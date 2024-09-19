Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 7 line-up lessons

After a whirlwind Gameweek 6, it’s time to dive deep into our Fantasy EFL line-ups for Double Gameweek 7.

We assess the top players at risk of missing out due to injury or non-selection, and any recent signings.

In these line-up lessons, we categorise players based on these factors, aiming to help you identify potential exclusions for your Fantasy EFL squad.

INJURY CONCERNS

JOE BENNETT (Oxford United, D)

The U’s defender unfortunately sustained an ankle injury in their Gameweek 4 fixture against Preston North End which will sideline him for the rest of 2024 at least. The 34-year-old had started every League One match until being substituted in the 45th minute. He was a consistent bonus point contributor despite the lack of clean sheets for the U’s, with the left-back registering eight tackles (+3) and eight clearances (+2) across his first three games of the season.

Des Buckingham’s side are flying in their first season in the Championship after a surprising promotion run last year, with nine goals and just six conceded in five games on their way to three wins and two losses. They should be able to keep up their form even without Bennett, coming off a 1-0 victory over Stoke City (A) in his absence.

SHAYNE LAVERY (Cambridge United, F)

The striker has had a solid campaign so far, picking up 26 total Fantasy points largely thanks to his brace (+10) and assist (+3) in his Gameweek 3 haul. The Northern Ireland international leads the Fantasy EFL scoring for the U’s with 26 points, having been involved in all but two of the U’s goals.

In the loss against Mansfield Town in Gameweek 6, the 25-year-old unfortunately picked up a hamstring injury that will see him sidelined for at least 6-8 weeks. The U’s sit at last place in the League One standings, picking up just one point from their five matches. Monk will be expecting Dan Barton (F) and the other forwards to deputise in Lavery’s absence.

AARON WILDIG (Newport County, M)

Wildig has been one of the best League Two Fantasy options this season. The number 24 has totalled 45 points through his first five games. However, the Exiles captain came off early with a head injury in Gameweek 6. He has been Newport’s best player, scoring three times (+18) and registering nine interceptions (+18) in six appearances. These contributions have made him the fourth-highest scoring midfielder in Fantasy EFL. The midfielder is likely out for Gameweek 7, potentially Gameweek 8, due to a concussion suffered against Swindon Town. This is a massive blow for the Exiles, coming off two consecutive losses with four goals conceded in each match.

SUSPENSIONS

BASHIR HUMPHREYS (Burnley, D)

The 21-year-old left back was hit with his second yellow card at the end of Burnley’s 1-0 victory over Leeds United after a reckless challenge on Wilfried Gnonto (F). This was his first start for the Clarets after signing a season-long loan deal with them in August from Chelsea. He will have to miss their Gameweek 7 fixture against Portsmouth. Despite the sending-off, The loanee still managed a decent Fantasy return in this fixture, with a clean sheet (+5), three clearances (+1) and three tackles (+1) in his first appearance. He likely would have performed well against the struggling Pompey this weekend, but Burnley should still dominate without him.

KRYSTIAN BIELIK (Birmingham City, M)

The defensive midfielder was caught out twice in the Blues’ 3-1 win over Wrexham, resulting in a red card. Bielik was sent off in the 86th minute after a poor challenge on Andrew Cannon (M). Thus, he’ll servce an indirect card suspension for the side’s next match against Rotherham United (A). The out-of-position centre-half had picked up no cards so far this season before the match.

Bielik’s 28 Fantasy points mostly come from his 14 interceptions (+28), the most among midfielders in the division.

TAYLOR MOORE (Bristol Rovers, D)

The Gas defender has been suspended until early October after violent conduct in their 4-0 loss against Wigan Athletic. The centre-back was having a successful season before this incident, with 30 total Fantasy points in his first five games. His side were dominated in this Gameweek 6 fixture, however, where he received a total of minus two points.

TRANSFER WATCH

MARKO MAROSI (Plymouth Argyle, G)

The 30-year-old ‘keeper has been signed on a short-term deal for the Pilgrims. Wayne Rooney’s side need additional cover following the long-term injury of their starting ‘keeper, Conor Hazard (G). The experienced Slovakian will be a massive help; he has spent the last three seasons at Shrewsbury Town, playing 147 games during that period. He will provide competition for new signing Daniel Grimshaw (G) and look to maintain the solid defence that the side have achieved this season, conceding just five goals in five games.

STEVEN ALZATE (Hull City, M)

The Colombian has signed for Hull City on a two-year deal to bolster their midfield as a free agent. He has spent multiple seasons with Brighton, making 43 Premier League appearances. He’s also spent time on loan at Swindon Town and Belgian side Standard Liege. Alzate will be looking to bring a fresh attacking dynamic. Tim Walter’s side have just two goals in five games and are winless in the Championship.

