+4). Bringing his total to 15 points. Colchester’s top performers were Samson Tovide (F) who also managed a goal and assist in his 11-point haul. Midfielders Owura Edwards (M) and Jack Payne (M) both provided double digit performances, securing ten points for their backers. Payne was the most popular of the two, with a 2.2% ownership compared to Edwards 0% backing. Payne provided an assist (+3), an interception (+2), five key passes (+2) and two shots on target (+1).

GLORIOUS GILLINGHAM

Gillingham provided a promising display against Tranmere Rovers in front of their home faithful, securing a 3-0 victory. This win means they sit in second place in the League Two standings, after only suffering one defeat so far this season. Despite receiving a red card early in the second half, the Gills were able to dig deep and defend their lead to secure all three points.



The best performance came from one of the Gills substitutes who provided a staggering 14 points despite playing 33 minutes. Jayden Clarke (M) came off the bench to score two goals (+12) to secure three points. Defenders, Max Ehmer (D) and Remeao Hutton (D) both secured 11 points for their efforts, with five gained for securing a clean sheet and the rest for other defensive contributions.

FANTASTIC FLEETWOOD TOWN

Fleetwood Town secured all three points on the road when they beat Carlisle United 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.

The best performer for the Cod Army was midfielder, Danny Mayor (M). Mayor played the full 90 minutes (+2), scored two goals (+12), made two key passes (+1) and had two shots on target (+1). An outstanding 16-point haul, which no managers were able to benefit from with the midfielder owned by no managers in Gameweek 6.

On the other hand, Carlisle’s talisman, Charlie Wyke (F) secured his Fantasy backers 13 points, scoring both goals for the home side (+10), with one of them converted from the penalty spot.

THE WOMBLES WIN AGAINST FIERCE RIVALS

This is usually a blockbuster clash with AFC Wimbledon facing MK Dons in a rivalry that has been a couldron of fireworks over the years. The home side were left feeling ecstatic after they secured a convincing 3-0 victory against their rivals.



The star performer in this one was midfielder Callum Maycock (M) who provided his backers an impressive 14 points after scoring two goals (+12) off the bench. Although he only featured for 34 minutes, his influence cannot be understated. His midfield teammate, Myles Hippolyte (M) was also excellent, responsible for the opening goal (+6) for the home side. In addition, he made one interception (+2), two key passes (+1) and three shots on target (+1).

ONE TO WATCH

Crewe Alexandra secured a 0-1 victory away to Accrington Stanley and defender Mickey Demetriou (D) played an excellent role once again. He has become a huge Fantasy asset, securing double-digit performances in the last three consecutive matches. Another clean sheet (+5), but also nine clearances (+3) and two tackles (+1) in Gameweek 6 has to make him one of the most popular defensive picks as we approach Gameweek 7 where his side faces Harrogate Town (H).

Now you’ve got some strategies to think about following Gameweek 6, it’s time to get selecting – sign up for the game here if you haven’t already! And stay tuned for Scout Notes next week.

